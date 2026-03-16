Facts: Allepped Ripples captain Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 410 runs at a strike rate of 150.7 in Kerala Cricket League 2024

Akshay Manohar scored 271 runs at a strike rate of 130.3 for Thrissur Titans in KCL 2024

Mohammed Ishaque of Thrissur Titans picked 11 wickets in the last season of Kerala Cricket League

Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans Chance of Winning

Thrissur Titans finished fourth in the last season of Kerala Cricket League, winning four and losing six of their ten matches. Alleppey Ripples, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the six-team event. They lost seven out of their ten matches.

Alleppey Ripples have a better chance of beating Thrissur Titans in the third fixture. The side will be led by talented wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen, The 31-year-old has been part of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and those experiences would come really handy in a tournament like the Kerala Cricket League. Alleppey were at the receiving end when they last met Thrissur, and a lot of it has to do with their bowling line-up. However, the team has now revamped their bowling unit, and that should fix the issue for them.

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 60%

Thrissur Titans chances of winning - 40%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Akshay TK was the second-highest run-scorer for Alleppey Ripples in the first season of Kerala Cricket League. The right-hander scored 204 runs in ten matches at a strike rate of 116.6. He is expected to be amongst runs once again. He smashed a total of 13 sixes last year.

Like Akshay TK, Akshay Manohar was the second-highest run-scorer for Thrissur Titans. The 25-year-old scored 271 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 130.3. A total of 17 sixes came off his bat, and the right-hander will be looking to make an early impact in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 on Friday.

Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and choosing to field first was the trend in the Kerala Premier League 2024. It has continued in the first two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Kochi Blue Tigers, and Aries Kollam Sailors opted to bowl and won their respective matches on Thursday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, August 22. However, chances of rain are just 10 percent. With a humidity level going up to 89 percent, the temperature will hover around 26 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 16 km/h.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples managed to win just three out of their ten league stage matches in the Kerala Cricket League 2024. They have managed to win just four of their last five matches.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Shoun Roger Wicket-keeper Sijomon Joseph (CAP) Batter Arun Poulose Batter Varun Nayanar Batter Vishnu Menon All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sibin Gireesh Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Mohammed Ishaque Bowler Vinoid Kumar CV All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches in the Kerala Cricket League 2024. They have managed to win just two of their last five matches.

Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans Head to Head

Alleppey Ripples and Thrissur Titans clashed twice last year, and won a match each.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Alleppey Ripples Won: 1

Thrissur Titans Won: 1

Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans Betting Odds

Alleppey Ripples to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Alleppey Ripples openers Mohammed Azharuddeen and Krishna Prasad were decent last year. However, Krishna is not part of the squad this time. Regardless, Azharuddeen is very likely to take control once again, He was sensational last year, and his presence at the top would give Alleppey Ripples good stability and confidence. Alleppey has forged 90-plus opening stands in two out of their last three outings, and their openers should once again manage to score over 19 runs together on Friday.

Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Alleppey Ripples Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Thrissur Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans Top Batters

Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Mohammed Azharuddeen was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2024. The 31-year-old scored 410 runs at a strike rate of 150.7. A total of 28 fours and as many as 25 sixes came off his bat. Another blazing season is expected from the supremely talented batter, who also has a T20 hundred to his name.

Varun Nayanar to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Varun Nayanar emerged as the third-highest run-scorer for Thrissur Titans in the last season of Kerala Cricket League 2024. The 22-year-old scored 238 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 120.8. The former India U-19 star would be aiming to improve in the second edition of the KCL.

Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans Top Bowlers

Vignesh Puthur to be Alleppey Ripples' top bowler

Vignesh Puthur was part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. He played five matches and picked six wickets at an average of 18.16. The 24-year-old, who is yet to play senior domestic cricket, dismissed the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda on his debut in Chennai. Puthur is raring to make a mark in the Indian cricket ecosystem, and has a great chance of emerging as one of the leading wicket-takers in the KCL 2025.

Mohammed Ishaque to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Mohammed Ishaque was the leading wicket-taker for Thrissur Titans in the KCL 2024. The right-arm pacer picked 11 wickets in nine matches. Eyes will be on Ishaque once again.