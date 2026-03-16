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Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Match Prediction

ARI

40%

Chance of Winning

THR

60%

Parimatch

1.85
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Greenfield International Stadium

Aries Kollam Sailors take on Thrissur Titans in the ninth match of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, August 25. The game is scheduled to be played at 2:45 PM IST.
Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Aries Kollam Captain Sachin Baby scored 91 runs off 44 balls against Kochi on Sunday
  • Thrissur Titans opener Ahammed Imran smashed a hundred in his last outing
  • Thrissur pacer Md Nidheesh picked three wickets for 29 runs vs Calicut on Saturday

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Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Chance of Winning

Aries Kollamm Sailors are currently the fourth-ranked team in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. They have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two games in a row. On the other hand, Thrissur Titans are second after two wins in as many games.

Thrissur Titans also look set for their third win on the trot. Kollam were left with just one ball and a wicket while chasing in their first match. In the second game, they lost by four wickets and a ball to spare. On Sunday, they ended up losing despite scoring 236 runs after batting first. On the flip side, Thrissur Titans have endured easy wins in their opening two games. They chased down 152 with seven wickets and 21 balls to spare. In the second match, they managed to defend a 209-run target. There is consistency with Thrissur Titans and they should manage to breeze past Aries Kollam Sailors on Monday.

  • Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 40%
  • Thrissur Titans Chance chances of winning - 60%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aries Kollam Captain Sachin Baby scored 91 runs off 44 balls in his last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. The innings consisted of six fours and as many sixes. He scored 10 in the second match, and 24 off 21 in his tournament-opener against Calicut Globstars. The veteran batter has tasted blood and could be very dangerous in the upcoming fixture.

Akshay Manohar remained unbeaten for 10 runs in his first outing of the Kerala Cricket League 2025, and then scored 22 runs off 15 balls in his second outing. Manohar scored 271 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 130.3 last year. Handsome runs are expected from Manohar this season too.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 22.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket

1.83

Sachin Baby to score over 25.5.5 runs

1.85

Vishnu Vinod to score over 25.5 runs

1.85

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all eight matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be partly cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, August 25. The temperature would hover around 29 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 75%, and the wind speed would be around 18 km/h.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair

Batter

Vishnu Vinod (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Sachin Baby (CAP)

Batter

Vathsal Govind

Batter

Sharafuddeen

All-rounder

Rahul Sharma

Batter

M Sajeevan Akhil

Batter

Amal AG

Bowler

Biju Narayanan

Bowler

Pavan Raj

Bowler

Eden Apple Tom

Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Aries Kollam Sailors kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought one-wicket win over Calicut. They have lost two matches since. In the previous season, the defending champions won 10 out of their total 12 matches.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan

Wicket-keeper

Ahammed Imran

Batter

Shoun Roger

Batter

Akshay Manohar

Batter

Mohammed Ishaque

All-rounder

Arjun WK (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Anand Joseph

Batter

Sijomon Joesph (CAP)

Batter

MD Nidheesh

Bowler

Sibin Gireesh

Bowler

Vinoid Kumar CV

All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans have comfortably won their first two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In the previous season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Head to Head

Aries Kollam Sailors and Thrissur Titans met thrice last year, and the former emerged victorious in each of the three games.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Aries Kollam Sailors Won: 3

Thrissur Titans: 0

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Betting Odds

Thrissur Titans to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Thrissur Titans openers Anand Krishnan and Ahammed Imran scored fifty runs each in their first outing of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 as the team's opening partnership accounted for 121 runs in just 12.4 overs. In the second match, the duo partnered for 39 runs. Ahammad smashed a hundred in the match. The Thrissur Titans openers are in form, and the Aries Kollam Sailors bowlers under pressure after failing to defend 237. Chances are good that Thrissur Titans would score over 19 runs before the fall of first wicket.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans

T20

Greenfield International Stadium, null

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Aries Kollam Sailors

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.85
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Thrissur Titans

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.85

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Top Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top batter

Aries Kollam opener and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod scored 94 runs off 41 balls against Kochi Blue Tigers on Sunday. The innings consisted of three fours and as many as 10 sixes. The blazing knock must have given a lot of confidence to the 31-year-old, and he would now be one the favourites to top-score in the Kollam vs Thrissur match.

Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Ahammed Imran hit a fifty in the first match, and then followed it up with a hundred in the second. The 55-ball innings for 100 runs consisted of 11 fours and five sixes. He is now the leading run-scorer at an average of 80.50. The in-form batter is expected to score big once again.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans Top Bowlers

Biju Narayanan to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top bowler

Left-arm spinner Biju Narayanan picked one wicket for 35 runs from his four overs against Aries Kollam Sailors in his last outing. The 30-year-old has been impressive for Kollam in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. He picked one wicket for 13 runs in three overs, and then picked two wickets in his second outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals.

Md Nidheesh to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Thrissur Titans pacer Md Nidheesh picked three wickets for 29 runs in his last outing against Calicut Globstars. He dismissed all the top three batters of the team. He had gone wicketless in the first-match but gave away just 34 runs from his four overs. Nidheesh had picked nine wickets from 10 matches last year.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Thrissur Titans

We are backing Thrissur Titans to beat Aries Kollam Sailors in a match which is expected to be very nail-biting. Kolam batters Sachin Baby and Vishnu Vinod hit form against Kochi on Sunday, but the team still ended up losing after Sanju Samson's magic. Losing after posting 236 runs on the board can be heartbreaking, and then turning out to play again inside 24 hours adds to the challenge. Thrissur Titans have been very calm in their approach, and each of their batters have made small contributions, forming a robust batting unit. Bowlers have also done their part to keep the opposition in check.
  • Aries Kollam Sailors to win @ 1.85 (Pari Match)
  • Thrissur Titans to win @ 1.85 (Pari Match)
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