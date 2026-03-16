Facts: Shoun Roger of Thrissur Titans scored 51 runs off 29 balls against Aries Kollam Sailors on Friday

Sanju samson scored 62 runs off 37 balls against Adani Trivandrum Royals ion his last outing

Jobin Joby of Kochi scored 26 off 10, and picked one wicket against Trivandrum

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans Chance of Winning

Kochi Blue Tigers are the current table-toppers in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025. Like Thrissur Titans, they have won four and lost two matches, but are ahead due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Kochi Tigers have never won against Thrissur, and there is a chance that the trend might continue. Both the teams are batting powerhouses, however the presence of Kochi's Sanju Samson isn't a surety due to his upcoming Asia Cup 2025 commitments. His absence would dent Kochi's tiger to beat Thrissur, who have been a powerhouse with the bat. In their last match against Kochi, they chased down 189. In the following match, they scored 222 runs for the loss of just four wickets. They have crossed the 200-run mark twice, and just once have they failed to go past 150.

Thrissur Royals are also a far better bowling side than Kochi. They had Kollam reeling at 97/6 while defending 139. In their second-last outing, they bundled out Trivandrum for 136/6 after scoring 22/4 themselves. Their third-last match was against Kochi when they chased down 189 after reducing Kochi to 166/7 at one point in the match. On the flip side, Kochi leaked 249 runs for the loss of four wickets against Calicut, and almost lost the plot while defending 192 against Trivandrum in their last match. Kollam also scored 236/5 against them.

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 40%

Thrissur Titans chances of winning - 60%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

V Manoharan has upped the ante since his last two outings, and we are hoping that the good run would continue. He scored 42 runs off 26 balls in his last outing. The innings consisted of nine fours. In the second-last outing he scored 36 off 17. The 33-year-old right-hander is the seventh highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 174 runs in six matches at an average of 29.

In the rain-marred 13-over per-side match, Thrissur Titans wicketkeeper-batter Arjun AK scores 44 runs off just 14 balls. The innings consisted of one four and as many as half-a-dozen sixes. He was unbeaten for five runs in his second-last match, and 31 off 16 in his third-last game. He was unbeaten for one in his first outing of the KCL 2025, and 24 off 12 in his second. The 29-year-old is having a decent season with the bat, and a big knock could be round the corner. Betting on the southpaw can help you reap rich dividends.

Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all eighteen matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, August 25. There is a 40% chance of rain from midnight to 2:00 PM IST in the city. But the weather would clear after that, and a proper 20-over per-side game is expected. With a humidity level of 86 percent, the temperature would hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 21 km/h.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammed Shanu/ Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper-batter V Manoharan Batter Saly Samson (CAP) All-rounder Nikhil Thottath (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Akhil KG All-rounder Muhammad Ashik All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Alfi Francis John Wicketkeeper-batter

Kochi Blue Tigers Form

Kochi Blue Tigers kicked off their Kerala Cricket League 2025 campaign with three wins on the trot. However, they ended up losing their next two games. On Thursday, they bounced back with a nine-run win over Adani Trivandrum Royals.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Ajinas K All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans are the second-ranked team in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. They won their first two games, before losing to Kolam by eight wickets. They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but lost their sixth game of the KCL 2025 against Aries Kollam Sailors by three wickets (VJD Method).

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans Head to Head

Thrissur Titans and Kochi Blue Tigers met twice last year. Thrissur Titans emerged victorious on both the occasions. They defeated Kochi once again in their fourth match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Thrissur Titans Won: 3

Kochi Blue Tigers: 0

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Kochi Blue Tigers openers Sanju Samson and V Manoharan partnered for 68 runs in their last match against Adani Trivandrum Royals. Samson missed out in the second-last match, but Manoharan partnered with Muhammed Shanu for 42 runs off just 19 balls. The partnership between Samson and Manoharan accounted for 64 runs in the fourth-last match. Samson and Manoharan are looking in good nick, and Kochi openers have regularly given good starts, and should again score over 19 runs together against Thrissur Titans on Saturday.

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Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter

Sanju Samson was again on fire for Kochi Blue Tigers on Thursday. The 30-year-old scored 62 runs off 37 balls in an innings which consisted of four boundaries and five sixes. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The India wicketkeeper-batter has scored 285 runs at an average of 71.25. If at all Samson features in Saturday’s fixture, the right-hander would again be the contender to emerge as the leading run-scorer.

Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Ahammed Imran managed to score just 18 runs off 11 balls on Friday, but the tournament's leading run-scorer is expected to score high once again in the upcoming fixtures. Imran is in the form of his life. He scored 98 runs off 49 balls in his second-last outing against Trivandrum on Wednesday. The innings consisted of 13 fours and four sixes. In his third-last outing which came against Kochi, he played another blistering knock off 40-ball 72. The innings consisted of seven fours and four sixes. With 363 runs in six matches at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 170.42, Imran is expected to score high once again on Saturday.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans Top Bowlers

Muhammad Ashik to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler

Muhammad Ashik picked two wickets in his last outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals. He dismissed their highest run-scorer Sanjeev Satheresan, and also clean bowled Nikhil M. The right-pacer picked four wickets against Alleppey Ripples and, and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025. He has picked 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 18.36.

Ajinas K to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Like we predicted, Thrissur Titans' 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajinas K emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Thrissur in his last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. Ajinas picked three wickets Kollam. He picked two wickets in his second-last outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals. He picked the wicket of in-form Riya Basheer, and also dismissed Nikhil M. Ajinas picked a five-wicket haul in his last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. He dismissed three of the top five batters. The 30-year-old is the third-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025.