Facts: With 237 runs, Lendl Simmons is the leading run scorer for Delhi Royals in this campaign.

With 205 runs, Chandrapaul Hemraj is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Samp Army in this campaign.

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Chance of Winning

Delhi Royals did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Chhattisgarh Warriors. Since then Delhi Royals have managed to turn things around as they have won three of the last four matches and have made the playoffs this season. In the last game they beat the Dubai Giants.

Gujarat Samp Army got off to a good start this season as they won the opening game against Big Boys Unikari but since then they have lost two of the last four matches and sealed the final playoff spot this season. As per our calculations, Delhi Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals ’ chances of winning - 55%

Gujarat Samp Army’ chances of winning - 45%

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Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Danushka Gunathilaka has been one of the most consistent batters for Delhi Royals in this season. So far he has scored 150 runs. Even though Gunathilaka struggled in the game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Chirag Gandhi has been solid so far for Gujarat Samp Army this season. In five matches he has scored 142 runs with an average of 71 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Delhi Royals News & Player List

Delhi Royals Player List

Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Sharad Lumba, Shikhar Dhawan, Bipul Sharma, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Jerome Taylor, Parvinder Awana, Rayad Emrit

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Ross Taylor All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket-keeper Sharad Lumba Batter Rayad Emrit All-rounder Bipul Sharma All-rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Sumit Narwal Bowler

Delhi Royals Team Form

Delhi Royals lost the opening game of the campaign but since then they have won three of the last four matches and made the playoffs this season.

Gujarat Samp Army News & Player List

Gujarat Samp Army Player List

Amitoze Singh, Cameron Delport, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chirag Gandhi, Jonathan Foo, Mausif Khan, Prashant Gupta, Chaturanga de Silva, Irfan Pathan, Jesal Karia, Saurin Thakar, Subodh Bhatti, Thisara Perera, Shreevats Goswami (Wk), Kesrick Williams, Malinda Pushpakumara, Miguel Cummins, Navin Stewart, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Jesal Karia Batter Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Amitoze Singh All-rounder Shreevats Goswami Wicket-keeper Prashant Gupta Batter Thisara Perera All-rounder Saurin Thakar All-rounder Subodh Bhatti Bowler Jesal Karia Bowler Miguel Cummins Bowler

Gujarat Samp Army Team Form

Gujarat Samp Army ended the group stages with back to back wins and made the playoffs this season.

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Head to Head

This would be the second time Delhi Royals and Gujarat Samp Army go head to head in this format. In the first game Gujarat Samp Army won the match with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Delhi Royals: 0

Gujarat Samp Army: 1

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Betting Odds

Gujarat Samp Army to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Royals

Gujarat Samp Army and Delhi Royals head into this game after both sides have had similar campaigns thus far as both teams ended up with three wins in five matches and made the playoffs this season. Delhi Royals lost the opening game of the season but managed to turn things around as they won three of the next four matches. On the other hand, Gujarat Samp Army head into the playoffs after finishing the group stages with back to back wins which makes this a compelling contest for the neutrals. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Gujarat Samp Army dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. They also ended up with a better opening partnership which makes us believe Gujarat Samp Army will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Top Batters

Lendl Simmons to be Delhi Royals’ top batter

Lendl Simmons missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup in this game. He has had a solid campaign thus far as with 237 runs, Simmons is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chandrapaul Hemraj to be Gujarat Samp Army’ top batter

Chandrapaul Hemraj did not have a good game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been impressive so far. With 205 runs, Hemraj is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Top Bowlers

Bipul Sharma to be Delhi Royals’ top bowler

Bipul Sharma has been brilliant for Delhi Royals so far in this campaign. In the last game he bagged a fifer and with nine wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurin Thakar to be Gujarat Samp Army’ top bowler

Saurin Thakar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Gujarat Samp Army in this campaign. With four wickets, Thakar is the one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.