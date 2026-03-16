Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Match Prediction
64%
Chance of Winning
DUB
36%
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Facts:
- With 237 runs, Lendl Simmons is the leading run scorer for Delhi Royals in this campaign.
- With 146 runs, Kevin O'Brien is the leading run scorer for Dubai Giants in this campaign
Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Chance of Winning
Delhi Royals did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Chhattisgarh Warriors. Since then Delhi Royals have managed to turn things around as they have won two of the last three games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Samp Army.
Dubai Giants struggled early on in the tournament as they lost back to back games early on in the campaign but they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently level on points with Delhi Royals. As per our calculations, Delhi Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Royals ’ chances of winning - 64%
- Dubai Giants’ chances of winning - 36%
Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Danushka Gunathilaka has continued his brilliant form so far as in four matches he has scored 146 runs with an average of 48.67. In the last game Gunathilaka scored 56 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Brendan Taylor has been brilliant for Dubai Giants so far in this campaign. So far Taylor has scored 99 runs in four matches with an average of 49.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Delhi Royals News & Player List
Delhi Royals Player List
Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Sharad Lumba, Shikhar Dhawan, Bipul Sharma, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Jerome Taylor, Parvinder Awana, Rayad Emrit
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Batter
|
Lendl Simmons
|
Batter
|
Danushka Gunathilaka
|
Batter
|
Ross Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Denesh Ramdin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sharad Lumba
|
Batter
|
Rayad Emrit
|
All-rounder
|
Bipul Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jerome Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Parvinder Awana
|
Bowler
|
Sumit Narwal
|
Bowler
Delhi Royals Team Form
Delhi Royals lost the opening game of the campaign but since then they have won two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table.
Dubai Giants News & Player List
Dubai Giants Player List
Kevin O'Brien, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Richard Levi, Deepansh Kumar, Dwayne Smith, Iqbal Abdulla, Isuru Udana, Shakib Al Hasan, Udit Mohan, Brendan Taylor (Wk), Maninder Singh (Wk), Rahul Yadav (Wk), Luke Fletcher, Ravi Balara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas
Predicted Playing XI
|
Richard Levi
|
Batter
|
Kevin O'Brien
|
Batter
|
Kithuruwan Vithanage
|
Batter
|
Iqbal Abdulla
|
All-rounder
|
Brendan Taylor
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Udit Mohan
|
Batter
|
Luke Fletcher
|
All-rounder
|
Deepansh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Vikas Tokas
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Balara
|
Bowler
|
Siddharth Trivedi
|
Bowler
Dubai Giants Team Form
Dubai Giants lost back to back games but they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently fifth on the table.
Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Head to Head
This would be the first time Delhi Royals and Dubai Giants go head to head in this format.
Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Betting Odds
Dubai Giants to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Royals
Dubai Giants and Delhi Royals head into this game after both sides have had a similar start to the campaign. Both teams have two wins so far and are level on points on the table. We have four teams on four points which makes this a potential four pointer for both sides. Delhi Royals have won two of the last three matches, in the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Samp Army. On the other hand Dubai Giants head into this game after back to back wins, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches Dubai Giants have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null
Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Top Batters
Lendl Simmons to be Delhi Royals’ top batter
Lendl Simmons was phenomenal in the last game against Gujarat Samp Army as he scored 93 off 50 balls. With 237 runs so far, Simmons is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kevin O’Brien to be Dubai Giants’ top batter
Kevin O'Brien continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 48 off 38 balls against Punjabi Sher. With 146 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants Top Bowlers
Bipul Sharma to be Delhi Royals’ top bowler
Bipul Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with four wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Vikas Tokas to be Dubai Giants’ top bowler
Vikas Tokas struggled in the last game against Punjabi Sher but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Royals
- Delhi Royals to win - 1.55 (PariMatch)
- Dubai Giants to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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