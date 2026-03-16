Facts: Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad scored 35 runs off 32 balls in his last outing vs Kollam

Shoun Roger led Thrissur in their last match and scored unbeaten 49 runs off 50 balls

Sibin Gireesh picked four wickets against Alleppey Ripples in his last outing of KCL 2025

Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Chance of Winning

Thrissur Titans are the second-ranked team in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025. After five wins and just three loses, they are almost certain of a place in the semi-final. On the other hand, Adani Trivandrum Royals are reeling at the bottom spot. They have won just one out of their eight matches so far.

The points table is enough to depict that there is a vast difference between the qualities of the two teams. Thrissur have been a powerhouse with the bat, and the bowlers have also shown their class from time-to-time. The last time Thrissur played against Trivandrum, they scored 222/4. In their last outing, they bundled out Alleppey Ripples at 128/9. Trivandrum Royals have lost six matches in a row now. The bowlers have failed to restrict teams to low totals, whereas the batters have failed to chase down average totals or post above-average targets.

Thrissur Titans chances of winning - 62%

Adani Trivandrum Royals chances of winning - 38%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

There are not many positives in the Alleppey Ripples, but Akshay TK scored 49 runs off 38 balls in his last outing against Thrissur Titans. The innings consisted of two fours, and as many as three sixes. When Alleppey faced Trivandrum earlier this season, Akshay scored 24 off 28 balls. There is a good chance that the left-hander will score handsomely once again on Tuesday, and therefore betting on him could be a great decision.

Thrissur Titans batter Shoun Roger captained Thrissur Titans in their last game against Alleppey Ripples. and led by example by scoring unbeaten 49 runs off just 50 balls. The innings consisted of six fours. The last time Thrissur and Trivandrum clashed against each other, Rogers scored 31 off 20 balls. Overall, he is the 13th highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 202 runs in eight matches at an average of 127.04.

Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty four matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Tuesday.

Weather Report

Rain forecast has been made in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, September 2. It's expected to rain from morning 8:00 AM till 2:00 PM IST in the afternoon. The match between Thrissur and Trivandrum has been scheduled to start from 6:45 PM IST. The precipitation level will be close to 30 percent. With a humidity level of 83 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 26 km/h.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Ajinas K All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans won their first two games, before losing to Kolam by eight wickets. They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but lost their sixth game of the KCL 2025 against Aries Kollam Sailors by three wickets (VJD Method). Kochi defeated them by six wickets in their second-last match before they bounced back with another four-wicket win over Alleppey Ripples on Monday.

Adani Trivandrum Royals News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Krishna Prasad, Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith (c), Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad (CAP) Batter Vishnu Raj (WK) wicketkeeper-batter Riya Basheer All-rounder Govind Dev Pai Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Nikhli M All-rounder Abhijit Praveen V Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vinil TsS Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Sanjeev Satheresan Batter

Adani Trivandrum Royals Team Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals lost their first match against Kochi Blue Tigers by eight wickets before beating Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets. They have lost their next six games on the trot now. Aries Kollam Sailors defeated by seven wickets on Sunday.

Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Sailors Head to Head

Adani Trivandrum Royals and Thrissur Titans met twice last year, and both the teams won a match each. Thrissur defeated them by 11 runs (VJD Method) earlier this season.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Adani Trivandrum Royals Won: 1

Thrissur Titans: 2

Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Betting Odds

Thrissur Titans to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Thrissur Titans openers Rohit KR and Ahammed Imran partnered for 17 runs in their last match against Alleppey Ripples. However, the original opening pair of Thrissur - Anand Krishnan and Ahammed Imran forged a 26 runs partnership together. They scored together 18 runs in their third-last match. When Thrissur last played against Trivandrum Royals, Anand and Imran scored 99 runs together off just 59 balls. Anand scored 32, while Imran went on to score 98 off 49. Alleppey Ripples are down under pressure and this should further help Trivandrum openers score over 19 runs together.

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Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Batters

Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Ahammed Imran once again flopped on Monday. He has now gone silent with the bat in his last three outings, but still remains the leading run-scorer in the KCL 2025. The Thrissur Titans opener has scored 385 runs in eight matches at an average of 48.12, and a strike rate of 168.12. The last time Imran batted against Trivandrum, he scored 98 runs off just 49. He would be aiming to get his mojo back against the same opposition on Tuesday.

Krishna Prasad to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top batter

Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad top-scored for his team in his last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. He scored 35 runs off 32 balls with the help of six fours. He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has scored 270 runs in eight matches at an average of 38.57, and a strike rate of 122.73.

Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Bowlers

Ajinas K to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Thrissur Titans left-arm spinner Ajinas K was impressive with the ball once again, giving away just 22 runs in his three overs for one wicket. He also picked one wicket in his second-last outing against Kochi. The 30-year-old emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Thrissur in his third-last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors in which he picked three wickets. Ajinas is the third-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025 at the moment. He has picked 12 wickets in just five matches at an average of 12.42.

Asif Salamto be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top bowler

Asif Salam was the most successful and economical bowler for Arie Trivandrum Royals in their last outing versus Kollam. He gave away 23 runs in his three overs in which he picked one wicket of their in-form batter Vishnu Vinod. Salam picked two wickets in his second-last match against Calicut in which he gave away just 15 runs in four overs. In the first leg match against Thirssur, the left-arm paver picked the wicket of in-form batter Shoun Roger.