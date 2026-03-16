Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors Match Prediction CAL 48 % Chance of Winning ARI 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Calicut Globstars take on Aries Kollam Sailors in the 24th match of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, September 1. The game is scheduled to be played at 6:45 PM IST.

Facts: Maruthungal Ajinas scored 51 runs off 50 balls in his last match against Trivandrum

Akhil Scaria picked three wickets vs Trivandrum on Saturday

Vijay Vishwanath of Aries Kollam Sailors registered figures of 3/28 against Trivandrum on Sunday

Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors Chance of Winning

Calicut Glosbstars are third in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025 after winning four and losing three games. Aries Kollam Sailors have also won and lost as many matches, but sitting at the second spot due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR). An interesting battle is anticipated between the two teams.

Aries Kollam Sailors will have a slightly better chance of beating Calicut. Both the teams have done really well as a batting unit, Kollam have done better in the bowling department. In their first match, they bundled out Calicut, their opposition on Monday, for 138 runs only. Thrissur Titans were bowled out for 144 against them. In their last match, they restricted Trivandrum to 178/6. However, Calicut recently allowed a lower-ranked team like Alleppey to chase down 177 against them, Kollam were nine down for 115 while chasing in their first game, but Calicut could not hold their nerves and ended up losing by one wicket.

Even in terms of batting, Kollam have been more flamboyant. For example, they gunned down 139 against Thrissur, in. arain-marred 13-over per side game, with five balls to spare. Considering the above mentioned factors, Kollam have a better chance of beating Calicut on Monday.

Calicut Globstars chances of winning - 48%

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 52%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aries Kollam sailors captain Sachin Baby scored 46 runs off 25 balls in his last outing against Trivandrum Royals. The innings consisted of four boundaries and three fours. The veteran batter is currently the seventh-highest scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has scored 257 runs in seven matches at an average of 164.74. Baby top-scored for Kollam in their last match against Calicut, and chances are good that he will be amongst runs once again.

Calicut Globstars captain Rohan Kunnummal could score just 11 runs off nine balls in his last innings against Trivandrum. The 27-year-old right-hander is currently the eleventh highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 216 runs in seven matches at an average of 203.77. Kunnummal scored a fifty earlier this season against Kollam, and he would be hoping to go a step ahead this time. Betting on Kunnummal can prove to be a fruitful decision.

Match Prediction Best Odds Calicut Globstars to score over 21.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Vishnu Vinod to score over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sachin Baby to score over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Thiruvananthapuram throughout on Monday, September 1. It's expected to rain from morning till 5:00 PM IST in the evening. The match between Thrissur and Alleppey has been scheduled to start from 6:45 PM IST. The precipitation level will be as high as 40 percent. With a humidity level of 83 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 21 km/h.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Batter Salman Nizar Batter M Ajinas All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Monu Krishna Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler

Calicut Globstars Form

Calicut Globstars lost their opening two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before winning three matches on the trot. Calicut lost their second-last match against Alleppey Ripples by two wickets before beating Trivandrum by 13 runs in their last match.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Vijay Vishwanath Bowler Ajayaghosh Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Defending champions, Aries Kollam Sailors kicked off their campaign with a one wicket win over Calicut. They lost two matches thereafter before beating Thrissur Titans by eight wickets. They lost to Alleppey Ripples by two runs, and then defeated Thrissur by three wickets. In their last match, Kollam defeated Trivandrum Royals by seven wickets.

Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors Head to Head

Calicut Globstars are yet to beat Aries Kollam Sailors in the Kerala Cricket League. They lost their tournament-opener against Kollam by one wicket.

Head to Head

Matches: 4

Aries Kollam Sailors Won: 4

Calicut Globstars Won: 0

Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors Betting Odds

Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Aries Kollam Sailors opening pair of Abhsihek Nair and Vishnu Vinod partnered for 59 runs off 35 balls in their last match against Adani Trivandrum Royals. Nair scored 60 runs off 47 balls, while Vinod chipped in with 33 off 20. Their previous three partnerships were in single digits, and therefore the 59-run stand between them will surely instill confidence in them. Notably, Vinod was dismissed for a golden duck on the first ball of the match when Kollam kicked off their campaign against Calicut Globstars. The good news for Kollam is that Calicut have allowed oppositions to score over 40 runs twice in their last three games.

Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Calicut Globstars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Aries Kollam Sailors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now!

Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Batters

Salman Nizar to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Like the previous season, Salman Nizar has once again impressed with the bat. He scored unbeaten 86 runs off just 26 balls in his last outing against Trivandrum. The innings did not consist of a single boundary, but the ball went flying over the boundary rope 12 times. Nizar is now the third-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 296 runs in six matches at an average of 193.46.

Vishnu Vinod to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top batter

Aries Kollam Sailors wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod scored 33 runs off 20 balls in his last outing versus Trivandrum. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. The 31-year-old is currently the ninth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. In seven matches so far, he has scored 236 runs at a whopping strike rate of 201.71.

Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Akhil Scaria continued to impress in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He picked three more wickets against Trivandrum in his last outing. Scaria is the leading wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has picked 19 wickets in seven matches at an average of 12.26. He has registered four four-fers already.

Amal AG to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top bowler

Kollam pacer Amal AG picked one wicket in his economical three-over spell for 21 runs. In the match against Calicut earlier this season, he picked three wickets for 32 runs in four overs. Amal is also the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has picked nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.89.