Facts: Alleppey Ripples captain Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 56 off 38 balls in his first outing of KCL 2025

Akhin Sathar and Muhammad Ashik picked three wickets each againsy Trivandrum on Thursday

Kochi captain Saly Viswanatha also scored a fifty on Thursday

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples Chance of Winning

Kochi Blue Tigers will once again have a great chance of beating Alleppey Ripples in their second match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Kochi Blue Tigers thrashed Adani Trivandrum Royals by eight wickets in their opening fixture. On the other hand, Alleppey Ripples ended up losing by seven wickets against Thrissur Titans.

The lackluster bowling unit of Thrissur Titans was exposed, and the batting was also heavily dependent on Mohammed Azharuddeen. Blue Tigers were clinical in both the departments. They bundled out Trivandrum for 97 runs in 20 overs, and then chased dow the total in just 11.5 overs and eight wickets to spare. Their captain Sanju Samson did not even come to bat.

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 70%

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 30%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kochi Blue Tigers' captaincy was done by Saly Viswanath despite the presence of Sanju samson, and he did not disappoint. The 32-year-old right-hand batter scored 50 runs off 30 balls. The innings consisted of five fours and three sixes. With the momentum and form on his side, betting on Viswanath would be a smart move.

Sreeroop MP walked in as a substitute in the match against Thrissur, and scored 30 runs off 23 balls. The innings consisted of three fours and a six. The innings played a crucial role in taking Alleppey past 150. The unbeaten knock makes him again one of the favourites to top-score in the upcoming fixture.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all four matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Saturday.

Weather Report

The match starts at 2:45 PM and there is a rain prediction from 9 AM to 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, August 23. The weather will clear after that, and the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 88%, and the wind speed will be under 15 km/h.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Jobin Joby Batter Ajeesh K Batetr Vipul Shakti Batter Akhil KG Batter Muhammed Shanu All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Afrad Nazar/Alfi Francis John Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Sanju Samson (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter

Kochi Blue Tigers Team Form

Kochi Blue Tigers won their first match against Adani Trivandrum Royals by eight wickets. In the last season they managed to win just three of their 10 league stage matches.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples lost their first match of the KCL 2025 by seven wickets against Thrissur Titans. Alleppey managed to win just three of their ten league stage matches last year.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples Head to Head

Kochi Blue Tigers and Alleppey Ripples played two matches last year, and the former emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Matches: 2

Kochi Blue Tigers Won: 2

Alleppey Ripples Won: 0

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Sanju Samson did not come out to bat in his side's first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 as his openers V Manoharan, and Jobin Joby partnered for 22 runs. With the Asia Cup 2025 approaching, Sanju Samson would also be hoping for some warm-up games, and the match against Alleppey Ripples could be the one where he walks out to open the innings. Regardless, Vinoop Manoharan, and Jobin Joby also have the potential to score over 19 runs together. Joby was amongst runs last year. Kochi's opening stand accounted for 49 runs when they last clashed against Alleppey.

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Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter

Kochi Blue Tigers captain Sanju Samson is one of the finest white-ball players in the country, especially in the T20 format. With 42 T20I and 176 IPL matches under his belt, the 30-year-old is expected to make merry of the time he is part of the KCL 2025. Sanju has a T20I strike rate of 152.39, and scored 4704 runs in IPL at a strike rate of 139.05. We can expect a blazing knock from Samson on the third day of the KCL 2025.

Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Mohammed Azharuddeen, top-scored for his team with 56 runs off 38 balls against Thrissur. The innings consisted of three fours and as many sixes, He was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2024. The 31-year-old scored 410 runs at a strike rate of 150.7. A total of 28 fours and as many as 25 sixes came off his bat.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples Top Bowlers

KM Asif to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler

KM Asif did not emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Kochi in their opening match, but his spell of four overs in which he gave away just 13 runs played a key role in putting pressure on Adani Trivandrum Royals. The 32-year-old has been part of IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The right-arm pacer picked 12 wickets in eight matches in Kerala Cricket League last year. The onus will be on him to lead Kochi's bowling attack.

Vignesh Puthur to be Alleppey Ripples' top bowler

On a day when Alleppey Ripples bowlers struggled, Vignesh Puthur picked two wickets for 25 runs in 3.3 overs. He played five matches and picked six wickets at an average of 18.16 for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The 24-year-old, who is yet to play senior domestic cricket, dismissed the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda on his debut in Chennai. Puthur has a great chance of emerging as one of the leading wicket-takers in the KCL 2025.