Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Match Prediction
THR
40%
Chance of Winning
KOC
60%
Batery
T20
Greenfield International Stadium
Facts:
- Akshay Chandran scored 33 runs off 36 balls for Alleppey Ripples in his last outing
- Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad scored 78 off 54 balls vs Calicut on Sunday
- Ajith V of Trivandrum picked two wickets for seven runs in three overs against Calicut
Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Chance of Winning
Thrissur Titans won their first two games before losing to Aries Kollam Sailors on Sunday by eight wickets. Ranked third in the six-team tournament, Thrissur were completely outplayed by Kollam. On the other hand, Kochi Blue Tigers have now won three matches on the trot, and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament after 10 matches.
Kochi Blue Tigers again have a strong chance of beating Thrissur Titans and winning their third match in a row. Kochi have been a complete package in the KCL 2025. They bowled out teams for 97 and 149, and also chased 237 in their last match. Thrissur bowlers have been exposed in the last two games. Kollam chased down 145 for the loss of just two wickets, and 35 balls remaining. In the second-last match, Calicut ended up scoring 200/7 while chasing 210 versus Thrissur. The batters were also disappointed in the last match, getting bundled out for 144 in 19.5 overs. Odds are in favour of Kochi, and they look set for their fourth consecutive win.
- Thrissur Titans chances of winning - 40%
- Kochi Blue Tigers Chance chances of winning - 60%
Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Thrissur Titans opener Anand Krishnan scored 41 runs off 38 balls in his last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. He scored seven in the second-last match, and 63 off just 39 balls in his team's tournament-opener against Alleppey Ripples. The 27-year-old is expected to score big again on Tuesday, and placing bets on him could be a smart move.
Mohammad Ashik scored unbeaten 45 runs off 18 balls in his last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. The all-rounder has also picked eight wickets so far in the tournament. He has picked eight wickets at an average of 9.88. His all-round abilities makes him a must bet in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Thrissur Titans to score over 23.5 runs before the fall of first wicket
Sanju Samson to score over 32.5 runs
Anand Krishnan to score over 20.5 runs
Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Toss Prediction
Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all ten matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.
Weather Report
It's expected to be cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, August 25. However, the chances of rain would be 10 percent only. The temperature would hover around 31 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 81%, and the wind speed would be around 23 km/h.
Thrissur Titans News & Player List
Thrissur Titans Player List
Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose
Predicted Playing XI
|
Anand Krishnan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ahammed Imran
|
Batter
|
Shoun Roger
|
Batter
|
Akshay Manohar
|
Batter
|
Mohammed Ishaque
|
All-rounder
|
Sachin PS (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Anand Joseph
|
Batter
|
Sijomon Joesph (CAP)
|
Batter
|
MD Nidheesh
|
Bowler
|
Sibin Gireesh
|
Bowler
|
Vinoid Kumar CV
|
All-rounder
Thrissur Titans Team Form
Thrissur Titans comfortably won their first two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before losing to Aries Kollam Sailors by eight wickets. In the previous season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.
Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List
Kochi Blue Tigers Player List
Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sanju Samson (CAP)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Jobin Joby
|
Batter
|
Ajeesh K
|
Batter
|
Vipul Shakti
|
Batter
|
Akhil KG
|
Batter
|
Muhammed Shanu
|
All-rounder
|
Rakesh KJ
|
All-rounder
|
KM Asif
|
Bowler
|
Afrad Nazar/Alfi Francis John
|
Bowler
|
Jerin PS
|
Bowler
|
Sanju Samson (CAP)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
Kochi Blue Tigers Form
Kochi Blue Tigers are unbeaten so far. They defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by eight wickets in their first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In the second match, they defeated Alleppey Ripples by 34 runs. On Sunday, they defeated Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets. In the past season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.
Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Head to Head
Thrissur Titans and Kochi Blue Tigers met twice last year. Thrissur Titans emerged victorious on both the occasions.
Head to Head
Matches: 2
Thrissur Titans Won: 2
Kochi Blue Tigers: 0
Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Betting Odds
Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 26.5 ruins before fall of first wicket @ 1.83 (Pari Match)
Sanju Samson finally came out to open and he did exactly what was expected from him. He gave Kochi Blue Tigers a flying start, and partnered with his opening partner for 64 runs off just 25 balls. V Manoharan scored just 11 runs off just nine balls during the period. In the second-last match, Manoharan opened with Vipul Shakti, and stitched a 49-run partnership off just 21 balls. He scored 66 runs in the match. Manoharan and Jobin Joby forged a 22-run partnership in Kochi's first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Thrissur bowlers are under pressure because of their below-par performances in the last two games, and that should make the job easier for Kochi openers to score 19 runs together.
Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers
T20
Greenfield International Stadium, null
Thrissur Titans
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Kochi Blue Tigers
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Batters
Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter
Ahammed Imran, the Thrissur Titans opener, scored 16 runs off 14 balls in his last outing. The 27-year-old is the highest run-scorer for Thrissur at the moment. He has scored a total of 177 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 156.64. He scored a hundred in his second-last outing, and we can expect another breezy knock from him against Kochi.
Sanju Samson to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter
Ahead of Kochi's first match of the KCL 2025, we predicted that Sanju Samson would open and hammer the opposition bowlers for fun. He did not open in his team's first two games, but on Sunday took the onus on him to give a splendid start to his team. He smashed a hundred (121 off 51) in an innings which consisted of 14 fours and seven sixes. Samson might not be available for the entire tournament, but would look to make the most of the opportunities ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 next month.
Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Bowlers
Sibin Gireesh to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler
Sibin Gireesh is the leading wicket-taker for Thrissur Titans at the moment. Thrissur managed to pick just wickets in their last match against Kollam, and one of them was taken by Gireesh. The right-arm pacer has picked seven wickets in three matches at an average of 10.29 in Kerala Cricket League 2025.
Muhammad Ashik to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler
Muhammad Ashik has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Overall, he is second on the list with eight scalps in three matches at an average of 9.88. He picked just one wicket in his last outing, and would surely be eyeing a strong comeback on Tuesday.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Thrissur Titans
- Thrissur Titans to win @ 2.20 (Batery Bet)
- Kochi Blue Tigers to win @ 1.60 (Batery Bet)
Batery
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