Facts: Calicut Globstars captain Rohan Kunnummal scored 54 runs off just 22 balls against Aries Kollam Sailors

Akhil Scaria picked four wickets in the tournament-opener against Kollam

Sibin Gireesh registered a four-wicket haul against Alleppey on Friday

Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars Chance of Winning

Thrissur Titans defeated Alleppey Ripples by seven wickets in their opening match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. On the other hand, Calicut Globstars lost to Aries Kollam Sailors by one wicket.

Thrissur Titans will have a higher chance of beating Calicut Globstars. Thrissur Titans restricted Alleppey to 151/7 in 20 overs and then were mighty clinical with the bat. They gunned down the target with 21 balls and seven wickets to spare. Both the openers scored 60-plus runs. Batting is a major concern for Calicut, and their captain Rohan Kunnummal was the only batter who could score over 25 runs in the match. In fact, six batters got out for a single-digit score. The bowlers did well, but they will also be put to test against Thrissur Titans batters who have found early form in the tournament.

Thrissur Titans chances of winning - 60%

Calicut Globstars chances of winning - 40%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ahammed Imran of Thrissur Titans scored 61 runs off just 44 balls against Alleppey Ripples on Friday. The innings consisted of as many as eight fours. The 19-year-old scored 229 runs and finished as the 14th highest run-scorer last year. He is expected to be amongst top run-scorers in the Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars match as well.

Salman Nizar scored 21 runs off 18 balls for Calicut in their tournament-opener. The innings consisted of a four and a six. Nizar was the second-highest run-scorer last season. He scored 431 runs at a strike rate of 140.8. We expect him to score big once again.

Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all four matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Saturday.

Weather Report

The match starts at 2:45 PM and there is a rain prediction from 9 AM to 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, August 23. The weather will clear after that, and the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 88%, and the wind speed will be under 15 km/h.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Vinoid Kumar CV All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans defeated Alleppey Ripples by seven wickets in their first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In the past season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicket-keeper Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Wicket-keeper Salman Nizar Batter Pallam Anfal All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Harikrishnan MU Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler

Calicut Globstars Team Form

Calicut Globstars lost their first match of the KCL 2025 by one wicket against Aries Kollam Sailors. In the previous season, Calicut Globstars lost just four of their 12 matches.

Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars Head to Head

Thrissur Titans and Calicut Globstars played two matches last year, and the latter emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Thrissur Titans Won: 0

Calicut Globstars Won: 2

Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars Betting Odds

Thrissur Titans to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Thrissur Titans opener Anand Krishnan and Ahammed Imran scored a fifty each against Alleppey Ripples in their side's opening fixture of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Krtishnan scored 63 off 39, while Imran chipped in with 61 off 44 balls. The partnership between the duo accounted for 121 runs in just 76 balls. Imran scored over 200 runs, while Krishnan scored more than 350 runs. The duo is very likely to score over 19 runs together once again.

Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Thrissur Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.77 Bet Now! Calicut Globstars Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars Top Batters

Anand Krishnan to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Thrissur Titans opener Anand Krishnan scored 63 runs off just 39 balls for his team in their opening fixture against Alleppey. The innings consisted of two fours and as many as five sixes. The 27-year-old southpaw was the fifth-highest run-scorer last season. He scored 354 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 137.2.

Rohan Kunnumma to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

As predicted, Rohan Kunnumma emerged as the highest run-scorer for Calicut Globstars in their opener against Kollam. He scored 54 runs off 22 balls with the help of three fours and six maximums. Rohan was the second-highest run-scorer for his side in the Kerala Cricket League 2024. He scored 320 runs in 10 matches at an average of 160. The senior Kerala team, regular, is expected to score big once again.

Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars Top Bowlers

Sibin Gireesh to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Thrissur Titans pacer Sibin Gireesh picked four wickets against Alleppey Ripples. The 26-year-old gave away just 23 runs from his four overs. Gireesh will be under focus once again as he looks set for a stellar KCL 2025 season.

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Akhil Scaria picked four wickets against Aries Kollam Sailors in the first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The previous saw him finish as the leading wicket-taker. He picked 24 wickets in 11 matches. Scaria has started off his campaign once again.