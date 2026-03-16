Facts: With 238 runs, Lendl Simmons is the leading run scorer for Delhi Royals in this campaign.

With 151 runs, Phil Mustard is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Kings in this campaign

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Chance of Winning

Delhi Royals struggled in the opening game of the campaign against Chhattisgarh Warriors but managed to turn things around as they ended the group stages with three wins in four matches and made the playoffs. In the elimination round they beat Gujarat Samp Army by 43 runs.

Rajasthan Kings have been one of the best teams in the group stages as they ended the campaign level on points with Chhattisgarh Warriors and were second on the table. In the playoffs they were beaten by the Chhattisgarh Warriors. As per our calculations, Delhi Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals ’ chances of winning - 62%

Rajasthan Kings’ chances of winning - 38%

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Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Danushka Gunathilaka has been one of the most consistent batters for Delhi Royals in this season. So far he has scored 158 runs. Even though Gunathilaka struggled in the game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Phil Mustard has struggled to make an impact this season so far in this tournament. Even though Mustard played a brilliant innings in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Delhi Royals News & Player List

Delhi Royals Player List

Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Sharad Lumba, Shikhar Dhawan, Bipul Sharma, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Jerome Taylor, Parvinder Awana, Rayad Emrit

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Ross Taylor All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket-keeper Sharad Lumba Batter Rayad Emrit All-rounder Bipul Sharma All-rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Sumit Narwal Bowler

Delhi Royals Team Form

Delhi Royals lost the opening game of the campaign but since then they have won three of the last four matches and made the playoffs this season.

Rajasthan Kings News & Player List

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Asad Pathan, Faiz Fazal, Gaurav Tomar, Rajat Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Saket Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Karim Sadiq, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaykishan Kolsawala (Wk), Phil Mustard (Wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Imran Tahir, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pankaj Rao, Shadab Jakati, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi

Predicted Playing XI

Saket Sharma Batter Jaykishan Kolsawala Batter Faiz Fazal Batter Asad Pathan All-rounder Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Rajat Singh Batter Manpreet Gony All-rounder Shadab Jakati All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Gaurav Tomar Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Team Form

Rajasthan Kings head into the playoffs after dominating the group stages in the second half of the campaign as they won three games on the bounce and were second on the table.

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Head to Head

This would be the second time Delhi Royals and Rajasthan Kings go head to head. In the group stages Delhi Royals beat Rajasthan Kings by 41 runs.

Head to Head

Delhi Royals: 1

Rajasthan Kings: 0

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Odds

Delhi Royals to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Kings

Rajasthan Kings and Delhi Royals head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Rajasthan Kings dominated the group stages as they ended up second on the table but they failed to replicate their form in the playoffs as they were comfortably beaten by Chhattisgarh Warriors. On the other hand, Delhi ended the group stages with three wins in four matches and made the playoffs where they dominated Gujarat Samp Army as they won the game by 43 runs. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Delhi Royals dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Delhi Royals will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Top Batters

Lendl Simmons to be Delhi Royals’ top batter

Lendl Simmons struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 238 runs so far, Simmons is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faiz Fazal to be Rajasthan Kings’ top batter

Faiz Fazal has been one of the most consistent players for Rajasthan Kings this season. With 141 runs so far, Fazal is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Top Bowlers

Bipul Sharma to be Delhi Royals’ top bowler

Bipul Sharma has been brilliant for Delhi Royals so far in this campaign. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing we are going to back him as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ankit Rajput to be Rajasthan Kings’ top bowler

Ankit Rajput struggled in the last game but still had the best bowling figures in the game. With seven wickets thus far, Rajput is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.