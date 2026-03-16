Facts: Sharfuddeen scored 41 runs off 22 balls and picked one wicket vs Alleppey on Thursday

Thrissur Titans opener Ahammed Imran scored 98 off 49 in his last outing vs Thrissur

Nidheesh picked three wickets for 19 runs vs Thrissur in his last outing

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors Chance of Winning

Thrissur Titans are the second-ranked team in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025. They are the only team to lose just one game, and win their remaining four matches so far. On the other hand, Aries Kollam Sailors are fourth in the tournament with two wins and three losses in their kitty.

Thrissur would once again be the favourites to beat Kollam on Friday. Aries Kollam Sailors faced a shocking two-run defeat against Alleppey Ripples on Thursday evening, and that would further break the morale of the defending champions. On the flip side, Thrissur scored 222/4 in their last match, and chased down 189 in their second-last match. The biggest edge for Thrissur Titans is the form of their openers, and that could be the answer to the strong bowling line-up of Aries Kollam Sailors. Also, there is a clear inconsistency in the batting unit of Kollam, and that gives Thrissur further edge in Friday's encounter.

Thrissur Titans chances of winning - 55%

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 45%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Akshay Manohar of Thrissur Titans scored unbeaten 54 runs off 22 balls in his last outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals. The innings consisted of as many as seven sixes. Manohar did not even hit a single boundary. The 25-year-old has scored 130 runs in five matches at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 141.30. Manohar's whirlwind knock was a statement, and he could be in for a stunning run in the KCL 2025 from here. It could be a fruitful decision to place your bet on the youngster.

Aries Kollam Sailors captain managed to score just 18 runs off 12 balls in his last outing against Alleppey Ripples. He smashed one four and two sixes during his short stay. The veteran batter is currently the ninth highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has scored 157 runs in four matches at an average of 52.33, and a strike rate of 155.45. The Aries Kollam Sailors' top-order collapsed in their last match and the captain would be determined to take the onus on himself. Betting on Baby can guarantee high returns on Friday.

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all the sixteen matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Thiruvananthapuram throughout on Friday, August 29. The precipitation level will be as high as 40 percent. With a humidity level of 88 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 19 km/h.

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Biju Narayanan Bowler Pavan Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Defending champions, Aries Kollam Sailors have won and lost two matches each in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. They won their first match before losing the next two games. They defeated Thrissur Titans by eight wickets in their second-last match.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Ajinas K All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans are the second-ranked team in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. They won their first two games, before losing to Kolam by eight wickets. However, they have bounced back with another two wins on the trot.

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors Head to Head

Aries Kollam Sailors and Thrissur Titans met thrice last year, and the former emerged victorious in each of the three games. They also won their first leg match against Thrissur in the ongoing season of Kerala Cricket League 2025.

Head to Head

Matches: 4

Aries Kollam Sailors Won: 4

Thrissur Titans: 0

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors Betting Odds

Thrissur Titans to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Thrissur Titans openers Anand Krishnan and Ahammed Imran scored 99 runs before the fall of first wicket in their last outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals. Krishanan scored 32, while Imran chipped in with 98 off just 49 balls. The duo partnered for 19 runs in their second-last outing and 30 in their third-last outing against Kollam. The first two matches saw them score 121, and 39 runs together. The duo is the best opening pair of the season, and should manage to score over 19 runs together once again.

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Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Batters

Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Ahammed Imran is in the form of his life. He scored 98 runs off 49 balls in his last outing against Trivandrum on Wednesday. The innings consisted of 13 fours and four sixes. In his second-last outing, he played another blistering knock off 40-ball 72. The innings consisted of seven fours and four sixes. With 347 runs in five matches at an average of 69.40 and a strike rate of 171.78, the 19-year-old is the highest run-scorer in Kerala Cricket League 2025.

Vishnu Vinod to be Aries Kollam Sailors’ top batter

Aries Kollam opener and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod gave a flying start to Kolam despite the fall of first wicket in first over. The 31-year-old scored 22 runs off just nine balls in an innings which consisted of one four and two sixes. He scored 86 runs off 38 balls in his last outing against Thrissur. The 31-year-old scored 94 runs off 41 balls against Kochi Blue Tigers on Sunday. Vinod is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 212.94.

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Bowlers

Ajinas K to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Thrissur Titans' 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajinas K picked two wickets in his last outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals. He picked the wicket of in-form Riya Basheer, and also dismissed Nikhil M. Ajinas picked a five-wicket haul in his last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. He dismissed three of the top five batters. The 30-year-old is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025.

Sharfuddeen to be Aries Kollam Sailors’ top bowler

Sharfuddeen picked just one wicket in his last outing against Alleppey Ripples on Thursday evening. He picked two wickets after giving away 29 runs and picking three wickets in his second-last outing against Thrissur. He is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League, having picked eight wickets in five matches.