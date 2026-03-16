Facts: V Manoharan scored 65 runs off 42 balls against Thrissur Titans on Saturday

KM Asif picked three wickets for Kochi in the match against Thrissur

Abhishek Nair scored 54 runs off 27 balls for Alleppey in the match against Calicut Globstars

Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers Chance of Winning

Kochi Blue Tigers are leading the points table in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025. They have won five of their seven matches so far. On the other hand, Alleppey Ripples are sixth after winning and losing three matches each.

Kochi Blue Tigers won three matches on the trot when they kicked off their KCL 2025 campaign. They lost two matches in between, but have a great chance of registering their second trio of wins. Alleppey Ripples - their opposition on Sunday - are living on the edge since the start of the tournament. They have won their last two games, but the winning margin has been two runs and two wickets, and both on the final two balls of the match. The batters have never looked ominous, and blown hot and cold. In their match earlier against Kochi in KCL 2025, they were bowled out for 149. Calicut also restricted them to 129/9 while defending 173.

Kochi Blue Tigers chase down a 173-run target with five balls and six wickets remaining without Sanju Samson on Saturday. The batting depth is there in Kochi, and players have taken responsibility. The bowlers have stepped up on more than a couple of occasions. Considering all the factors, we are almost certain that Kochi are heading towards another win over Alleppey.

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 35%

Kochi Blue Tigers of winning - 65%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jalaj Saxena has showcased his all-round abilities brilliantly in his last few outings in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He scored 22 runs off 17 balls in his last match against Calicut and also picked a wicket in his four-over spell in which he gave just 22 runs. Overall, he has scored 191 runs in six matches at an average of 31.83. His all-round abilities can help you earn a jackpot on Sunday.

Vipul Shakti came out to open with V Manoharan in the absence of Sanju Samson. The 21-year-old southpaw scored 36 runs off 31 balls in an innings which consisted of three fours and a six. His opening stand with Manoharan accounted for 93 runs off 62 balls. The youngster will take a lot of confidence from the knock, and is expected to make his opportunity count once again on Sunday. Betting on Vipul could prove to be a masterstroke for the fans.

Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Thiruvananthapuram throughout on Sunday, August 31. It's expected to rain from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM IST. The match between Trivandrum and Kollam has been scheduled to start from 6:45 PM IST. The precipitation level will be as high as 40 percent. With a humidity level of 85 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 24 km/h.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples lost their first match of the KCL 2025 by seven wickets against Thrissur Titans. In the second match, Kochi Blue Tigers defeated them by 34 runs. They finally defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by three wickets in their third match, but lost again to Calicut Globstars by 44 runs in the next match. They registered their second win of the season, by beating Kollam on Wednesday, and followed it up with another two-wicket win over Calicut Globstars on Friday.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Vipul Shakti Wicketkeeper-batter V Manoharan Batter Saly Samson (CAP) All-rounder Nikhil Thottath (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Akhil KG All-rounder Muhammad Ashik All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Alfi Francis John Wicketkeeper-batter

Kochi Blue Tigers Form

Kochi Blue Tigers kicked off their Kerala Cricket League 2025 campaign with three wins on the trot. However, they ended up losing their next two games. On Thursday, they bounced back with a nine-run win over Adani Trivandrum Royals, and then defeated Thrissur Titans in the following game.

Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers Head to Head

Kochi Blue Tigers and Alleppey Ripples played two matches last year, and the former emerged victorious on both the occasions. Kochi defeated Alleppey once again in their second match of the KCL 2025.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Kochi Blue Tigers Won: 3

Alleppey Ripples Won: 0

Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers Betting Odds

Alleppey Ripples to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Alleppey Ripples opening pair of Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena partnered for 42 runs in their last match against Calicut Globstars. The duo scored 61 runs together in their second-last match. The two best batters from Alleppey this season have been promoted up the order since the last two games, and the decision has reaped rich dividends. They should manage to score over 19 runs together once again on Sunday. Kochi’s bowling is a concern and that should also help.

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Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Batters

Abhishek Nair to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Abhishek Nair top-scored for Abhishek P Nair in his last outing against Calicut Globstars. He scored 54 runs off 27 balls in an innings which consisted of three fours and five sixes. There haven’t been many good batting performances from Alleppey Ripples in the KCL 2025, but they would hope for Nair to grow in stature from here. Nair got good starts in his first two games, but lost plot in between. He would now hope to turn around the tables.

V Manoharan to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter

V Manoharan impressed once again with the bat and scored 65 runs off 42 balls in his last outing against Thrissur Titans. The innings consisted of two fours and as many as seven sixes. After a disappointing start to his campaign, the 33-year-old has upped the ante and started to deliver, especially in the absence of Sanju Samson, who has left for the Asia Cup 2025 now. He scored 42 runs off 26 balls in his second-last outing. The innings consisted of nine fours. In the third-last outing he scored 36 off 17. The right-hander has scored 239 runs in seven matches and is now the fourth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025.

Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Bowlers

Sreehari S Nair to be Alleppey Ripples' top bowler

Sreehari S Nair could be the bowler to watchout for in the upcoming Alleppey vs Kochi clash. He is currently the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025. He has picked three wickets in his last two matches, and overall he has picked seven wickets in six matches at an average of 22.57.

KM Asif to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler

KM Asif picked three wickets on Saturday evening, and would be hoping to turn up fresh and better his performance in the match against Alleppey Ripples on Sunday. The three-wicket haul took the former CSK pacers tally to 10 from his five outings in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The 32-year-old is now the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament.