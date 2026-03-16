Facts: Jalaj Saxena scored 71 runs and picked two wickets in his last outing against Kochi

Thirssur Titans opener Ananad Krishnan scored 70 runs off 54 balls vs Kochi on Saturday

Thrissur's Adithya Vinod chipped in three wickets against Kochi in the match

Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples Chance of Winning

Thrissur Titans are fourth in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025 after winning four and losing three matches. Alleppey Ripples are just behind them at fifth spot, and have won three and lost four matches.

Thrissur will have a good chance of beating Alleppey on Monday. The side has lost their last two games, but have played good cricket so far in the KCL 2025. Their batters have been their main strength, and the same can be the difference between the two teams in the upcoming encounter. Alleppey Ripples have struggled in both the departments of the game. After managing to register two narrow wins, they once again lost to Kochi in their last game. Out of their seven games, not even once have they managed to score more than 185 runs. Thrissur defeated Alleppey by seven wickets in their first match of the KCL 2025, and they should once again manage to do the same on Monday.

Thrissur Titans of winning - 60 %

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 40%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Thrissur Titans opener Anand Krishnan has been in decent form throughout the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He scored 70 runs off 54 balls in his last outing against Kochi. The knock consisted of five fours and as many as four sixes. Overall, Anand has scored 222 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.71. He could be one of the safer bets to make on in the Thrissur vs Alleppey fixture.

Alleppey Ripples captain Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 64 off 43 balls in his last outing against Kochi. The innings consisted of seven fours and two sixes. Azharuddeen has scored 253 runs from seven matches of the KCL 2025 at a strike rate of 141.34. The wicketkeeper-batter would be eyeing another good outing as Alleppey look to stay alive in the tournament. The batter's consistency makes him a good choice to bet on in the Monday's afternoon fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Alleppey Ripples to score under 26.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Mohammed Azharuddeen to score over 26.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Thiruvananthapuram throughout on Monday, September 1. It's expected to rain from morning till 5:00 PM IST in the evening. The match between Thrissur and Alleppey has been scheduled to start from 6:45 PM IST. The precipitation level will be as high as 40 percent. With a humidity level of 83 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 21 km/h.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Ajinas K All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans won their first two games, before losing to Kolam by eight wickets. They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but lost their sixth game of the KCL 2025 against Aries Kollam Sailors by three wickets (VJD Method). Kochi defeated them by six wickets in their last match.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples lost their first match of the KCL 2025 by seven wickets against Thrissur Titans. In the second match, Kochi Blue Tigers defeated them by 34 runs. They finally defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by three wickets in their third match, but lost again to Calicut Globstars by 44 runs in the next match. They registered their second win of the season, by beating Kollam on Wednesday, and followed it up with another two-wicket win over Calicut Globstars on Friday. Kochi defeated them by three wickets on Sunday.

Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples Head to Head

Alleppey Ripples and Thrissur Titans clashed twice last year, and won a match each. Thrissur took a lead after beating Alleppey in their first match of the KCL 2025.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Alleppey Ripples Won: 1

Thrissur Titans Won: 2

Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples Betting Odds

Thrissur Titans to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Thrissur Titans opening pair of Anand Krishnan and Ahammed Imran partnered for 26 runs in their last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. Anand scored 70 off 54 balls, while Imran chipped in with 16 off 11. The duo partnered for 18 runs in their second-last match, two in the third-last match, and 19 in the match prior to it. Anand and Imran forged a century partnership when they kicked off their KCL 2025 campaign. They scored 121 runs together off just 76 balls. They are very likely to score together more than 19 runs on Monday as well.

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Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples Top Batters

Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Ahammed Imran has gone silent with the bat in his last two outings, but still remains the leading run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He scored 98 runs off 49 balls in his third-last outing against Trivandrum on Wednesday. The innings consisted of 13 fours and four sixes. In his fourth-last outing which came against Kochi, he played another blistering knock off 40-ball 72. Overall, Imran has scored 379 runs in seven matches at an average of 169.20.

Jalaj Saxena to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Jalaj Saxena has done wonders ever since he got promoted in the batting line-up for Alleppey Ripples. The veteran cricketer scored 71 runs off 42 balls in his last outing against Kochi. The knock consisted of 11 fours and two sixes. Overall, Jalaj is now the sixth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 262 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 149.71.

Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples Top Bowlers

Ajinas K to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Thrissur Titans left-arm spinner Ajinas K picked one wicket in his last outing against Kochi to take his tally to 11 wickets from just four matches of the KCL 2025. The 30-year-old emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Thrissur in his second-last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors in which he picked three wickets. Eyes will be on him once again on Monday.

Rahul Chandran to be Alleppey Ripples' top bowler

Rahul Chandran is currently the leading wicket-taker for Alleppey Ripples in the KCL 2025. He has picked nine wickets in five matches at an average of 16.67. The left-arm pacer is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. He picked two wickets for 27 runs in his last outing against Kochi.