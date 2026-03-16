Facts: Muhammad Ashik scored 31 off 10 and picked three wickets against Calicut in the semi-final of KCL 2025

Aries Kollam opener Bharath Soorya scored an unbeaten fifty vs Thrissur in semi-final

Ajayghosh NS bowled two overs for six runs and two wickets in Kollam's semi-final vs Thrissur

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers KCL 2025 Final Chance of Winning

Kochi Blue Tigers finished at the top of the points table after winning eight of their 10 league games. They defeated Calicut Globstars by 15 runs in the semi-finals. Aries Kollam Sailors, on the other hand, won and lost five matches each, and then defeated Thrissur Titans by 10 wickets in the semi-final.

Going against the odds, we are backing defending champions Aries Kollam Sailors to beat Kochi Blue Tigers in the final of Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025. Cricket is a game of margins and momentum, and we believe that is with Calicut, despite Kochi winning six games on the trot. However, their last convincing win came four matches ago. On the flip side, Aries Kollam Sailors have made good statements in their last two games. Their 10-wicket demolition of Thrissur in the semi-finals was cherry on the top. Why are we backing Kollam against an in-form team like Kochi? There are multiple reasons. First up, the Kochi batting unit is highly dependent on their openers. Once they break that partnership early, Kochi could be vulnerable.The same is not the case with Kollam, who have depth in their line-up and two Kerala regulars, who know how to win big games.

Also, when it comes to the bowling unit, Kollam are highly versatile. Sharafuddeen and Amal AG are amongst the top wicket-takers., and then we have a captain like Sachin Baby, who opened the bowling and gave away just 26 runs to pick an all-important wicket of Thrissur's opener Anand Krishnan.

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 55%

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 45%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aries Kolam Sailors opted to open with Bharath Soorya in their semi-final of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The 28-year-old grabbed the opportunity by scoring unbeaten 56 runs off just 31 balls. The blazing knock consisted of seven fours and three sixes. An innings of this quality in the knockout game would boost the morale of the right-hander, and betting on him ahead of the mega final is a no-brainer.

Nikhil Thottath, the wicketkeeper-batter of the Kochi Blue Tigers, played an unbeaten 64-run knock off 36 balls in the semi-final fixture against Calicut Globstars. He hit just one four, and as many as seven sixes. He remained unbeaten in his last outing versus Kollam, and would be aiming to take the momentum of the semi-final into the final. Betting on the middle-order batter in the final has the potential to reap rich dividends.

Match Prediction Best Odds Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 21.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sachin Baby to score over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Vinoop Manoharan to score over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in each of the thirty league stage matches, and the two semi-finals of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The pattern is expected to continue on Sunday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be mostly cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, October 5. However,

the precipitation level is expected to be around 10 percent only, and there is no prediction. With a humidity level of 94 percent, the temperature will hover around 26 degree celsius.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Vijay Vishwanath Bowler Pavan Raj Bowler Ajayghosh NS Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Aries Kollam Sailors finished third in the league stage of the KCL 2025. Though not consistent, Kollam managed to win five games, including the last one to seal a place in the semi-final. They twice lost two matches in a row. They defeated Thrissur Titans by 10 wickets in the final.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Jishnu A Batter V Manoharan Batter Saly Samson (CAP) All-rounder Nikhil Thottath (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ajeesh K All-rounder Muhammed Shanu All-rounder Vipul Shakti Batter KM Asif Bowler Jobin Joby Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Muhammad Ashik Bowler

Kochi Blue Tigers Form

Kochi Blue Tigers finished at the top of the table after the end of league round of the KCL 2025. They kicked off their Kerala Cricket League 2025 campaign with three wins on the trot. However, they ended up losing their next two games. However, they bounced back with five wins on the trot to finish their league stage with 16 points in ten matches. They defeated Calicut Globstars by 15 runs in the semi-final.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Head to Head

Kochi Blue Tigers and Aries Kollam played two matches against each other last year, and won a match each. Kochi have won their two league stage matches against them this season.

Head to Head

Matches: 4

Kochi Blue Tigers Won: 3

Aries Kollam Sailors: 1

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

As predicted, Kochi Blue Tigers openers V Manoharan and Vipul Shakti partnered for 33 runs off 25 balls in the semi-final fixture against Calicut Globstars. Manoharan scored 16, while Shakti scored 37 off 28. That's the one thing which has been consistent with Kochi, and that has been the main reason behind their success in the KCL 2025. Even in the absence of Sanju Samson, they stitched a 33-run partnership for the first wicket. In their second-last outing, V Manoharan once again showed form and chipped in with 30 off 14, while his new opening partner Jishnu A scored 45 off 29. Sanju Samson and Manoharan partnered for 51 runs in Kochi's third-last match against Alleppey Ripples. Samson did not play the fourth-last match as Manoharan opened with Vipul Shakti and partnered for 93 runs with the youngster. Samson and Manoharan scored 68 runs together in their fifth-last match against Adani Trivandrum Royals. There will be pressure on the duo in the mega final, but they should manage to score over 19 runs together.

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Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Batters

V Manoharan to be Kochi Blue Tigers’ Top Batter

V Manoharan is the batting mainstay for Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The 33-year-old opener scored 16 runs in the semi-final and 36 off 22 balls in his second-last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. He has scores of 16, 36, 30, 23, 65 and 42 in his last six outings. Overall, Manoharan has scored 344 runs in 11 matches at an average of 31.27, and a strike rate of 163.81. The tally is fourth-highest in the tournament, and eyes will again be on him in the absence of Sanju Samson, who has left for Asia Cup 2025.

Sachin Baby to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top batter

Big matches call for a big player with vast experience and there can be no better choice than Sachin Baby. The veteran batter did not get the chance to bat in the semi-final as his team won by 10 wickets. The 36-year-old is the leading run-scorer for Kollam in the KCL 2025. He has scored 294 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.67 and a strike rate of 153.13. Baby has gone silent with the bat since his last three outings, and there is a good chance that he has saved his best for the final.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Bowlers

Amal AG to be Aries Kollam Stars’ top bowler

Like we predicted, Amal AG was the bowler with best figures in his team's semi-final fixture against Thrissur Titans. He bowled three overs to give away just 12 runs, and picked two wickets. He picked the all-important wicket of their captain Shoun Roger, and their number four batter Akshay Manohar. Amal also emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Kollam in their second-last match against Alleppey Ripples. He picked three wickets for 22 runs in three overs. In his third-last outing against Kochi, he did not pick any wicket but gave away just 15 runs. With 16 wickets in his Kitty, Amal is the second-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025.

Muhammad Ashik to be Kochi Blue Tigers’ top bowler

Muhammad Ashik was the star of Kochi's win in their semi-final match against Calicut. The pacer first scored 31 runs off just 10 balls, and then. picked three wickets for just 26 runs in four overs. Ashik is currently the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has picked 14 wickets in just nine matches at an average of 20.50. Eyes will be on him in the KCL 2025 final on Sunday.