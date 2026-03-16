Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Match Prediction
CG
58%
Chance of Winning
DEL
42%
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
Facts:
- This would be the first time Chhattisgarh Warriors and Delhi Royals go head to head in this tournament.
- Lendl Simmons has scored 7756 runs in T20 cricket.
Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh Warriors take on Delhi Royals in the opening game of the inaugural tournament with slightly different rules than T20 cricket as each side would bat for 90 balls or 15 overs. Both sides will also have an option to pick one bowler who can bowl four overs, rest of the bowlers can bowl only three overs. Chhattisgarh Warriors are the home team in this tournament as all games will be played in Chhattisgarh. This would be a great opportunity for the fans to relive their memories as past cricketers take center stage in this tournament. As per our calculations, Chhattisgarh Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Chhattisgarh Warriors ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Delhi Royals’ chances of winning - 42%
Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
It would be fair to say Suresh Raina is one of the IPL legends with multiple championships for CSK. It's been a long time since Raina has played a competitive game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Lendl Simmons has been one of most consistent batters in T20 cricket. Simmons during his professional career has scored 7756 runs with an average of 29.83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chhattisgarh Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Delhi Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Chhattisgarh Warriors
Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Chhattisgarh Warriors News & Player List
Chhattisgarh Warriors Player List
Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, Amit Mishra, Amit Verma, Colin de Grandhomme, Kalim Khan, Kevon Cooper, Rishi Dhawan, Vishal Kushwah, Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Unmukt Chand (Wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Sakuja, Pawan Negi, Siddarth Kaul
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Batter
|
Suresh Raina
|
Batter
|
Rishi Dhawan
|
All-rounder
|
Sheldon Jackson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Unmukt Chand
|
Batter
|
Pawan Negi
|
All-rounder
|
Kevon Cooper
|
All-rounder
|
Amit Mishra
|
Bowler
|
Siddarth Kaul
|
Bowler
|
Abhimanyu Mithun
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Warriors Team Form
This is the first time Chhattisgarh Warriors will take center stage in this inaugural tournament.
Delhi Royals News & Player List
Delhi Royals Player List
Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Sharad Lumba, Shikhar Dhawan, Bipul Sharma, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Jerome Taylor, Parvinder Awana, Rayad Emrit
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Batter
|
Lendl Simmons
|
Batter
|
Danushka Gunathilaka
|
Batter
|
Ross Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Denesh Ramdin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sharad Lumba
|
Batter
|
Rayad Emrit
|
All-rounder
|
Bipul Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jerome Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Parvinder Awana
|
Bowler
|
Sumit Narwal
|
Bowler
Delhi Royals Team Form
This is the first time Delhi Royals will take center stage in this inaugural tournament.
Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Head to Head
This would be the first time Chhattisgarh Warriors and Delhi Royals go head to head in this format.
Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Betting Odds
Chhattisgarh Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Royals
Delhi Royals and Chhattisgarh Warriors head into this game with the home team heavily favoured in this game. Looking at the two sides we expect this to be a high scoring game and we expect some fireworks in the first five overs. We expect Martin Guptill and Unmukt Chand to dominate the game for Chhattisgarh Warriors and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. Looking at the lineups, we believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Top Batters
Martin Guptill to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top batter
Martin Guptill played in Super Smash prior to this tournament and even though Auckland faltered in the tournament, Guptill was pretty consistent for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shikhar Dhawan to be Delhi Royals’ top batter
Even though Shikhar Dhawan did not win the IPL with Punjab Kings, he was one of the most consistent batters for Punjab Kings in the last two years prior to his retirement which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Top Bowlers
Amit Mishra to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top bowler
Amit Mishra has been one of the most consistent spinners in the IPL. We expect Mishra to dominate the proceedings on a pitch that favours spinners which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sumit Narwal to be Delhi Royals’ top bowler
Sumit Narwal had a short stint in the IPL but his records in T20 crickets has been pretty impressive. Narwhal has bagged 27 wickets in 33 matches with an economy of 7.68 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chhattisgarh Warriors
- Chhattisgarh Warriors to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Royals to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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