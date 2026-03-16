Facts: With 237 runs, Lendl Simmons is the leading run scorer for Delhi Royals in this campaign.

With 146 runs, Kevin O'Brien is the leading run scorer for Dubai Giants in this campaign

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Chance of Winning

Delhi Royals did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Chhattisgarh Warriors. Since then Delhi Royals have managed to turn things around as they have won two of the last three games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Samp Army.

Dubai Giants struggled early on in the tournament as they lost back to back games early on in the campaign but they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently level on points with Delhi Royals. As per our calculations, Delhi Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals ’ chances of winning - 64%

Dubai Giants’ chances of winning - 36%

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Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Danushka Gunathilaka has continued his brilliant form so far as in four matches he has scored 146 runs with an average of 48.67. In the last game Gunathilaka scored 56 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brendan Taylor has been brilliant for Dubai Giants so far in this campaign. So far Taylor has scored 99 runs in four matches with an average of 49.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Delhi Royals News & Player List

Delhi Royals Player List

Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Sharad Lumba, Shikhar Dhawan, Bipul Sharma, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Jerome Taylor, Parvinder Awana, Rayad Emrit

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Ross Taylor All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket-keeper Sharad Lumba Batter Rayad Emrit All-rounder Bipul Sharma All-rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Sumit Narwal Bowler

Delhi Royals Team Form

Delhi Royals lost the opening game of the campaign but since then they have won two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Dubai Giants News & Player List

Dubai Giants Player List

Kevin O'Brien, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Richard Levi, Deepansh Kumar, Dwayne Smith, Iqbal Abdulla, Isuru Udana, Shakib Al Hasan, Udit Mohan, Brendan Taylor (Wk), Maninder Singh (Wk), Rahul Yadav (Wk), Luke Fletcher, Ravi Balara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas

Predicted Playing XI

Richard Levi Batter Kevin O'Brien Batter Kithuruwan Vithanage Batter Iqbal Abdulla All-rounder Brendan Taylor Wicket-keeper Udit Mohan Batter Luke Fletcher All-rounder Deepansh Kumar All-rounder Vikas Tokas Bowler Ravi Balara Bowler Siddharth Trivedi Bowler

Dubai Giants Team Form

Dubai Giants lost back to back games but they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently fifth on the table.

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Head to Head

This would be the first time Delhi Royals and Dubai Giants go head to head in this format.

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Betting Odds

Dubai Giants to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Royals

Dubai Giants and Delhi Royals head into this game after both sides have had a similar start to the campaign. Both teams have two wins so far and are level on points on the table. We have four teams on four points which makes this a potential four pointer for both sides. Delhi Royals have won two of the last three matches, in the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Samp Army. On the other hand Dubai Giants head into this game after back to back wins, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches Dubai Giants have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Top Batters

Lendl Simmons to be Delhi Royals’ top batter

Lendl Simmons was phenomenal in the last game against Gujarat Samp Army as he scored 93 off 50 balls. With 237 runs so far, Simmons is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kevin O’Brien to be Dubai Giants’ top batter

Kevin O'Brien continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 48 off 38 balls against Punjabi Sher. With 146 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Top Bowlers

Bipul Sharma to be Delhi Royals’ top bowler

Bipul Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with four wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vikas Tokas to be Dubai Giants’ top bowler

Vikas Tokas struggled in the last game against Punjabi Sher but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.