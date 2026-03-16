Facts: Sanju Samson smashed 89 off 46 balls against Thrissur Titans on Tuesday

Akhil Scaria scored 45 runs and picked two wickets vs Allepey on Tuesday evening

Calicut Globstars pacer Monu Krishna chipped in with three wickets vs Alleppey

Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers Chance of Winning

Kochi Blue Tigers won their first three matches in a row before losing their fourth match against Thrissur Titans on Tuesday. On the other hand, Calicut Globstars lost their first two games before winning the next two matches in a row.

Kochi were on course to win their fourth consecutive match but their plan was marred by two lower middle-order batters, who partnered for 72 runs off 37 balls. Kochi will again have a better chance of beating Calicut on Wednesday. Their batting prowess has increased manifold since Sanju Samson started opening for them, and they now just need to step up with the ball.

Calicut are relying a lot on Akhil Scara, more so in their last two games. Also, their last two wins have come against the two bottom-ranked teams. Apart from their last game, Kochi bowlers have also done their job comprehensively, and they should manage to beat Calicut to make a comeback in the KCL 2025.

Calicut Globstars chances of winning - 40%

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 60%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

As expected Calicut Globstars captain Rohan Kunnummal scored some handy runs for his team on Tuesday. He scored 31 runs off 16 balls in an innings which consisted of five fours and a six. The 27-year-old batter has scores of 12, 14 and 54 in his last two innings ahead of today's outing against Trivandrum. Kunnummal showed a lot of positive intent in his whirlwind (SR of 193.75) knock, and is now expected to play a similar brand of cricket in the remaining games. High scores can be expected from the Kerala regular in coming days.

Left-arm spinner Jerin PS played a key role in taking Thrissur's run chase against Kochi Blue Tigers to the final delivery of the match. The 23-year-old first dismissed Akshay Manohar and then sent in-form and dangerous Ahammed Imran, who scored 72 off 40, after four deliveries. Jerin also picked two wickets against Aries Kollam Sailors in his second-last match, and has the momentum on his side. Betting on the youngster could be a smart move ahead of the Calicut vs Kochi encounter.

Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all the twelve matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Thiruvananthapuram throughout on Wednesday, August 27. The precipitation level will be as high as 40 percent. With a humidity level of 85 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 21 km/h.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Batter Salman Nizar Batter M Ajinas All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Monu Krishna Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler

Calicut Globstars Team Form

Calicut Globstars lost their opening two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before beating Adani Trivandrum Royals and Alleppey Ripples in their next two games. In the previous season, they won seven out of their 10 league stage matches.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter V Manoharan Batter Saly Samson (CAP) All-rounder Nikhil Thottath (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Akhil KG All-rounder Muhammad Ashik All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Alfi Francis John Wicketkeeper-batter

Kochi Blue Tigers Form

Kochi Blue Tigers were unbeaten in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 until they met Thrissur Titans on Tuesday and lost by five wickets. They defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by eight wickets in their first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In the second match, they defeated Alleppey Ripples by 34 runs. On Sunday, they defeated Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets. In the past season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.

Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers Head to Head

Calicut Globstars and Kochi Blue Tigers clashed twice against each other in Kerala Cricket League 2025. Calicut emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Calicut Globstars Won: 2

Kochi Blue Tigers: 0

Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Sanju Samson was on a roll once again but his opening partner V Manoharan was dismissed for five runs as Kochi’s first wicket fell for the score of 10 runs against Thrissur on Tuesday. Samson scored 89 off 46 and partnered for 76 runs for the second wicket. In the second last match, Samson’s opening partnership with Manoharan accounted for 64 runs off just 25 balls. V Manoharan scored just 11 runs off just nine balls during the period. In the second-last match, Manoharan opened with Vipul Shakti, and stitched a 49-run partnership off just 21 balls. He scored 66 runs in the match. Manoharan and Jobin Joby forged a 22-run partnership in Kochi's first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. With the kind of form Samson is in, his opening partner just needs to hold one end, and watch him do all the damage. Kochi should once again manage to score over 29 runs together before the fall of the first wicket.

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Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Batters

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Calicut Globstars' middle-order batter Akhil Scaria has shown some great batting form in his last two outings. He scored 45 runs off 30 balls in his last outing against Alleppey Ripples on Tuesday. The 26-year-old left-hand batter scored unbeaten 68 runs off just 32 balls in his second-last outing. His bowling form has rubbed onto his batting, and Scaria looks set to pile up runs in the upcoming matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025.

Sanju Samson to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter

Sanju Samson was once again at his devastating best against Thrissur Titans on Tuesday. He scored 89 runs off 46 balls with the help of four boundaries and nine sixes. On Sunday, Samson opened for the first time in KCL 2025 and smashed a hundred (121 off 51) in an innings which consisted of 14 fours and seven sixes. Samson might not be available for the entire tournament, but would look to make the most of the opportunities ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 next month.

Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Bowlers

Monu Krishna to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Calicut Globstars left-arm pacer Monu Krishna picked three wickets against Alleppey Ripples on Tuesday evening. He also picked two crucial wickets against Adani Trivandrum Royals in his second-last match. He picked the wickets of Riya Basheer, and Govind Dev Pai. With two wickets in his last two matches, the 24-year-old would be high on confidence against Kochi on Wednesday.

KM Asif to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler

Senior Kochi pacer KM Asif picked one wicket against Thrissur on Sunday. The 32-year-old picked one wicket in his second-last match as well. The former CSK and Rajasthan Royals pacer would be disappointed with his performance, especially after picking four wickets in his second outing of the KCL 2025 against Alleppey. He gave away just 13 runs in four overs for one wicket in his first match of the season. With two average matches on the trot, Asif is expected to pick up his performance in the upcoming fixture.