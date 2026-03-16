Facts: Muhammed Shanu scored 53 runs off 22 balls in his last outing vs Calicut

Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad scored 67 runs off 53 balls in his last outing vs Alleppey Ripples

Nikhil M scored 43 runs and also picked a wicket vs Alleppey

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Chance of Winning

Kochi Blue Tigers are still the table-toppers after losing two matches in a row. The side has won three and lost two matches so far in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. On the other hand, Adani Trivandrum are fifth in the six-team tournament. They have lost four and won just one game.

Despite their two consecutive defeats Kochi Blue Tigers would be the favourites to beat Adani Trivandrum Royal on Thursday. Kochi might have struggled with the bowl in their last two games, but their batting remains top notch. Despite the absence of Sanju Samson, they ended up scoring 216 runs in 19 overs while chasing 250. They have twice posted 200-plus totals in their last three games. Trivandrum are yet to breach the 180-run margin. and were bundled out for 97 in their first match which was against Kochi, their opposition on Thursday. On Friday, they scored 136/6 in the rain-marred match in which they were given 148 to chase. Thrissur scored 222/4 against them while batting first. The under-pressure bowlers will feel the heat against Kochi, who are raring to come back to winning ways.

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 70 %

Trivandrum Royals chances of winning - 30%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kochi Blue Tigers opener Muhammed Shanu scored 53 runs off just 22 balls in his outing against Calicut Globstars on Wednesday. The innings consisted of four boundaries and as many sixes. He has scores of 24, 39, 15, and 23 not out in his remaining four outings. The 25-year-old has shown good form overall, and he could be a safe option to place your bet on.

Match Prediction Best Odds Treivandrum Royals to score over 20.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Govind Pai to score over 19.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all the fourteen matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Thiruvananthapuram throughout on Thursday, August 28. The precipitation level will be as high as 40 percent. With a humidity level of 87 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 21 km/h.

Adani Trivandrum Royals News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Krishna Prasad, Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith (c), Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad (CAP) Batter Subin S Batter Riya Basheer All-rounder Govind Dev Pai Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Nikhli M All-rounder Abhijit Praveen V Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vinil Ts Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Ajith V/ Sanjeev Satheresan (WK) Bowler

Adani Trivandrum Royals Team Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals lost their first match against Kochi Blue Tigers by eight wickets before beating Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets. They have lost their next three games on the trot now.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammed Shanu Wicketkeeper-batter V Manoharan Batter Saly Samson (CAP) All-rounder Nikhil Thottath (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Akhil KG All-rounder Muhammad Ashik All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Alfi Francis John Wicketkeeper-batter

Kochi Blue Tigers Form

Kochi Blue Tigers kicked off their Kerala Cricket League 2025 campaign with three wins on the trot. However, they have lost their last two matches.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Head to Head

Adani Trivandrum Royals defeated Kochi Blue Tigers twice last year, but lost their tournament-opener against them this time.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Adani Trivandrum Royals Won: 2

Kochi Blue Tigers Won: 1

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket @ 1.83 (Pari Match)

Sanju Samson did not feature in the Kochi eleven in their match against Calicut Globstars, but the opening pair of V Manoharan and Muhammed Shanu partnered for 42 runs in just 3.1 overs. In the second-last match, Manoharan and Samson partnered for 10 runs. However, the duo forged a 64-run opening strand off just 25 balls in their third-last outing. The Kochi Blue Tigers openers had partnered for 22 runs in their first match of the KCL 2025. Chances are good that Kochi openers will once again score over 20 runs together.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Kochi Blue Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Trivandrum Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Batters

V Manoharan to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter

Kochi Blue Tigers opener V Manoharan has shown good form, and in the absence of Sanju Samson, he would have to play a bigger role now. The 33-year-old has scored 132 runs in five matches at an average of 26.40, and a strike rate of 169.23. He scored 36 off just 17 balls in his last match, and eyes will be on him once again.

Govind Dev Pai to be Adani Trivandrum Royals’ top batter

Adani Trivandrum Royals middle-order batter Govind Pai gave it his all as his team was asked to chase 148 from 12 overs in Wednesday’s rain-marred match. He scored 63 off 26 in an innings which consisted of four boundaries and five sixes. Pai would be looking for another blazing knock on Thursday.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Bowlers

KM Asif to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler

Senior Kochi pacer KM Asif did not play in his side's last match against Calicut Globstars. However, he is expected to feature in Wednesday's encounter. He picked one wicket against Thrissur on Tuesday. The 32-year-old picked one wicket in his second-last match as well. The former CSK and Rajasthan Royals pacer would be disappointed with his performance, especially after picking four wickets in his second outing of the KCL 2025 against Allepey. He gave away just 13 runs in four overs for one wicket in his first match of the season.

Nikhli M to be Adani Trivandrum Royals’ top bowler

Trivandrum pacer Nikhil M picked two of the four Thrissur wickets which fell on Wednesday. He picked the wicket of in-form Anand Krishnan, and also dismissed their number three Ahammed Imran, the highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025, for a golden duck. Nikhil would like to take inspiration from the performance and inflict more crucial blows on Thursday.