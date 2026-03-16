Facts: With 144 runs, Lendl Simmons is the leading run scorer for Delhi Royals in this campaign.

With 117 runs, Chandrapaul Hemraj is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Samp Army in this campaign.

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Chance of Winning

Delhi Royals did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Chhattisgarh Warriors by five wickets. Since then Delhi Royals have managed to turn things around as they won back to back matches, in the last match Delhi Royals beat Big Boys Unikari with eight wickets to spare.

Gujarat Samp Army got off to a good start this season as they won the opening game against Big Boys Unikari but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Rajasthan Kings. As per our calculations, Delhi Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals ’ chances of winning - 67%

Gujarat Samp Army’ chances of winning - 33%

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Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Danushka Gunathilaka has been brilliant thus far for Delhi Royals as so far this season Gunathilaka has scored 90 runs with an average of 30. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Chirag Gandhi has been solid so far for Gujarat Samp Army this season. In three matches he has scored 65 runs with an average of 65. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Delhi Royals News & Player List

Delhi Royals Player List

Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Sharad Lumba, Shikhar Dhawan, Bipul Sharma, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Jerome Taylor, Parvinder Awana, Rayad Emrit

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Ross Taylor All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket-keeper Sharad Lumba Batter Rayad Emrit All-rounder Bipul Sharma All-rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Sumit Narwal Bowler

Delhi Royals Team Form

Delhi Royals lost the opening game of the campaign but since then they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table.

Gujarat Samp Army News & Player List

Gujarat Samp Army Player List

Amitoze Singh, Cameron Delport, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chirag Gandhi, Jonathan Foo, Mausif Khan, Prashant Gupta, Chaturanga de Silva, Irfan Pathan, Jesal Karia, Saurin Thakar, Subodh Bhatti, Thisara Perera, Shreevats Goswami (Wk), Kesrick Williams, Malinda Pushpakumara, Miguel Cummins, Navin Stewart, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Jesal Karia Batter Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Amitoze Singh All-rounder Shreevats Goswami Wicket-keeper Prashant Gupta Batter Thisara Perera All-rounder Saurin Thakar All-rounder Subodh Bhatti Bowler Jesal Karia Bowler Miguel Cummins Bowler

Gujarat Samp Army Team Form

Gujarat Samp Army won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Head to Head

This would be the first time Delhi Royals and Gujarat Samp Army go head to head in this format.

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Betting Odds

Delhi Royals to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Samp Army

Gujarat Samp Army and Delhi Royals head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Gujarat Samp Army got off to a great start against Big Boys Unikari but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, after an opening day defeat against the home side Chhattisgarh Warriors, Delhi Royals have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Delhi Royals have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Top Batters

Lendl Simmons to be Delhi Royals’ top batter

Lendl Simmons has had a brilliant start to the campaign. In the last game he scored a half century and with 144 runs in two matches, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chandrapaul Hemraj to be Gujarat Samp Army’ top batter

Chandrapaul Hemraj has had a stunning campaign so far this season. In the last match he scored 28 runs and with 117 runs so far, Hemraj is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Top Bowlers

Bipul Sharma to be Delhi Royals’ top bowler

Bipul Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with four wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurin Thakar to be Gujarat Samp Army’ top bowler

Saurin Thakar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Gujarat Samp Army in this campaign. With four wickets, Thakar is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.