Facts: Thrissur Titans opener Ahammed Imran has scored 424 runs and is the second-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025

Aries Kollam Sailors captain Sachi Baby has scored 294 runs in 10 matches

Thrissur bowler Sibin Gireesh has picked 15 wickets in 10 matches and is the 2nd highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors Chance of Winning

Thrissur Titans finished second in the league stage after winning six and losing four matches. On the other hand, Aries Kollam Sailors finished behind them in third. They won and lost five matches each.

We are expecting Thrissur Titans to have a better chance of beating Aries Kollam Sailors in the first semi-final of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Thrissur looked rock solid in the first-half of the tournament but they have struggled a bit in the second half. However, their batting core is one of the strongest in the Kerala Cricket League 2025, and that should put them ahead of Aries Kollam Sailors on Friday. Each of their top-three batters are amongst the top eleven run-scorers in the tournament. Thirssur's pacer has the second-most number of wickets in the KCL 2025. Other players in the team have also chipped around nicely.

There are batters who have piled up runs for Kollam as well, but the T20 flair has lacked, and the team lacks the depth of Thrissur. Abhishek Nair has scored runs but the strike rate has been hovering around a below-par 120. Sachin Baby and Vishnu Vinod have been the other two pillars. But the former has lacked consistency. If the law of average is also to be believed, Thrissur should beat Kollam as they have lost their other two matches against them this season.

Thrissur Titans chances of winning - 55%

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Nair Scored 25 runs off 23 balls in his last outing against Alleppey Ripples. The innings consisted of two fours and a six. Kollam's opener role will be crucial for the team’s success in the semi-final, and he has raised expectations with his decent performances. In total, he has scored 260 runs in 10 matches at an average of 28.89. The last time he played against he scored 74 runs off 50 balls. Betting on Nair has the potential to give you big gains.

Ahammed Imran was in fire for Thrissur Titans in the first-half of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. However, he has gone silent with the bat since his last four innings. Despite the low scores Imran continues to be the second-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The opener has scored 479 runs in 10 matches at an average of 42.40.88, and a strike rate of 169.60. The 19-year-old has scored 16 runs each of the two innings against Kollam this season, and would be raring to score big on the big occasion on Friday. The mercurial batter is a lucrative option to bet on.

returned amongst runs by scoring 38 off 18 in his last outing against Trivandrum. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. The 19-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has scored 423 runs in nine matches at an average of 47.

Match Prediction Best Odds Thrissur Titans to score over 22.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sachin Baby to score over 25.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in each of the thirty league stage matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The semi-final fixtures are expected to follow the same pattern.

Weather Report

It's expected to be perfect weather conditions for cricket in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, October 5. The precipitation level is expected to be around 20 percent only, and a passing rain shower has been predicted around 9:00 AM in the morning. The first semi-final would commence from 2:30 PM IST, and the second one from evening 6:45 PM. With a humidity level of 83 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Ajinas K All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans kicked off their campaign with two wins before losing their third match. They won the next two games, before losing two on the trot. They have won two of their last three matches.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Vijay Vishwanath Bowler Ajayaghosh Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Aries Kollam Sailors finished third in the league stage of the KCL 2025. Though not consistent, Kollam managed to win five games, including the last one to seal a place in the semi-final. They twice lost two matches in a row.

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Head to Head

Aries Kollam Sailors and Thrissur Titans met thrice last year, and the former emerged victorious in each of the three games.They have won their two games against them this season as well.

Head to Head

Matches: 5

Aries Kollam Sailors Won: 5

Thrissur Titans: 0

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam sailors Betting Odds

Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Aries Kollam Sailors opening pair of Abhishek Nair and Bharath Soorya partnered for 25 runs in their last league stage outing against Alleppey on Thursday. In the second-last game, Nair opened with Vishnu Vinod and partnered for a single run. The duo scored together 40 runs in their third-last match against Calicut, and 59 runs in their side's fourth-last fixture against Trivandrum. Vinod and Nair are amongst the top run-scorers in the KCL 2025. The former has scored 291 runs, while the latter has scored 260. In the two matches against Thrissur this season - Kollam openers partnered for 18, and 30 runs. We expect them to score over 19 runs together against them.

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Thrissur Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now! Aries Kollam Sailors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Top Batters

Sachin Baby to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top batter

Big matches call for a big player with vast experience and there can be no better choice than Sachin Baby. the captain of Aries Kollam Sailors. The 36-year-old is also the leading run-scorer for Kollam in the KCL 2025. He has scored 294 runs in 10 matches at an average of 32.67 and a strike rate of 153.13. Baby has gone silent with the bat since his last three outings, and there is a possibility that he has saved his best for the knockouts.

Anand Krishnan to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top batter

Thirssur Titans opener Anand Krishnan scored 60 runs off 34 balls in his last league stage match just ahead of the semi-finals. His innings consisted of three fours and five sixes, and played a key role in helping Thrissur chase down 166 against Calicut with 11 balls to spare. In his first leg outing against Kollam this season, the southpaw scored 41 off 38. Anand is also the sixth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 328 runs in 10 matches at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 169.95.

Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Top Bowlers

Amal AG to be Aries Kollam Stars’ top bowler

Like we predicted, Amal AG emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Kollam in their match against Alleppey Ripples. He picked three wickets for 22 runs in three overs. In his second-last outing against Kochi, he did not pick any wicket but gave away just 15 runs. With 14 wickets in his Kitty, Amal is the second-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025.

Sibin Gireesh to be Thrissur Titans’ to bowler

Thrissur Titans bowlers could pick only two wickets when they first met Aries Kollam Sailors in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. One of them was picked by Sibin Gireesh, who picked one wicket for 15 runs in two overs. He dismissed their on-fire batter Vishnu Vinod. Overall, the pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025. He has picked 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.60. The 26-year-old has also got two four-fers to his name in the ongoing season.