Facts: Chhattisgarh Warriors batters Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Pawan Negi hit a fifty each against Delhi Royals on Thursday

Chhattisgarh Warriors is the sixth highest run-scorer in the history of T20I cricket. He scored 3531 runs in 122 matches

Kevin O’Brien smashed a fifty for Dubai Giants in the match against Rajasthan Kings on Friday

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Dubai Giants Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh Warriors and Dubai Warriors will lock horns against each other in their respective second match of the Legend 90 League 2025. Chhattisgarh defeated Delhi Royals by five wickets in their first match on Thursday, February 6. Dubai Giants, on the other hand, lost their match against Rajasthan Kings by four runs on Friday. Chhattisgarh Warriors now have a high chance of registering their second win on the trot. Dubai did well to restrict Rajasthan to 119 but their batters failed to chase down the achievable target. That clearly shows that Dubai are lacking big time in the batting department. Kevin O’Brien was the only recognised batter in the lineup, and as expected he was the only one who looked comfortable on the crease. Chhattisgarh Warriors were sensational with the bat on Thursday. They chased down a 173-run target against Delhi with five wickets and two balls still in their hand in the 15-over per-side match. The likes of Martin Guptill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Pawan Negi feature in the lineup and they would once again pose a lot of threat for Dubai. Also, the Chhattisgarh bowlers did relatively well against a good Delhi batting unit, and should find negating through Dubai batters easier.

Chhattisgarh Warriors chance of winning - 70%

Dubai Giants chance of winning - 30 %

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Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Dubai Giants Betting Tips

Gurkeerat Singh Mann emerged as the leading run-scorer for Chhattisgarh Warriors in the first match of the Legend 90 League 2025 against Delhi Royals. He scorfed 64 runs off just 35 balls. The innings consisted of seven fours and three sixes. The former India international, who has been part of teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in the IPL, did well in last year's World Championship of Legends as well. The 34-year-old scored unbeaten 86 against West Indies Champions, and 34 runs in the final against Pakistan. Overall, the right-hander has scored 1986 runs in 119 T20 matches at an average of 123.66.

Kithuruwan Vithanage scored 25 runs off 19 balls in the match against Rajasthan on Friday. The innings consisted of four boundaries. The left-hand batter was the second-highest run-scorer for his team. Dubai are looking weak in the batting department and the onus will be on Vithanage to deliver with the bat again. The Sri Lanka international has played a total of 74 T20 matches and scored 1167 runs at a strike rate of 127.68.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Dubai Giants Toss Prediction

In the recently concluded five-match T20I series between India and England in India, both the teams elected to field first on each of the occasions after winning the toss. Chhattisgarh Warriors also won the toss and elected to field first in the first match of the Legends 90 League 2025 in Raipur. The dew factor can play the role and gripping the ball in the second innings becomes difficult. Therefore, there is a high chance of the team winning the toss opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Raipur on Saturday, February 8. With a humidity level of 34 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 8 km/h.

Chhattisgarh Warriors Player List

Siddarth Kaul, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Kevon Cooper, Suresh Raina, Vishal Kushwah, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sakuja, Ambati Rayudu, Amit Verma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Amit Mishra, Rishi Dhawan, Kalim Khan, Unmukt Chand, Manoj Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Colin de Grandhomme

Chhattisgarh Warriors Playing XI





Martin Guptill Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann (CAP) Batter Vishal Kushwah Batter Pawan Negi All-rounder Petro Trego Batter Manan Sharma All-rounder Abhimanyu Mithun All-rounder Manoj Singh (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Kalim Khan Bowler Kevon Cooper Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler

Chhattisgarh Warriors Recent Form

Chhattisgarh Warriors defeated Delhi Royals by five wickets in their first match of the Legend 90 League 2025. Delhi, who were asked to bat first, scored 172/7 in the allotted 15 overs. Siddarth Kaul and Kalim Khan picked two wickets each, while Abhimanyu Mithun picked one wicket. The remaining three bowlers used - Kevon Cooper (30 in 2 overs), Pawan Negi (12 in one over), and Manan Sharma (25 in 2 overs) failed to pick any wicket. Later, Chhattisgarh chased down the target on the back of fifties from Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Pawan Negi. Overall, Chhattisgarh Warriors have lost two of their last three matches. They have won three of their last five matches. They featured in the IVPL T20 League last year.

Dubai Giants Player List

Shakib Al Hasan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Siddharth Trivedi, Kevin O'Brien, Hamilton Masakadza, Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, Christopher Mpofu, Luke Fletcher, Brendan Taylor, Rahul Yadav, Richard Levi, and Kennar Lewis.

Dubai Giants Playing XI





Richard Levi Batter Kevin O’Brien Batter Rahul Yadav Wicketkeeper-batter Kithuruwan Vithanga All-rounder Brendan Taylor Batter Luke Fletcher All-rounder Vikas Tokas All-rounder R Balhara All-rounder D Kumar Bowler S Trivedi Bowler U Mohan Bowler

Dubai Giants Recent Form

Dubai Giants have lost each of their last two matches, but won three of their last five games. In their first match of the Legend 90 League 2025, they failed to chase down 112 against Rajasthan Kings.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Dubai Giants Head-to-Head Record

It's the inaugural edition of Legend 90 League, and the two teams would be competing against each other for the first time.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Dubai Giants Odds

Chhattisgarh Warriors opening partnership to be under 19.5

Chhattisgarh Warriors opening pair of Martin Guptill and Vishal Kushwah partnered for 20 runs against Delhi Royals in the first match of the Legend 90 League 2025. Guptill scored 16 off 12 balls, while Kushwan was dismissed for six off eight. Warriors could promote Gurkeerat Singh Mann, who top-scored with b64 off 35, to open with Guptill against Dubai Giants on Saturday. Dubai Giants pacers Liam Plunkett and Dwayne Smith are returning to action after a long gap, and the Chhattisgarh Warriors just need to be wary of the threat from Shakib Al Hasan to stitch a partnership of more than 20 runs. Having already played a match in Raipur, they would be more acquainted with the conditions, and that should help them further. There is also a dearth of experience in their batting line-up and therefore a watchful start can also be expected.

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Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Dubai Giants Top Batters

Martin Guptill to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh Warriors

Chhattisgarh Warriors opener Martin Guptill scored 16 runs off 12 balls against Delhi on Thursday. The innings consisted of three fours. The 38-year-old is considered as one of the greatest white-ball batters from New Zealand, and his hard-hitting abilities have still kept him relevant in franchise cricket. Guptill, who played 47 Tests, 198 ODIs and 122 T20Is for New Zealand, has featured in a total of 351 T20 matches and scored 9900 runs at an average of 31.83, and a strike rate of 130.77. He has six T20 hundreds to his name, and is expected to go for a kill against Dubai Giants.

Kevin O’Brien to be the top batter for Dubai Giants

Kevin O’Brien will undoubtedly be once again the Dubai Giants batter to keep an eye on. The former Ireland international was at his brutal best, scoring 55 runs off just 34 balls against Rajasthan. The cracking innings consisted of seven fours and three sixes. The 40-year-old right-hander has found early rhythm in the tournament and would be looking to make a impact against Chhattisgarh as well. Overall, he has played a total of 258 T20 matches and scored 4577 runs at an average of 22.11 and a strike rate of 134.41.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Dubai Giants Top Bowlers

Siddarth Kaul to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh Warriors

Siddarth Kaul, who played six white-ball matches for India, retired only late last year and is just 34-year-old. His experience helped Chhattisgarh put brakes on Delhi Royals in their opening match. The pacer picked the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Bipul Sharma, and finished with figures of 2/40 in four overs. He is expected to gain momentum and come up with an even better performance against Dubai. The former SRH, RCB and DC star has played a total of 145 T20 matches and picked 182 wickets at an average of 22.04.

Vikas Tokas to be the top bowler for Dubai Giants

Vikas Tokas emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Dubai Giants in the match against Rajasthan Kings. He picked three wickets by giving just 30 runs in four overs. The 38-year-old former Delhi and RCB pacer would be looking forward to lead the wicket tally for his team once again. He has played a total of 17 T20 matches and picked 16 wickets at an average of 24.81.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chhattisgarh Warriors Chhattisgarh Warriors to win @1.55 (Parimatch)

Dubai Giants to win @2.44 (Parimatch) Chhattisgarh Warriors are the favourites to beat Dubai Giants in their second match of the Legend 90 League 2025. Dubai Giants flunked with the bat in their first match, and that would make the road ahead for them really tough, especially against a strong batting side like Chhattisgarh Warrior. As seen in their first match, Dubai Giants lack any kind of batting depth. Also, Dubai bowlers restricted Rajasthan Kings to 111/9 in the first match, but once should note that there wasn’t even a single recognised batter in the Rajasthan batting unit. Chhattisgarh would also be great after a rest day but the same would not be the case for Dubai, who will have to return to the field in less than 24 hours. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





