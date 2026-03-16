Facts: Calicut Globstars captain Rohan Kunnummal scored 94 runs off 43 balls vs Kochi in his last outing

Akhil Scaria picked picked four wickets for 37 runs against Kochi

Jalaj Saxena scored 85 runs off 50 balls vs Aries Kollam Sailors

Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples Chance of Winning

Calicut Globstars lost their first two games of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 by a close margin, and since then have won three back-to-back matches in a row. They are ranked-third in the six-team points table. On the other hand, Alleppey Ripples are fifth after just two wins in five games.

Without a shadow of doubt, Calicut Globstars have a great chance of beating Alleppey on Friday. Alleppey Ripples have blown hot and cold, especially with the bat. Their bowlers have also lacked consistency. They almost lost their last match against Aries Kollam Sailors, despite reducing them to 115/7 in a 183-run chase. They managed to win the match by two runs only. In their second-last match, they were restricted to 128/9 while chasing 173.

Calicut scored 249/4 in their last match, won by 44 runs against Alleppey after scoring 172/8, and chased down 174 with seven wickets and one over remaining in their third-last match. Having defeated Alleppey earlier, and having the momentum on their side after winning three matches in a row, Calicut look all set for another win on Friday.

Calicut Globstars chances of winning - 55%

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 45%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Akhil Scaria continues to impress with the bat and ball, and would once again be fan favourite ahead of the Calicut vs Alleppey match. In his last match against Kochi as well, he scored 45 not out runs off just 19 balls. He also picked four wickets. Overall, he has scored 173 runs and picked 15 wickets in the Kerala Cricket League 2025.

Alleppey Ripples captain Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 24 runs off as many balls in his last outing. In five KCL 2025 matches so far, he has scored 150 runs at an average of 30, and a strike rate of 141.51. He could be one of the safer bets to make in the upcoming fixture.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples lost their first match of the KCL 2025 by seven wickets against Thrissur Titans. In the second match, Kochi Blue Tigers defeated them by 34 runs. They finally defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by three wickets in their third match, but lost again to calicut Globstars by 44 runs in the next match. They registered their second win of the season, by beating Kollam on Wednesday.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Batter Salman Nizar Batter M Ajinas All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Monu Krishna Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler

Calicut Globstars Form

Calicut Globstars lost their opening two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before winning three matches on the trot. They defeated table-toppers Kochi Blue Tigers by 33 runs in their last match.

Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples Head to Head

Alleppey Ripples and Calicut Globstars met twice last year. Globstars emerged victorious on both the occasions. Globstars made it three in a row this Tuesday.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Alleppey Ripples Won: 0

Calicut Globstars: 3

Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples Betting Odds

Calicut Globstars to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Calicut Globstars opening pair of Suresh Sachin, and Rohan Kunnummal partnered for 102 runs off just 51 deliveries in their last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. Sachin scored 28 runs, while Kunnummal chipped in with 94 off 43 balls. In the second-last match, the duo scored 26 runs together, and forged a 19-run partnership in their third-last match. They scored a 36 and 22-run opening partnership in the remaining two games. Quite Visibly, Calicut Globstars have not scored less than 19 runs together even once, and they should manage a successful opening stand against Alleppey on Friday.

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Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples Top Batters

Rohan Kunnummal to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Calicut Globstars captain Rohan Kunnummal scored 94 runs off 43 balls in his last outing against Kochi. The innings consisted of six fours and eight sixes. The right-hander scored some handy runs for his team on Tuesday as well. He scored 31 runs off 16 balls in an innings which consisted of five fours and a six. The 27-year-old batter has scores of 12, 14 and 54 in his three other innings in the KCL 2025. Eyes will be once again on him in the match against Alleppey.

Jalaj Saxena to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Jalaj Saxena has been promoted up the order in the last two games, and the decision has proved to be fruitful. He scored 43 off 33 in the first instance, and followed it with 50-ball 85 in his last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. The innings consisted of nine fours and four sixes. With the grown confidence, Saxena can prove to be a dangerous customer on Friday as well.

Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples Top Bowlers

Monu Krishna to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Calicut Globstars left-arm pacer Monu Krishna failed to pick any wicket and was costly against Kochi on Wednesday. He picked three wickets against Alleppey Ripples on Tuesday evening. He also picked two crucial wickets against Adani Trivandrum Royals in his second-last match. He picked the wickets of Riya Basheer, and Govind Dev Pai. Krishna would be aiming to make an impression with the ball once again against Calicut on Friday.

Rahul Chandran to be Alleppey Ripples' top bowler

Alleppey left-arm pacer Rahul Chandran again picked three wickets for 26 runs in four overs on Thursday. He picked three wickets for 19 runs in four overs in his second-last outing against Calicut. With three wickets each in his last two games, Chandran could eye a bigger chunk of wickets against Calicut on Friday.