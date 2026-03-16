Facts: Vathsal Govind scored 41 runs off 31 balls against Calicut Globstars on Thursday

Sharafudeen picked four wickets in his first outing of KCL 2025 on Friday

Abhijith Praveen V was top-scored with 28 runs for Adani Trivandrum Royals against Kochi on Thursday

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Chance of Winning

Aries Kollam Sailors will have a better chance of beating Adani Trivandrum Royals in match four of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 on Friday. Adani Trivandrum Royals lost their first match against Kochi Blue Tigers by a massive eight-wicket margin on Thursday. On the other hand, Aries Kollam Sailors got off to a winning start with a narrow one-wicket win.

Adani Trivandrum Royals were bundled out for 97 runs and ended up losing inside 12 overs of Kochi's batting innings. This must have dented their confidence big time. On the flip side, the narrow win by Arie Kollam Sailors against a very decent Calicut Globstars must have increased their confidence. Also, three of Kollam's top four batters got starts in the first match, and are expected to rise in stature further.

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 70%

Adani Trivandrum Royals chances of winning - 30%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vathsal Govind, who scored 162 runs in 10 matches in the KCL 2024, top-scored for Aries Kollam Sailors in their first match against Calicut Globstars. The 41-run innings off 31 balls consisted of a boundary and two sixes. He could emerge as team’s top run-scorer once again.

In a match in which Adani Trivandrum Royals got rolled over 97 runs, Abhijith Praveen V top-scored with 29 runs off 32 balls. The innings wasn’t breezy but it would give him a lot of confidence going forward. Praveen has built a stage for himself and he would now want to go up from here. Placing your bets on the lower middle-order batter could be a smart move.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and choosing to field first was the trend in the Kerala Premier League 2024. It has continued in the first two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Kochi Blue Tigers, and Aries Kollam Sailors opted to bowl and won their respective matches on Thursday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, August 22. However, chances of rain are just 10 percent. With a humidity level going up to 89 percent, the temperature will hover around 26 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 16 km/h.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahu Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Biju Narayanan Bowler Pavan Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Aries Kollam Sailors won their first match against Calicut Globstars by one wicket. The defending champions won 10 of their 12 matches last season.

Adani Trivandrum Royals News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad (CAP) Batter Subin S Batter Riya Basheer All-rounder Govind Dev Pai Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Nikhli M All-rounder Abhijit Praveen V Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vinil Ts Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Ajith V/ Sanjeev Satheresan (WK) Bowler

Adani Trivandrum Royals Team Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals lost their opening match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 by eight wickets against Kochi Blue Tigers on Thursday. In the previous season, they lost three of their ten league stage matches.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Head to Head

Aries Kollam Sailors and Adani Trivandrum Royals clashed twice last year, and won a match each.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Aries Kollam Sailors Won: 1

Adani Trivandrum Royals Won: 1

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Betting Odds

Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Aries Kollam Sailors' opening pair of Vishnu Vinod and Abhishek Nair failed as an opening pair in their side's first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Vinod was dismissed for a first-ball duck, while Nair, who scored over 300 runs last season, went on to score 21. The failure in the first match does not mean that their outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals will also be unsuccessful. Trivandrum bowlers were in shambles in their first fixture against Kochi. Also, another failure from Vishnu Vinod is unlikely. In the final of KCL 2024 against Calicut Globstars, Aries Kollam Sailors openers partnered for 29 runs in just 2.5 overs. In their third-last match, the opening pair partnered for 48 runs. There is a strong chance again that the duo will score over 19 runs together against Trivandrum.

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Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Batters

Sachin Baby to be Aries Kollam Sailors to batter

Aries Kollam Sailors captain Sachin Baby scored 24 runs off 21 balls in his first outing of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The innings consisted of four boundaries. He was the third- highest run-scorer last year. Baby scored 423 runs in 11 matches.

Abdul Basith to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top batter

Trivandrum Royals captain Abdul Basith scored 17 runs off 16 balls in his first outing of rhe Kerala Cricket League 2025. He was only one of the three batters from Trivandrum to score in double digits. He emerged as the third-highest run-scorer for his team in the last season of Kerala Cricket League 2024. The 26-year-old right-hander scored 229 runs in 11 matches at an impressive strike rate of 153.7. We can expect him to be among one of the highest run-getters from his team once again.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Bowlers

Sharaduddeen to be Aries Kollam Sailors’ top bowler

Sharafuddeen was stunning with the ball for Aries Kollam Sailors in their tournament opener on Thursday. He picked four wickets in just three overs which saw him gave away just 16 runs. With 19 wickets in 11 matches, he was the second-highest wicket-taker in KCL 2024.

Basil Thampi to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top bowler

Basil Thampi bowled two overs and gave away 21 runs without taking any wicket in Trivandrum’s first match of the KCL 2025 against Kochi. However, he is expedited to bounce back against Kollam. He was part of Kochi Blue Tigers last year, and he emerged as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He picked 17 wickets in 10 matches. The pacer has been part of several IPL teams in the past and carries a lot of experience with him. He is expected to have another good season.