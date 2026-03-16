Facts: Aries Kollam Captain Sachin Baby scored 91 runs off 44 balls against Kochi on Sunday

Thrissur Titans opener Ahammed Imran smashed a hundred in his last outing

Thrissur pacer Md Nidheesh picked three wickets for 29 runs vs Calicut on Saturday

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Chance of Winning

Aries Kollamm Sailors are currently the fourth-ranked team in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. They have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two games in a row. On the other hand, Thrissur Titans are second after two wins in as many games.

Thrissur Titans also look set for their third win on the trot. Kollam were left with just one ball and a wicket while chasing in their first match. In the second game, they lost by four wickets and a ball to spare. On Sunday, they ended up losing despite scoring 236 runs after batting first. On the flip side, Thrissur Titans have endured easy wins in their opening two games. They chased down 152 with seven wickets and 21 balls to spare. In the second match, they managed to defend a 209-run target. There is consistency with Thrissur Titans and they should manage to breeze past Aries Kollam Sailors on Monday.

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 40%

Thrissur Titans Chance chances of winning - 60%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aries Kollam Captain Sachin Baby scored 91 runs off 44 balls in his last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. The innings consisted of six fours and as many sixes. He scored 10 in the second match, and 24 off 21 in his tournament-opener against Calicut Globstars. The veteran batter has tasted blood and could be very dangerous in the upcoming fixture.

Akshay Manohar remained unbeaten for 10 runs in his first outing of the Kerala Cricket League 2025, and then scored 22 runs off 15 balls in his second outing. Manohar scored 271 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 130.3 last year. Handsome runs are expected from Manohar this season too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 22.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sachin Baby to score over 25.5.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Vishnu Vinod to score over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all eight matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be partly cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, August 25. The temperature would hover around 29 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 75%, and the wind speed would be around 18 km/h.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Biju Narayanan Bowler Pavan Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Aries Kollam Sailors kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought one-wicket win over Calicut. They have lost two matches since. In the previous season, the defending champions won 10 out of their total 12 matches.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Vinoid Kumar CV All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans have comfortably won their first two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In the previous season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Head to Head

Aries Kollam Sailors and Thrissur Titans met thrice last year, and the former emerged victorious in each of the three games.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Aries Kollam Sailors Won: 3

Thrissur Titans: 0

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Betting Odds

Thrissur Titans to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Thrissur Titans openers Anand Krishnan and Ahammed Imran scored fifty runs each in their first outing of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 as the team's opening partnership accounted for 121 runs in just 12.4 overs. In the second match, the duo partnered for 39 runs. Ahammad smashed a hundred in the match. The Thrissur Titans openers are in form, and the Aries Kollam Sailors bowlers under pressure after failing to defend 237. Chances are good that Thrissur Titans would score over 19 runs before the fall of first wicket.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Aries Kollam Sailors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Thrissur Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Top Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top batter

Aries Kollam opener and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod scored 94 runs off 41 balls against Kochi Blue Tigers on Sunday. The innings consisted of three fours and as many as 10 sixes. The blazing knock must have given a lot of confidence to the 31-year-old, and he would now be one the favourites to top-score in the Kollam vs Thrissur match.

Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Ahammed Imran hit a fifty in the first match, and then followed it up with a hundred in the second. The 55-ball innings for 100 runs consisted of 11 fours and five sixes. He is now the leading run-scorer at an average of 80.50. The in-form batter is expected to score big once again.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Top Bowlers

Biju Narayanan to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top bowler

Left-arm spinner Biju Narayanan picked one wicket for 35 runs from his four overs against Aries Kollam Sailors in his last outing. The 30-year-old has been impressive for Kollam in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. He picked one wicket for 13 runs in three overs, and then picked two wickets in his second outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals.

Md Nidheesh to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Thrissur Titans pacer Md Nidheesh picked three wickets for 29 runs in his last outing against Calicut Globstars. He dismissed all the top three batters of the team. He had gone wicketless in the first-match but gave away just 34 runs from his four overs. Nidheesh had picked nine wickets from 10 matches last year.