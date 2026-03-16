Facts: Jalaj Saxena of Alleppey Ripples scored 43 runs and picked two wickets in his last outing vs Calicut

Aries Kollam Sailors wicketkeeper-batter scored 86 runs off 38 balls in his last outing vs Thrissur

Ajayaghosh NS picked four wickets for Kollam in the match against Thrissur

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples Chance of Winning

Aries Kollam Sailors are the fourth-ranked side in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025. They have won and lost two matches each. On the other hand, Alleppey Ripples are reeling at the bottom after winning just one of their four matches so far.

Aries Kollam Sailors on Thursday will have a better chance of beating Alleppey Ripples because of their better batting prowess. They chased down 145 against Thrissur in just 14.1 overs in their last match, scored 236/5 in their second-last outing, and over 160 runs in their third-last outing. Alleppey, on the other hand, were restricted to 128/9 while chasing 173 in their last match. They were bundled out for 149 in their second match, and 151/7 in the first match. The problem is that oppositions have also managed to score decent runs against Alleppey. Therefore odds are in the favour of Aries Kollam Sailors to beat Alleppey Ripples on Thursday.

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 60 %

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 40%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aries Kollam Sailors captain Sachin Baby scored 32 runs off 28 balls in his last outing against Thrissur Titans. The innings consisted of two fours and a six. The veteran batter scored 91 off 44 balls in his second-last outing. Baby is currently the eighth highest run-scorer ion KCL 2025 with 157 runs in four matches at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 155.45. Betting on the star batter can prove to be a masterstroke.

Jalaj Saxena scored 43 runs off 33 balls for Alleppey Ripples in their last match against Calicut Globstars. He also chipped in with two wickets in his four-over spell in which he conceded 19 runs only. The 38-year-old veteran's all-round abilities make him a player to watch out for.

Match Prediction Best Odds Alleppey Ripples to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sachin Baby to score over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all the fourteen matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Thiruvananthapuram throughout on Thursday, August 28. The precipitation level will be as high as 40 percent. With a humidity level of 87 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 21 km/h.

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Biju Narayanan Bowler Pavan Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Aries Kollam Sailors won their first match against Calicut Globstars by one wicket. They lost their next two matches before winning their fourth match again by an eight-wicket margin.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples kicked off their Kerala Cricket League 2025 campaign with back-to-back two defeats against Thrissur and Kochi respectively. They defeated Trivandrum in their third match, but lost again to Calicut by 44 runs in their fourth match.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples Head to Head

Aries Kollam Sailors and Alleppey Ripples met twice last year, and the former emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Aries Kollam Sailors: 2

Alleppey Ripples: 0

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples Betting Odds

Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket @ 1.83

Aries Kollam Sailors have failed to get good starts in each of their four matches so far. In their last match, their opening partner could score just four runs together, 11 in their second-last match, two in the third-last match, and no run in their series-opener against Calicut Globstars. However, the match against Alleppey Ripples is expected to give them an opportunity to break the jinx. Calicut openers partnered for 26 in their last game against Alleppey. Kochi scored 49 runs for the first wicket against Alleppey. Thrissur openers stitched a century partnership against them. Aries Kollam sailors openers are also expected to score over 19 runs together against a struggling Alleppey side.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Aries Kollam Sailors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Alleppey Ripples Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.32 Bet Now!

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples Top Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be Aries Kollam Sailors’ top batter

Aries Kollam opener and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod scored 86 runs off 38 balls in his last outing against Thrissur. The 31-year-old scored 94 runs off 41 balls against Kochi Blue Tigers on Sunday. Vinod is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 181 runs in four matches at an average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 212.94.

Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Alleppey Ripples captain Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 21 runs off just 13 balls in his side’s last match against Calicut. The innings consisted of three fours and two sixes. He scored 38 runs off just 22 balls in his second-last outing against Trivandrum. The 31-year-old has scored 126 runs in four matches at a strike rate of153.66.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples Top Bowlers

Sharfuddeen to be Aries Kollam Sailors’ top bowler

Sharfuddeen picked two wickets after giving away 29 runs and picking three wickets in his last outing against Thrissur. He is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League, having picked seven wickets at an average of 20.43.

Rahul Chandran to be Alleppey Ripples' top bowler

Alleppey left-arm pacer Rahul Chandran picked three wickets for 19 runs in four overs in his last outing against Calicut. He would take a lot of inspiration from the performance, and aim to be amongst wickets against Kollam as well on Thursday.