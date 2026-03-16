Facts: Sanju Samson scored 13 runs off 22 balls in his outing vs Alleppey Ripples on Friday

Kochi pacer KM Asif picked four wickets vs Allepey

Abhishek Nair scored 53 off 36 vs Trivandrum on Thursday

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors Chance of Winning

Kochli Blue Tigers have kicked off their Kerala Cricket League 2025 campaign with back-to-back two wins, and are currently the table-toppers in the six-team tournament. After thrashing Adani Trivandrum Royals by eight wickets, they hammered Alleppey Ripples by 34 runs on Friday. On the other hand, defending champions Aries Kollam Sailors have endured a fidgety start. They somehow managed a one-wicket in their opening match, and then ended up losing to Trivandrum by four wickets.

Kochi Blue Tigers will once again have a better chance of beating Aries Kollam Sailors. Kochi have been mighty impressive with the ball in both the matches, and their batting depth was also on display against Allepey. Despite Sanju Samson scoring just 13 off 22, they finished at 183/8 after an unbeaten 13-ball 31 by their number seven batter. The same hasn't been the case with Kollam and majority of their batters have failed in both the matches. Both their matches saw five batters each getting out for a single digit score. They failed to defend 165 in their second match. Kochi bundled out opposition for 97 in the first match, and 149 in the second.

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 70%

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 30%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kochi Blue Tigers opener V Manoharan top-scored for his team with 66 off 31 balls on Saturday. The innings consisted of five fours and as many sixes. The innings is set to give the 33-year-old a lot of confidence, and placing a bet on him ahead of Sunday's fixture can help you reap rich dividends.

Aries Kollam Sailors opener Abhishek Nair scored his maiden fifty of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 season on Friday. He scored 53 runs off 36 balls in an innings which consisted of one four and five sixes. In the first match of the season, he scored 21 off 20. He scored 300 more than 300 runs last year as well. We can expect him to come up with another good outing against Kochi.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 19.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sachin Baby to score over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Vathsal Govind to score over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all six matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Sunday.

Weather Report

There is a 20 percent chance of rain showers in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, August 24 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, the Kochi vs Kollam match starts at 6:45 PM IST. The weather will clear after that, and the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 82%, and the wind speed will be under 23 km/h.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Jobin Joby Batter Ajeesh K Batetr Vipul Shakti Batter Akhil KG Batter Muhammed Shanu All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Afrad Nazar/Alfi Francis John Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Sanju Samson (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter

Kochi Blue Tigers Team Form

Kochi defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by eight wickets in their first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In the second match, they defeated Alleppey Ripples by 34 runs. In the past season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Biju Narayanan Bowler Pavan Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Aries Kollam Sailors won their first match against Calicut Globstars by one wicket. They lost their second game against Adani Trivandrum Royals by four wickets. In the previous season, the defending champions won 10 of their total 12 matches.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors Head to Head

Kochi Blue Tigers and Aries Kollam played two matches last year, and won two matches each.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Kochi Blue Tigers Won: 1

Aries Kollam Sailors: 1

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors Betting Odds

Aries Kollam Sailors to score under 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Aries Kollam Sailors have endured poor starts to their batting innings in both their matches so far. In the first match, Kollam could not even open their account as Vishnu Vindo was dismissed for a golden duck. Abhishek Nair went on to score 21 off 20. In the second match, a two-run opening stand was forged between the duo. Vinod failed once again as Nair scored 53 of 36. Vinod's confidence has gone for a toss, and would be put to test against an exceptionally talented bowling group of Kochi, who have bowled out their opponents in both their outings so far. Not only have they picked wickets, but have also been very economical. Pumped up Kochi are also raring to win their third consecutive match, and therefore scoring over 19 runs together is not going to be easy for Kollam openers.

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Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson played an uncharacteristic knock of 13 runs off 22 balls against Alleppey Ripples on Saturday. Not even a single boundary came off his bat. The 30-year-old has been picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming Asia Cup. The Rajasthan Royals captain is expected to bounce back strongly on Sunday. He has three T20I and IPL hundreds each to his name.

Vathsal Govind to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top batter

Aries Kollam Sailors number four batter Vathsal Govind top-scored for his team with 63 runs off 47 balls on Saturday. The innings consisted of three fours and as many sixes. In the first match also, he was the leading run-scorer for his team with 41 off 31 balls. The 25-year-old has hit form early in the tournament, and eyes will be on him once again.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Bowlers

KM Asif to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler

32-year-old KM Asif lived up to the expectations and picked four wickets against Alleppey Ripples on Saturday. He gave away just 23 runs from his 3.2 overs. In the first match as well, he gave away just 13 runs in four overs to pick a wicket. The 32-year-old has been part of IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The right-arm pacer picked 12 wickets in eight matches in Kerala Cricket League last year.

Biju Narayanan to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top bowler

Left-arm spinner Biju Narayanan has been impressive for Kollam in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. He picked one wicket for 13 runs in three overs, and then picked two wickets in his second outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals. The 30-year-old could be amongst wickets once again.