Facts: Akshay Chandran scored 33 runs off 36 balls for Alleppey Ripples in his last outing

Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad scored 78 off 54 balls vs Calicut on Sunday

Ajith V of Trivandrum picked two wickets for seven runs in three overs against Calicut

Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Chance of Winning

Thrissur Titans won their first two games before losing to Aries Kollam Sailors on Sunday by eight wickets. Ranked third in the six-team tournament, Thrissur were completely outplayed by Kollam. On the other hand, Kochi Blue Tigers have now won three matches on the trot, and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament after 10 matches.

Kochi Blue Tigers again have a strong chance of beating Thrissur Titans and winning their third match in a row. Kochi have been a complete package in the KCL 2025. They bowled out teams for 97 and 149, and also chased 237 in their last match. Thrissur bowlers have been exposed in the last two games. Kollam chased down 145 for the loss of just two wickets, and 35 balls remaining. In the second-last match, Calicut ended up scoring 200/7 while chasing 210 versus Thrissur. The batters were also disappointed in the last match, getting bundled out for 144 in 19.5 overs. Odds are in favour of Kochi, and they look set for their fourth consecutive win.

Thrissur Titans chances of winning - 40%

Kochi Blue Tigers Chance chances of winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Thrissur Titans opener Anand Krishnan scored 41 runs off 38 balls in his last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. He scored seven in the second-last match, and 63 off just 39 balls in his team's tournament-opener against Alleppey Ripples. The 27-year-old is expected to score big again on Tuesday, and placing bets on him could be a smart move.

Mohammad Ashik scored unbeaten 45 runs off 18 balls in his last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. The all-rounder has also picked eight wickets so far in the tournament. He has picked eight wickets at an average of 9.88. His all-round abilities makes him a must bet in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Thrissur Titans to score over 23.5 runs before the fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sanju Samson to score over 32.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Anand Krishnan to score over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all ten matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, August 25. However, the chances of rain would be 10 percent only. The temperature would hover around 31 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 81%, and the wind speed would be around 23 km/h.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Sachin PS (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Vinoid Kumar CV All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans comfortably won their first two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before losing to Aries Kollam Sailors by eight wickets. In the previous season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Jobin Joby Batter Ajeesh K Batter Vipul Shakti Batter Akhil KG Batter Muhammed Shanu All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Afrad Nazar/Alfi Francis John Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Sanju Samson (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter

Kochi Blue Tigers Form

Kochi Blue Tigers are unbeaten so far. They defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by eight wickets in their first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In the second match, they defeated Alleppey Ripples by 34 runs. On Sunday, they defeated Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets. In the past season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.

Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Head to Head

Thrissur Titans and Kochi Blue Tigers met twice last year. Thrissur Titans emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Thrissur Titans Won: 2

Kochi Blue Tigers: 0

Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 26.5 ruins before fall of first wicket @ 1.83 (Pari Match)

Sanju Samson finally came out to open and he did exactly what was expected from him. He gave Kochi Blue Tigers a flying start, and partnered with his opening partner for 64 runs off just 25 balls. V Manoharan scored just 11 runs off just nine balls during the period. In the second-last match, Manoharan opened with Vipul Shakti, and stitched a 49-run partnership off just 21 balls. He scored 66 runs in the match. Manoharan and Jobin Joby forged a 22-run partnership in Kochi's first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Thrissur bowlers are under pressure because of their below-par performances in the last two games, and that should make the job easier for Kochi openers to score 19 runs together.

Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Thrissur Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.60 Bet Now! Kochi Blue Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Batters

Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Ahammed Imran, the Thrissur Titans opener, scored 16 runs off 14 balls in his last outing. The 27-year-old is the highest run-scorer for Thrissur at the moment. He has scored a total of 177 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 156.64. He scored a hundred in his second-last outing, and we can expect another breezy knock from him against Kochi.

Sanju Samson to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter

Ahead of Kochi's first match of the KCL 2025, we predicted that Sanju Samson would open and hammer the opposition bowlers for fun. He did not open in his team's first two games, but on Sunday took the onus on him to give a splendid start to his team. He smashed a hundred (121 off 51) in an innings which consisted of 14 fours and seven sixes. Samson might not be available for the entire tournament, but would look to make the most of the opportunities ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 next month.

Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Bowlers

Sibin Gireesh to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Sibin Gireesh is the leading wicket-taker for Thrissur Titans at the moment. Thrissur managed to pick just wickets in their last match against Kollam, and one of them was taken by Gireesh. The right-arm pacer has picked seven wickets in three matches at an average of 10.29 in Kerala Cricket League 2025.

Muhammad Ashik to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler

Muhammad Ashik has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Overall, he is second on the list with eight scalps in three matches at an average of 9.88. He picked just one wicket in his last outing, and would surely be eyeing a strong comeback on Tuesday.