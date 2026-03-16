Facts: Lendl Simmons played for the first time in the season in the previous outing and scored 87 runs.

Robin Bist is one of the players to watch out for in this game after looking extremely good for his 16 runs.

Big Boys vs Delhi Royals Chance Winning

Big Boys and Delhi Royals will face each other for the first time this season. The Boys have lost the only game they’ve played so far while the Royals registered a big win by 41 runs in their last outing after losing their opening game.

The Big Boys went down to Gujarat Samp Army who won by six wickets. The Boys scored 123 runs batting first in their 15 overs on the back of a half-century from Naman Sharma who scored 52 runs off 29 balls. But with the ball, they couldn’t defend the total. They will be looking to register their first points of the season in this game.

Delhi Royals won for the first time in this season beating Rajasthan Kings by 41 runs. Batting first, they rode on a fantastic knock from Lendl Simmons who scored 87 runs to post a mammoth total of 195 runs. Angelo Perera also played a crucial role scoring 54 runs as the Royals batted superbly.

With the ball, Bipul Sharma was the star accounting for three wickets in three overs for 18 runs as the Royals restricted the Kings for just 154 runs in 15 overs eventually winning the match by 41 runs.

The Delhi Royals are the favourites to win this match looking at their star-studded line-up.

Big Boys chance of winning: 41%

Delhi Royals’ chance of winning: 59%

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Big Boys vs Delhi Royals Betting Tips

Robin Bist is one of the better batters available for the Big Boys. He bats at three and scored 16 runs in the previous game with two fours. He will be looking to add more runs to his tally in this game and make the most of his good form. You can bet on him to score at least four fours in this match.

Lendl Simmons played for the first time in the previous game for the Royals and smashed 87 runs off 39 balls with 12 fours and four sixes. He is arguably the best player of the Royals and will most likely continue his great form. You can bet on him to score more than 50 runs in this game.

Big Boys vs Delhi Royals Toss Prediction

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has hosted five matches of the Legend 90 League so far. The pitches have been on the flatter side and teams batting first have won three matches so far. Even then, the side winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The forecast in Raipur on Sunday is clear with no chance of rain at all. The sun will be shining bright during the start of the match with the temperature expected to be around 30-33 Degrees Celsius.

Big Boys Player List

Ishan Malhotra (C), Sunny Singh, Robin Bist, Naman Sharma, Amaradeep Bankelal Sonkar, Ashish Sharma, Karanveer Singh, Monu Kumar, Jitendra Giri, Nagendra Chaudhary, Animesh Sharma, Matt Prior, Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, Neil Broom, Vinod Chanawaria, Chris Gayle, Anton Devcich, Mayank Tehlan, S Ansari, Sarul Kanwer, Abdur Razzak, Shannon Gabriel, Varun Aaron, Kapil Rana, Rahul Shukla

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ishan Malhotra (C) All-Rounder Sunny Singh Batter Robin Bist Batter Naman Sharma Batter Amaradeep Bankelal Sonkar All-Rounder Ashish Sharma All-rounder Karanveer Singh All-rounder Monu Kumar Bowler Jitendra Giri Bowler Nagendra Chaudhary Bowler Animesh Sharma Bowler

Big Boys Recent Form

Big Boys have played only one game so far this season and lost against Gujarat Samp Army. They will be keen on registering their first win of the tournament.

Delhi Royals Players List

Shikhar Dhawan, Angelo Perera, Puneet Bisht, Jerome Taylor, Lakhwinder Singh, Praveen Gupta, Ross Taylor, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Sharad Lumba, Rayad Emrit, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Rajwinder Singh, Anureet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lendl Simmons Wicketkeeper Shikhar Dhawan (C) Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Angelo Perera All-Rounder Ross Taylor Batter Puneet Bisht Wicketkeeper Bipul Sharma All-Rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler Praveen Gupta Bowler Parwinder Awana Bowler

Delhi Royals Recent Form

Delhi Royals have played two matches this season so far. They have won and lost a game each and are coming into this game with a win. The Royals will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Big Boys vs Delhi Royals Head-to-Head Record

Big Boys and Delhi Royals are facing each other for the first time this season.

Big Boys vs Delhi Royals Betting Odds

Delhi Royals to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Delhi Royals smashed seven sixes in their previous game with Simmons smacking four of them. Angelo Perera hit three sixes while the players like Ross Taylor and Dhawan also smash sixes at will. At the same time, Big Boys do not have enough firepower in them. Bet on Delhi Royals to hit most sixes in this game.

Big Boys vs Delhi Royals India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null Big Boys Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Delhi Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Big Boys vs Delhi Royals Top Batters

Angelo Perera to be the top batter for Delhi Royals

Angelo Perera is one of the highest run-scorers of the season so far. He has scored 81 runs including a 54-run knock off 24 balls in the last game. He bats at four and can finish the innings with a whirlwind outing almost every time. You can back Angelo Perera to be the top batter for the Royals.

Naman Sharma to be the top batter for Big Boys





Naman Sharma batted at number four in the last outing against Gujarat Samp Army and smashed 52 runs at a strike rate of 179.31. He will be keen on being more consistent in the upcoming match and with form on his side, you can bet on him to be the top batter for the Big Boys.

Big Boys vs Delhi Royals Top Bowlers

Bipul Sharma to be the top bowler for Delhi Royals

Bipul Sharma’s spin bowling can keep the opposition batters on the tenterhooks with his variations. He picked up three wickets in the previous game conceding just 18 runs in three overs. Once again, he could be the top bowler for the Delhi Royals in this game.

Jitendra Giri to be the top bowler for Big Boys

Jitendra Giri was the best bowler for the Big Boys in the last game. He accounted for two wickets in two overs for just six runs and the team will be expecting for him to strike multiple times again. Bet on Giri to be the top bowler for the Big Boys.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Delhi Royals Big Boys to win the match @ 2.13 Batery Bet

Delhi Royals to win the match @ 1.70 Batery Bet Delhi Royals are coming into this clash with a massive win by 41 runs. Their batting line up is extremely strong with the likes of Simmons, Gunathilaka, Shikhar Dhawan and Ross Taylor lighting up the stadium. On the other hand, the Big Boys are lacking the overall experience with the bat and for the same reason, the Royals are our predicted winners of this match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





