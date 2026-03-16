Facts: Rishi Dhawan is the player to watch out for in this game. He opens the innings and also bowls his quota of four overs.

Chhattisgarh Warriors chased down 173 runs in the opening game and smashed 197 runs in the previous game.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys Chance Winning

Chhattisgarh Warriors and Big Boys will lock horns against each other for the first time this season. The Warriors have won both their matches comfortably so far and will be confident of doing well in this clash as well.

In the previous outing, the Warriors posted 197 runs batting first in their 15 overs with Rishi Dhawan and Peter Trego smashing 50 and 87 runs respectively. With the ball, the Warriors were exceptional as well restricting the Dubai Giants to 134 runs only in their 15 overs.

Rishi Dhawan was their best bowler picking up three wickets for just 30 runs in his three overs. Pawan Negi and Kalim Khan picked up two scalps each in their four and three overs of spells respectively.

On the other hand, Big Boys have lost both their matches so far and are coming into this game after going down to Delhi Royals.

They posted only 115 runs in their 15 overs with Naman Sharma playing a big role in it with 37 runs to his name. However, they couldn't defend the total with the ball with the Delhi Royals chasing down the target in just 9.3 overs.

The Big Boys will have to up the ante soon before things go out of hands for them in the ongoing season.

The Chhattisgarh Warriors are the favourites to win this match looking at their brilliant form this season so far.

Big Boys chance of winning: 41%

Chhattisgarh Warriors’ chance of winning: 59%

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Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys Betting Tips

Peter Trego is one man in form for the Warriors in the tournament so far. He scored 87 runs off just 32 balls in the previous game with six fours and eight sixes to his name. Trego is in good touch with the bat at the moment and you can bet on him to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Ishan Malhotra is the skipper of the Biy Boys team and he would love to lead from the front for his team in this game. He opens the innings and scored 21 runs in the last game. You can bet on him to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys Toss Prediction

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has hosted six matches of the Legends 90 League so far. The surfaces have been good to bat while the majority of the games have been won by teams batting first. However, the teams, for now, are still preferring to chase after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The forecast in Raipur on Monday is set to be clear with no possibility of rain at all. The sun will be out during the start of the match with the temperature expected to be in the early 30s.

Big Boys Player List

Ishan Malhotra (C), Sunny Singh, Robin Bist, Naman Sharma, Amaradeep Bankelal Sonkar, Ashish Sharma, Karanveer Singh, Monu Kumar, Jitendra Giri, Nagendra Chaudhary, Animesh Sharma, Matt Prior, Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, Neil Broom, Vinod Chanawaria, Chris Gayle, Anton Devcich, Mayank Tehlan, S Ansari, Sarul Kanwer, Abdur Razzak, Shannon Gabriel, Varun Aaron, Kapil Rana, Rahul Shukla

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ishan Malhotra (C) All-Rounder Sunny Singh Batter Robin Bist Batter Naman Sharma Batter Amaradeep Bankelal Sonkar All-Rounder Ashish Sharma All-rounder Karanveer Singh All-rounder Monu Kumar Bowler Jitendra Giri Bowler Nagendra Chaudhary Bowler Animesh Sharma Bowler

Big Boys Recent Form

Big Boys have played two matches so far this season and have lost both of them. They will be looking to register their first win of the season.

Chhattisgarh Warriors Players List

Rishi Dhawan, Martin Guptill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (C), Pawan Negi, Peter Trego, Vishal Kushwah, Manan Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kevon Cooper, Kalim Khan, Manoj Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Sheldon Jackson, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Sakuja, Amit Mishra, Amit Verma

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Martin Guptill Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann (C) All-Rounder Pawan Negi All-Rounder Peter Trego Batter Vishal Kushwah Batter Manan Sharma Batter Manoj Singh Wicketkeeper Siddarth Kaul Bowler Kevon Cooper Bowler Kalim Khan Bowler

Chhattisgarh Warriors Recent Form

Chhattisgarh Warriors have won both their matches so far. They have the winning momentum on their side and will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys Head-to-Head Record

Big Boys and Chhattisgarh Warriors are facing each other for the first time this season.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh Warriors to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Chhattisgarh Warriors’ batting line-up is one of the best in the tournament so far. They have smashed 174 runs and 197 runs in two outings smashing 23 sixes so far. The likes of Dhawan, Gurkeerat Singh, Pawan Negi and Peter Trego have been smashing the ball at will. On the other hand, Big Boys lack experience with the bat and hence, you can back the Warriros to hit most sixes in this match.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null Chhattisgarh Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Big Boys Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.45 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys Top Batters

Rishi Dhawan to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh Warriors

Rishi Dhawan opened the innings for the Warriors in the previous game and slammed 50 runs off just 24 balls. He smacked six fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle and was one of the top batters of the team. You can back Dhawan to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Naman Sharma to be the top batter for Big Boys





Naman Sharma is one of the better batters in the Big Boys team. He looked in good touch in the opening game and scored 37 runs off 30 deliveries with two fours and as many sixes to his name. You can bet on him to score at least 21 runs in this match.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys Top Bowlers

Siddarth Kaul to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh Warriors

Siddarth Kaul is one of the few bowlers with international experience in the Warriors’ team. He opens the bowling attack for them and has picked two wickets so far. He went wicketless in the last match but had picked a couple of wickets in the opening game. You can back Kaul to be the top bowler for the Warriros.

Jitendra Giri to be the top bowler for Big Boys

Jitendra Giri picked up two wickets in Big Boys opening game. But he had an off day against the Delhi Royals conceding 22 runs in one over. Having said that, Giri is a talented bowler and can make an impact in this encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chhattisgarh Warriors Big Boys to win the match @ 2.13 Batery Bet

Chhattisgarh Warriors to win the match @ 1.70 Batery Bet Chhattisgarh Warriors are the most in-form team in this season of the Legends 90 League. Their batting line-up is the best of the season having smashed 174 and 197 runs so far with the bat. Given their superior firepower compared to Big Boys, the Warriors are the favourites to win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





