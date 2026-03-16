Facts: Kochi Blue Tigers opener Sanju Samson scored 83 runs off 41 balls in his last outing against Alleppey

KM Asif of Kochi picked three wickets in his side's last match of KCL 2025

Calicut Globstars all-rounder Akhil Scaria scored unbeaten 32 runs and picked three wickets against Kollam on Monday

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Chance of Winning

Kochi Blue Tigers are the table-toppers in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025. They have won six and lost just two games so far. Calicut Globstars, on the other hand, are second with five wins and three defeats.

Calicut have defeated Kochi earlier in the ongoing tournament, and they once again appear to have a good chance of completing a double against them. Kochi could be missing on the services of their trump card Sanju Samson, and that is bound to give Calicut Globstars a good chance to put pressure on them. V Manoharan is the only other Kochi batter, who has shown consistency.

On the other hand, Valicut Globstars have played as a unit. Contributions have come from all quarters. Their number seven batter Krishna Devan scored unbeaten 49 off 11 balls to take Calicut past 200 in their last match. They also have a solid set of bowlers, which is lacking in the Kochi line-up. Also, Calicut have arguably the best all-rounder of the league in Akhil Scaria, who is weaving magic with both the bat and bowl. The depth in both the departments is expected to help Calicut breeze past Kochi.

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 40%

Calicut Globstars chances of winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

There is a low chance of Sanju Samson playing in Kochi Blue Tigers' upcoming match against Calicut Globstars. He is set to leave with the Indian cricket team to the UAE for the Asia Cup 2025. However, if he plays then putting your bet on him should be a no-brainer. He was adjudged Man of the Match in his last match as he scored 83 runs off just 41 balls. The star batter is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 368 runs in six matches at an average of 73.60, and a strike rate of 186.80.

Calicut Globstars top-order batter Maruthungal Ajinas has shown good form since his last few outings. In his last innings against Aries Kollam Sailors, the 28-year-old scored 46 runs off 28 balls in an innings which consisted of three fours and four sixes. A fifty came off his bat in his second-last match against Trivandrum. Overall, the right-hander has scored 199 runs in seven matches of the KCL 2025. Expectations are high from Ajinas, and betting on him could prove to be a good decision.

Match Prediction Best Odds Calicut Globstars to score over 21.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sanju Samson to score over 33.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Rohan Kunnummal to score over 26.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty four matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Tuesday.

Weather Report

Rain forecast has been made in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, September 2. It's expected to rain from morning 8:00 AM till 2:00 PM IST in the afternoon. The match between Thrissur and Trivandrum has been scheduled to start from 2:30 PM IST. The precipitation level will be close to 30 percent. With a humidity level of 83 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 26 km/h.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Vipul Shakti/Sanju Samson Batter V Manoharan Batter Saly Samson (CAP) All-rounder Nikhil Thottath (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ajeesh K All-rounder Muhammed Shanu All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Jobin Joby Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Afrad Nazar Bowler

Kochi Blue Tigers Form

Kochi Blue Tigers kicked off their Kerala Cricket League 2025 campaign with three wins on the trot. However, they ended up losing their next two games. They have bounced back handsomely once again by winning three matches on the trot.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Batter Salman Nizar Batter M Ajinas All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Monu Krishna Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Ibnul Afthab Bowler

Calicut Globstars Form

Calicut Globstars lost their opening two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before winning three matches on the trot. Thereafter, Calicut went down against Alleppey Ripples by two wickets. They have won their last two matches against Aries Kollam Sailors and Trivandrum respectively.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Head to Head

Calicut Globstars and Kochi Blue Tigers clashed twice against each other in Kerala Cricket League 2025. Calicut emerged victorious on both the occasions. Calicut also defeated Kochi in their first leg match against them in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League 2025.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Calicut Globstars Won: 3

Kochi Blue Tigers: 0

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Kochi Blue Tigers openers Sanju Samson and V Manoharan partnered for 51 runs in their last match against Alleppey Ripples. Asia Cup-bound Sanju Samson scored 83 runs off 41 balls, while Manoharan chipped in with 23 off 11 balls. Samson did not play the second-last match as Manoharan opened with Vipul Shakti and partnered for 93 runs with the youngster. The pair of Samson and Manoharan scored 68 runs together in their third-last match against Adani Trivandrum Royals. The fourth last match was against Calicut, their opposition on Tuesday. In the match, Manoharan came out to open with Muhammed Shanu as the duo stitched a 42-run partnership. Kochi openers have been highly consistent, and they should not find it difficult to score over 19 runs together.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Kochi Blue Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now! Calicut Globstars Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Top Batters

Salman Nizar to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Salman Nizar did not play in his side's last match against Aries Kollam Sailors, and he is expected to be available for the match against table-toppers Kochi Blue Tigers. He scored unbeaten 86 runs off just 26 balls in his last outing which came against Trivandrum. The innings did not consist of a single boundary, but the ball went flying over the boundary rope 12 times. Nizar is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 296 runs in six matches at an average of 193.46.

V Manoharan to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter

V Manoharan has peaked in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 at a very good time. Sanju Samson might not be available as he is about to leave for the UAE for the Asia Cup, and the onus will be on Manoharan to score big in the coming games. He scored 23 off 11 with the help of three fours and a six in his last outing against Alleppey. The right-hander has had scores of 65, 42, and 36 runs in his three innings prior to it. Overall, he is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 262 runs in eight matches at an average of 32.75, and a strike rate of 166.88.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Top Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Akhil Scaria's stature with the ball grew further in his side's match against Aries Kollam Sailors on Monday. He bowled four overs for 25 runs and three wickets. He picked three wickets against Trivandrum as well in his second-last outing. The pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has picked 22 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.18.

KM Asif to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler

As per our prediction, KM Asif emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Kochi in their match against Alleppey on Sunday. He picked three wickets on Saturday evening as well. The former Chennai Super Kings pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has picked 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.92. The 32-year-old could be amongst wickets once again on Tuesday.