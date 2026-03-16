Facts: Jishnu A top-scored for Kochi Blue Tigers with 45 off 29 in their last match vs Calicut

Jerin PS registered figures of 2/23 against Calicut in the match

Abhishek Nair scored 74 off 50 for Kollam in his last outing vs Calicut

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Chance of Winning

Kochi Blue Tigers is the first team to qualify for the semi-final of Kerala Cricket League 2025. They have lost just two of their nine matches so far. On the other hand, Aries Kollam are occupying the fourth spot with four wins and as many losses.

With a semi-finals berth at stake Kollam are expected to come hard at Kochi, and have a good chance of beating the table-toppers in crucial Match 28 of the KCL 2025. The absence of Sanju Samson is bound to haunt Kochi. In their last outing, they lost seven wickets and took 19.3 overs to chase down a 196-run target. They lost as many wickets while chasing 177 in their second-last match in which Samson scored 83 off 41. These are not ominous signs.

The last match between the two teams was a high-scoring one. Sanju Samson saved the day for Kochi by scoring 121 off 51 balls which helped them complete the 237-run chase on the final ball of the match. Kochi relies heavily on Manoharan in the absence of the star batter, and that could be used as an opportunity by Kollam. There is a batting depth in the Kollam side, and the bowlers have also done decently well. Odds look in favour of the Sachin Baby-led team.

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 55%

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 45%

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Prediction and betting tips

Jishnu A replaced Sanju Samson in Kochi’s last match against Calicut. The right-hander played an impressive 30-run knock off just 14 balls. With Samson unavailable for the remaining matches, he yes will be on Jishnu, and he will have abundance of opportunity because of his batting position. High rewards are expected if you bet on Jishnu.

Abhishek Nair has emerged as one of the key batters for Aries Kollam Sailors. He scored 74 runs off 50 balls in his last outing. Overall, he has scored 225 runs in eight matches at an average of 32.14. Betting on Nair can prove to be a masterstroke on Wednesday.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kollam Sailors to score over 25.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sachin Baby to score over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty six matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Tuesday.

Weather Report

Rain forecast has been made in Thiruvananthapuram for Wednesday, September 3. It's expected to rain from morning 8:00 AM till 7:00 PM IST in the evening. The match between Kochi and Kollam has been scheduled to start from 6:45 PM IST. The precipitation level will be close to 20 percent. With a humidity level of 91 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 18 km/h.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Vijay Vishwanath Bowler Ajayaghosh Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Defending champions, Aries Kollam Sailors kicked off their campaign with a one wicket win over Calicut. They lost two matches thereafter before beating Thrissur Titans by eight wickets. They lost to Alleppey Ripples by two runs, and then defeated Thrissur by three wickets. Kollam defeated Trivandrum Royals by seven wickets on Sunday, but once again lost to Calicut Globstars on Monday.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Jishnu A Batter V Manoharan Batter Saly Samson (CAP) All-rounder Nikhil Thottath (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ajeesh K All-rounder Muhammed Shanu All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Jobin Joby Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Afrad Nazar Bowler

Kochi Blue Tigers Form

Kochi Blue Tigers are the first team to qualify for the knockout round of the KCL 2025. They kicked off their Kerala Cricket League 2025 campaign with three wins on the trot. However, they ended up losing their next two games. They have bounced back handsomely once again by winning four matches on the trot.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Head to Head

Kochi Blue Tigers and Aries Kollam played two matches against each other last year, and won a match each. Kochi defeated Kollam by four wickets earlier this season oin KCL 2025. A

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Kochi Blue Tigers Won: 1

Aries Kollam Sailors: 1

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

One thing which has been consistent with Kochi Blue Tigers 2025 is the solid starts given by their openers. Even in the absence of Sanju Samson, they stitched a 33-run partnership for the first wicket. V Manoharan once again showed form and chipped in with 30 off 14, while his new opening partner Jishnu A scored 45 off 29. Sanju Samson and Manoharan partnered for 51 runs in Kochi's second-last match against Alleppey Ripples. Samson did not play the third-last match as Manoharan opened with Vipul Shakti and partnered for 93 runs with the youngster. The pair of Samson and Manoharan scored 68 runs together in their fourth-last match against Adani Trivandrum Royals. The pattern is expected to continue, and Kochi should once again score over 19 runs before the fall of the first wicket on Wednesday.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Aries Kollam Sailors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.85 Bet Now! Kochi Blue Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.95 Bet Now!

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Batters

V Manoharan to be Kochi Blue Tigers’ top run-scorer

Kochi Blue Tigers opener V Manoharan has scored 30 runs off 14 balls in an innings which consisted of three fours and two sixes. The 33-year-old is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025 and he has scored 292 runs at an average of 32.44. Manoharan did not score much in the high-scoring match against Kollam earlier this season, and this time he would be looking to make out on the missed opportunity.

Sachin Baby to be Aries Kollam Sailors’ top run-scorer

Aries Kollam captain Sachin Baby is also amongst one of the top run-scorers in the KCL 2025. He has scored 284 runs in eight matches at an average of 40.57. The last time he batted against Kochi, he scored 91 runs off 44 balls. The captain is expected to lead from the front once again in the high-stake match.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Bowlers

Amal AG to be Aries Kollam Sailors’ top wicket-taker

Amal AG picked two wickets in his last outing against Calicut Globstars. The right-arm pacer is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025. He has picked 11 wickets at an average of 18. Amal dismissed Kochi’s in-form batter V Manoharan in his last outing against them.

Jerin PS to be Kochi Blue Tigers’ top wicket-taker

Jerin PS was the most impressive bowler for Kochi in their last outing against Calicut. He picked two wickets for 23 runs in four overs. He picked two wickets for 26 runs in his last outing against Kollam. Overall, he has picked nine wickets in nine matches at an average of 23.