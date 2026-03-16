Facts: Aries Kollam Sailors captain Sachin Baby scored an unbeaten hundred in the final of KCL 2024

Akhil Scaria of Calicut Globstars was the leading wicket-taker in Kerala Cricket League 2024. He picked 24 wickets in 11 matches

Salman Nizar of Calicut Globstars scored 431 runs in 11 matches of KCL 2024

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars Chance of Winning

Aries Kollam Sailors and Calicut Globstars were two of the best teams and the finalists in the inaugural edition of the Kerala Cricket League. The two sides face off against each other in the series opener and Aries Kollam Sailors will once again have a better chance of beating Calicut Globstars.

The strongest part of the Sailors squad is the presence of Sachin Baby as their captain. He led his team to a title win after defeating Globstars the last time. In fact, Aries Kollam Sailors toppled Calicut Globstars on all three occasions last year. They chased down a 214-run total in the finals and also thrashed them by eight wickets in their tournament opener. The psychological edge and a leader in Sachin Baby give Aries Kollam Sailors a strong chance of making it four in a row against Calicut Globstars.

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 60%

Calicut Globstars chances of winning - 40%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

In the final of KCL 2024, Vathsal Govind played a very crucial knock of 45 balls which came off just 27 balls. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. Overall, Govind scored 162 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 90. Eyes will be the 25-year-old in the opening fixture of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. We are hoping for Govind to make early impressions in the league.

Salman Nizar was on fire for Calicut Globstars in the last season of KCL. The 28-year-old southpaw top-scored for the team with 431 runs in 11 matches at an average of 140.8. Nizar is expected to be amongst the top run-scorers once again.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and choosing to field first was the trend in the Kerala Premier League 2024. The first match will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, and the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first again. Teams in KCL have liked to chase a known target.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, August 21. 25 percent chances of rain has been predicted. With a humidity level going up to 72 percent, the temperature will hover around 32 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 21 km/h.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter AM Anu All-rounder Biju Narayanan Bowler Ashik Muhammed Bowler Pavan Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Aries Kollam Sailors won ten of their 12 matches in KCL 2024. They have won three matches on the trot, and lost only one of their last four matches.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Manu Krishnan All-rounder Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder MR Ajinas (WK) Wicket-keeper Salman Nizar Batter Pallam Anfal All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Ibnul Aftab Bowler Ajith Raj Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler

Calicut Globstars Team Form

Calicut Globstars lost just four of their 12 matches in the KCL 2024 including the final. They have lost two of their last five matches, and interestingly both the defeats have come against Sailors.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars Head to Head

Calicut Globstars are yet to beat Aries Kollam Sailors in the Kerala Cricket League.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Aries Kollam Sailors Won: 3

Calicut Globstars Won: 0

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars Betting Odds

Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Aries Kollam Sailors openers partnered for 29 runs in just 2.5 overs in their last outing - the final of KCL 2024 against Calicut Globstars. In their second-last match, the opening pair partnered for 48 runs. Sailors could not post a single run on the board as their opener Arun Poulose departed for a four-ball duck in their third-last match. Poulose struggled for most of the time in that season and isn't part of the Sailors squad this time. Opener Abhishek Nair, who scored 303 runs last year, will get a new opening partner and that could further increase the prospect of Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 19 runs together.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Aries Kollam Sailors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.77 Bet Now! Calicut Globstars Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars Top Batters

Sachin Baby to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top batter

Veteran batter Sachin Baby will once again be a strong contender to top-score for his team in the opener of KCL 2025. The 36-year-old scored 423 runs in 11 matches last year. His strike rate was a whopping 153.8. Baby saved his best for the finals, and smashed an unbeaten hundred to help his team chase 214 runs with five balls to spare.

Rohan Kunnumma to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Calicut Globstars captain Rohan Kunnumma was the second-highest run-scorer for his side in the Kerala Cricket League 2024. He scored 320 runs in 10 matches at an average of 160. The 27-year-old is a regular in Kerala's first-class team, and we expect him to weave magic with the bat once again.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars Top Bowlers

Sharafuddeen to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top bowler

Sharafuddeen emerged as a surprise package for Aries Kollam Sailors in the last season of Kerala Cricket League. The 30-year-old picked 19 wickets in 11 matches to finish as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season. A similar performance is expected from him this season as well.

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Akhil Scaria of Calicut Globstars finished as the leading wicket-taker in the KCL last year. The pacer picked 24 wickets in 11 matches. In a high-scoring final, Scaria picked one wicket after giving away just 27 runs in four overs.