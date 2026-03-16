Facts: Abhijith Praveen V picked three wickets for Trivandrum on Friday

Adanai Trivandrum opener Riya Basheer scored 62 runs off 45 balls against Kollam

Salman Nizar of Calicut Globstars smashed 77 runs off 44 balls om Saturday

Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Chance of Winning

Calicut Globstars have lost their first two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. They lost their first match against Aries Kollam Sailors by just one run, while Thrissur Titans defeated them by nine runs on Saturday. Adani Trivandrum Royals, on the other hand, lost their first match by a whopping eight-wicket margin, and then defeated Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets.

Despite the two defeats Calicut are having a better chance of beating Thrissur. The margin of defeat has been really narrow for Calicut in both their games. Their bowlers dragged the match to the final two balls of the match despite defending a 139-run target in their first game. In the second match, the batters finished at 200/7 while chasing 210. On the flip side, Trivandrum were bundled out for 97 in their first game. In the second match, they took 19 overs and lost six wickets while chasing 165. Calicut Globstars have played good cricket in the first two games, and are finally expected to bag a win against Trivandrum on Sunday.

Calicut Globstars chances of winning - 60%

Adani Trivandrum Royals chances of winning - 40%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Calicut Globstars batter Maruthungal Ajinas scored 58 runs off 40 balls in his last outing on Saturday against Thrissur Titans. The innings consisted of four boundaries and as many sixes. The 28-year-old right-hand batter is expected to gain a lot of confidence from the knock and play another impactful innings against Trivandrum on Sunday.

Trivandrum Royals batter Riya Basheer scored 62 runs off 45 balls against Aries Kollam Sailors. The innings consisted of six fours and two sixes. The innings will give him a major confidence boost, and we can expect him to be amongst runs on Sunday as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trivandrum Royals to score over 18.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Govind Pai to score over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rohan Kunnummal to score over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all six matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Sunday.

Weather Report

There is a 20 percent chance of rain showers in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, August 24 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, the Kochi vs Kollam match starts at 6:45 PM IST. The weather will clear after that, and the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 82%, and the wind speed will be under 23 km/h.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicket-keeper Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Wicket-keeper Salman Nizar Batter Pallam Anfal All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Harikrishnan MU Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler

Calicut Globstars Team Form

Calicut Globstars have lost their opening two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In the previous season, they won seven out of their 10 league stage matches.

Adani Trivandrum Royals News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Krishna Prasad (c), Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith, Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad (CAP) Batter Subin S Batter Riya Basheer All-rounder Govind Dev Pai Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Nikhli M All-rounder Abhijit Praveen V Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vinil Ts Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Ajith V/ Sanjeev Satheresan (WK) Bowler

Adani Trivandrum Royals Team Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals kicked off their campaign with an 8-wicket defeat against Kochi Blue Tigers, and defeated Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets in the second match. They won and lost five matches each in the last season of KCL.

Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Head to Head

The two teams met each other thrice in the first edition of the Kerala Cricket League. Adani Trivandrum Royals won the first match, but Calicut Globstars toppled them in the next two including the semi-final.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Calicut Globstars Won: 2

Adani Trivandrum Royals : 1

Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Betting Odds

Calicut Globstars to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Calicut Globstars openers Suresh Sachin and Rohan Kunnummal partnered for 22 runs in their last match against Thrissur. Suresh scored seven runs off seven balls, while Kunnummal chipped in with 14 runs off just eight balls. In their first match as well, the duo partnered for 36 runs off 25 balls. In the match, Suresh scored 10 runs off 13 balls, while Kunnummal scored 54 runs off 22 balls. Suresh and Rohan have shown intent with precaution in their first two outings together, and are expected to score over 19 runs together once again in the match against Trivandrum. The last time the two teams faced each other, Calicut openers stitched a 25-run partnership for the first wicket.

Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Calicut Globstars Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Trivandrum Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.02 Bet Now!

Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Batters

Salman Nizar to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Salman Nizar of Calicut Globstars has gained early form in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He scored 21 runs off 18 balls, and then scored 77 runs off 44 balls last night against Thrissur. He scored five boundaries, and six maximums. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2024. He scored 431 runs in 11 matches.

Abdul Basith to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top batter

Trivandrum Royals captain Abdul Basith scored unbeaten 20 runs off 11 balls and helped his team seal a four-wicket against Kollam on Saturday. The innings consisted of two sixes under pressure. In his first outing of the season, he scored 17 runs off 16 balls. He was only one of the three batters from Trivandrum to score in double digits. He emerged as the third-highest run-scorer for his team in the last season of Kerala Cricket League 2024. The 26-year-old right-hander scored 229 runs in 11 matches at an impressive strike rate of 153.7.

Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

On a day when Calicut Globstars leaked 209 runs and picked just five wickets, Akhil Scaria chipped in with two scalps. He dismissed the centurion Ahammed Imran, and then dismissed Akshay Manohar. In his side's first match of the KCL 2025, the pacer picked four wickets for 14 runs in four overs. He was the leading wicket-taker last year, taking 24 wickets in 11 matches.

Basil Thampi to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top bowler

Basil Thampi picked two wickets for 31 runs in four overs against Aries Kollam Sailors. He bowled two overs and gave away 21 runs without taking any wicket in Trivandrum’s first match of the KCL 2025 against Kochi. He emerged as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He picked 17 wickets in 10 matches. The pacer has been part of several IPL teams in the past and carries a lot of experience with him.