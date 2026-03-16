Facts: With 157 runs, Naman Sharma is the leading run scorer for Big Boys Unikari in this campaign.

With 146 runs, Kevin O'Brien is the leading run scorer for Dubai Giants in this campaign.

Big Boys Unikari vs Dubai Giants Chance of Winning

Big Boys Unikari have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as they are won of the few teams yet to bag a single point thus far. So far this season, Big Boys Unikari have lost four games on the bounce and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Rajasthan Kings.

On the other hand, Dubai Giants have struggled for consistency so far as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. Dubai Giants need a win in their final game to have a chance of making the finals this season. As per our calculations, Dubai Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Big Boys Unikari ’ chances of winning - 45%

Dubai Giants’ chances of winning - 55%

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Big Boys Unikari vs Dubai Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Robin Bist was outstanding in the last match against Rajasthan kings as he scored 43. So far in this campaign Bist has scored 115 runs with an average of 38.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brendan Taylor has been brilliant for Dubai Giants so far in this campaign. So far Taylor has scored 99 runs in four matches with an average of 49.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Big Boys Unikari vs Dubai Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Big Boys Unikari News & Player List

Big Boys Unikari Player List

Anton Devcich, Jitendra Giri, Karanveer Singh, Mayank Tehlan, Naman Sharma, Robin Bist, Sarul Kanwar, Saurabh Tiwary, Vinod Chanawaria, Animesh Sharma, Asela Gunaratne, Ashish Sharma, Chris Gayle, Jatin Saxena, Nagendra Chaudhary, Sultan Ansari, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Vikram Batra, Sunny Singh (Wk), Abhishek Tamrakar, Amaradeep Sonkar, Himanshu Shaille, Ishan Malhotra, Kapil Rana, Monu Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Thilan Thushara

Predicted Playing XI

Jatin Saxena Batter Ishan Malhotra Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Naman Sharma All-rounder Sunny Singh Wicket-keeper Robin Bist Batter Asela Gunaratne All-rounder Jitendra Giri All-rounder Nagendra Chaudhary Bowler Thilan Thushara Bowler Amaradeep Sonkar Bowler

Big Boys Unikari Team Form

Big Boys Unikari have struggled so far as they have lost all four games so far and are currently seventh on the table.

Dubai Giants News & Player List

Dubai Giants Player List

Kevin O'Brien, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Richard Levi, Deepansh Kumar, Dwayne Smith, Iqbal Abdulla, Isuru Udana, Shakib Al Hasan, Udit Mohan, Brendan Taylor (Wk), Maninder Singh (Wk), Rahul Yadav (Wk), Luke Fletcher, Ravi Balara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas

Predicted Playing XI

Richard Levi Batter Kevin O'Brien Batter Kithuruwan Vithanage Batter Iqbal Abdulla All-rounder Brendan Taylor Wicket-keeper Udit Mohan Batter Luke Fletcher All-rounder Deepansh Kumar All-rounder Vikas Tokas Bowler Ravi Balara Bowler Siddharth Trivedi Bowler

Dubai Giants Team Form

Dubai Giants have lost three of the five matches so far and are currently fifth on the table. They need a win in the final game to have a chance of making the finals this season.

Big Boys Unikari vs Dubai Giants Head to Head

This would be the first time Big Boys Unikari and Dubai Giants go head to head in this format.

Big Boys Unikari vs Dubai Giants Betting Odds

Dubai Giants to have a better opening partnership than Big Boys Unikari

Dubai Giants and Big Boys Unikari head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Both sides head into this game after a defeat in the last outing. Big Boys Unikari have had a dismal campaign so far as they have lost all four matches and are the first team to have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Dubai Giants struggled early on in the season but have won two of the last three matches. They need a win in this game to have a chance of finishing second on the table which seems highly unlikely. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last three games, Big Boys Unikari has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Dubai Giants will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Big Boys Unikari vs Dubai Giants Top Batters

Naman Sharma to be Big Boys Unikari’ top batter

Naman Sharma has been the stand out player for Big Boys Unikari in this campaign. In the last match he scored a brilliant half century and with 157 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kevin O’Brien to be Dubai Giants’ top batter

Kevin O'Brien has been the most consistent batter for Dubai Giants. So far this season O’ Brien has scored 146 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Big Boys Unikari vs Dubai Giants Top Bowlers

Jitendra Giri to be Big Boys Unikari’ top bowler

Jitendra Giri struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the most consistent bowler for his side and is also the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vikas Tokas to be Dubai Giants’ top bowler

Vikas Tokas did not play in the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he has been the most consistent and top wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.