Facts: This would be the first time Chhattisgarh Warriors and Delhi Royals go head to head in this tournament.

Lendl Simmons has scored 7756 runs in T20 cricket.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh Warriors take on Delhi Royals in the opening game of the inaugural tournament with slightly different rules than T20 cricket as each side would bat for 90 balls or 15 overs. Both sides will also have an option to pick one bowler who can bowl four overs, rest of the bowlers can bowl only three overs. Chhattisgarh Warriors are the home team in this tournament as all games will be played in Chhattisgarh. This would be a great opportunity for the fans to relive their memories as past cricketers take center stage in this tournament. As per our calculations, Chhattisgarh Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chhattisgarh Warriors ’ chances of winning - 58%

Delhi Royals’ chances of winning - 42%

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Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

It would be fair to say Suresh Raina is one of the IPL legends with multiple championships for CSK. It's been a long time since Raina has played a competitive game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Lendl Simmons has been one of most consistent batters in T20 cricket. Simmons during his professional career has scored 7756 runs with an average of 29.83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chhattisgarh Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Chhattisgarh Warriors 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Chhattisgarh Warriors News & Player List

Chhattisgarh Warriors Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, Amit Mishra, Amit Verma, Colin de Grandhomme, Kalim Khan, Kevon Cooper, Rishi Dhawan, Vishal Kushwah, Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Unmukt Chand (Wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Sakuja, Pawan Negi, Siddarth Kaul

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter Suresh Raina Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Sheldon Jackson Wicket-keeper Unmukt Chand Batter Pawan Negi All-rounder Kevon Cooper All-rounder Amit Mishra Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler

Chhattisgarh Warriors Team Form

This is the first time Chhattisgarh Warriors will take center stage in this inaugural tournament.

Delhi Royals News & Player List

Delhi Royals Player List

Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Sharad Lumba, Shikhar Dhawan, Bipul Sharma, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Jerome Taylor, Parvinder Awana, Rayad Emrit

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Ross Taylor All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket-keeper Sharad Lumba Batter Rayad Emrit All-rounder Bipul Sharma All-rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Sumit Narwal Bowler

Delhi Royals Team Form

This is the first time Delhi Royals will take center stage in this inaugural tournament.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Head to Head

This would be the first time Chhattisgarh Warriors and Delhi Royals go head to head in this format.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Royals

Delhi Royals and Chhattisgarh Warriors head into this game with the home team heavily favoured in this game. Looking at the two sides we expect this to be a high scoring game and we expect some fireworks in the first five overs. We expect Martin Guptill and Unmukt Chand to dominate the game for Chhattisgarh Warriors and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. Looking at the lineups, we believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null Chhattisgarh Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.12 Bet Now! Delhi Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.12 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Top Batters

Martin Guptill to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top batter

Martin Guptill played in Super Smash prior to this tournament and even though Auckland faltered in the tournament, Guptill was pretty consistent for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shikhar Dhawan to be Delhi Royals’ top batter

Even though Shikhar Dhawan did not win the IPL with Punjab Kings, he was one of the most consistent batters for Punjab Kings in the last two years prior to his retirement which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals Top Bowlers

Amit Mishra to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top bowler

Amit Mishra has been one of the most consistent spinners in the IPL. We expect Mishra to dominate the proceedings on a pitch that favours spinners which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sumit Narwal to be Delhi Royals’ top bowler

Sumit Narwal had a short stint in the IPL but his records in T20 crickets has been pretty impressive. Narwhal has bagged 27 wickets in 33 matches with an economy of 7.68 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chhattisgarh Warriors Chhattisgarh Warriors to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)

Delhi Royals to win - 2.10 (PariMatch) Delhi Royals and Chhattisgarh Warriors go head to head for the first time in this tournament, looking at the squads of the two teams, we believe Chhattisgarh Warriors have far more quality which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them. We believe the home team would register a comfortable win come Feb 06. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





