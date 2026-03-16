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Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Match Prediction

64%

Chance of Winning

DUB

36%

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India

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Delhi Royals take on Dubai Giants in the 14th game of the 2025 Legend 90 League at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 13 at 04:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 237 runs, Lendl Simmons is the leading run scorer for Delhi Royals in this campaign.
  • With 146 runs, Kevin O'Brien is the leading run scorer for Dubai Giants in this campaign

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Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Chance of Winning

Delhi Royals did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Chhattisgarh Warriors. Since then Delhi Royals have managed to turn things around as they have won two of the last three games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Samp Army.

Dubai Giants struggled early on in the tournament as they lost back to back games early on in the campaign but they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently level on points with Delhi Royals. As per our calculations, Delhi Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Delhi Royals ’ chances of winning - 64%
  • Dubai Giants’ chances of winning - 36%

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Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Danushka Gunathilaka has continued his brilliant form so far as in four matches he has scored 146 runs with an average of 48.67. In the last game Gunathilaka scored 56 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brendan Taylor has been brilliant for Dubai Giants so far in this campaign. So far Taylor has scored 99 runs in four matches with an average of 49.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Delhi Royals News & Player List

Delhi Royals Player List

Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Sharad Lumba, Shikhar Dhawan, Bipul Sharma, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Jerome Taylor, Parvinder Awana, Rayad Emrit

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan

Batter

Lendl Simmons

Batter

Danushka Gunathilaka

Batter

Ross Taylor

All-rounder

Denesh Ramdin

Wicket-keeper

Sharad Lumba

Batter

Rayad Emrit

All-rounder

Bipul Sharma

All-rounder

Jerome Taylor

Bowler

Parvinder Awana

Bowler

Sumit Narwal

Bowler

Delhi Royals Team Form

Delhi Royals lost the opening game of the campaign but since then they have won two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Dubai Giants News & Player List

Dubai Giants Player List

Kevin O'Brien, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Richard Levi, Deepansh Kumar, Dwayne Smith, Iqbal Abdulla, Isuru Udana, Shakib Al Hasan, Udit Mohan, Brendan Taylor (Wk), Maninder Singh (Wk), Rahul Yadav (Wk), Luke Fletcher, Ravi Balara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas

Predicted Playing XI

Richard Levi

Batter

Kevin O'Brien

Batter

Kithuruwan Vithanage

Batter

Iqbal Abdulla

All-rounder

Brendan Taylor

Wicket-keeper

Udit Mohan

Batter

Luke Fletcher

All-rounder

Deepansh Kumar

All-rounder

Vikas Tokas

Bowler

Ravi Balara

Bowler

Siddharth Trivedi

Bowler

Dubai Giants Team Form

Dubai Giants lost back to back games but they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently fifth on the table.

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Head to Head

This would be the first time Delhi Royals and Dubai Giants go head to head in this format.

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Betting Odds

Dubai Giants to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Royals

Dubai Giants and Delhi Royals head into this game after both sides have had a similar start to the campaign. Both teams have two wins so far and are level on points on the table. We have four teams on four points which makes this a potential four pointer for both sides. Delhi Royals have won two of the last three matches, in the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Samp Army. On the other hand Dubai Giants head into this game after back to back wins, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches Dubai Giants have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants

India

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null

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Delhi Royals

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Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Top Batters

Lendl Simmons to be Delhi Royals’ top batter

Lendl Simmons was phenomenal in the last game against Gujarat Samp Army as he scored 93 off 50 balls. With 237 runs so far, Simmons is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kevin O’Brien to be Dubai Giants’ top batter

Kevin O'Brien continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 48 off 38 balls against Punjabi Sher. With 146 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Top Bowlers

Bipul Sharma to be Delhi Royals’ top bowler

Bipul Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with four wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vikas Tokas to be Dubai Giants’ top bowler

Vikas Tokas struggled in the last game against Punjabi Sher but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Delhi Royals

Even though Dubai Giants head into this game after back to back wins, Delhi Royals have been far more dominant in game even though both sides have same points on the table. The bookmakers have sided with Delhi Royals and you should do the same as they would register an important win in the upcoming game.
  • Delhi Royals to win - 1.55 (PariMatch)
  • Dubai Giants to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)
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