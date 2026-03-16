Facts: Top players like Dwayne Bravo, and Corey Anderson didn’t play for the Kings in the last game.

Rajat Singh was the surprise hit batter for the Kings and all eyes will be on him yet again.

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Chance Winning

Delhi Royals and Rajasthan Kings will lock horns for the first time in the ongoing edition of the Legend 90 League. The Royals went down in their opening game while the Kings won the thriller against the Dubai Giants.

The Royals faced Chattisgarh Warriors in the first game of the tournament and lost the clash by five wickets. After losing the toss, they put on a strong show with the bat. Danushka Gunathilaka scored 73 runs off just 33 deliveries while Ross Taylor did well to remain unbeaten on 39 runs off 24 balls.

On the back of these stunning knocks, the Royals posted a mammoth total of 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 90 balls. However, with the ball, they couldn’t defend the massive total.

Chhattisgarh Warriors rode on brilliant fifties from Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Pawan Negi to chase down the total with just two balls in hand. Abhimanyu Mithun also smashed an unbeaten 21 off just six deliveries to hand the Royals their first defeat of the season.

As for the Rajasthan Kings, they defended 111 runs astutely in their opening game to win by just four runs against Dubai Giants. Rajat Singh was the star for them with the bat scoring 30 runs off 18 balls as they posted 111 runs in their innings.

With the ball, they defied a fantastic knock from Kevin O’Brien who scored 55 runs. The Kings’ skipper Ankit Rajpoot led from the front as he picked up two wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs to win by four runs.

The Rajasthan Kings are looking a stronger unit after defending 111 runs and are the favourites to win this clash.

Rajasthan Kings’ chance of winning: 60%

Delhi Royals’ chance of winning: 40%

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Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Tips

Danushka Gunathilaka looked in extremely good touch in the previous game. He smashed 73 runs off just 33 deliveries at a strike rate of 221.21 with nine fours and four sixes. He bats at number three and is coming into this game with solid form. You can bet on him to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Phil Mustard looked one of the better players with the bat for the Rajasthan Kings in the last game. Opening the innings, he scored 22 runs off 18 balls with a four and two sixes. He would be keen on scoring more runs in this encounter. You can expect him to score more than 20 runs in this game.

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Toss Prediction

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has witnessed contrasting matches at the start of the tournament so far. While 173 runs were easily chased in the opening game, the Kings defended 111 runs in the next. The surfaces are very good for batting and a score around 140 looks par. Chasing could be preferred again and for the same reason, the captain winning the toss might bowl first.

Weather Report

The forecast in Raipur on Saturday is set to be clear on Saturday (February 8). The sun will be out right through with the temperature hovering around 30-32 degrees Celsius during the match. There is no chance of rain at all.

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Dwayne Bravo, Ankit Rajpoot, Phil Mustard, Shahbaz Nadeem, Faiz Fazal, Shadab Jakati, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Rajesh Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Pankaj Rao, Samiullah Shinwari, Rajat Singh, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Manpreet Gony

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Phil Mustard Batter Gaurav Tomar Wicket-keeper Jaykishan Kolsawala Batter Rajesh Bishnoi Batter Faiz Fazal Batter Rajat Singh All-rounder Manpreet Gony All-rounder Shadab Jakati Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Ankit Rajpoot (C) Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Recent Form

Rajasthan Kings won the previous game against the Dubai Giants by just four runs. They will be looking to continue their winning run.

Delhi Royals Players List

Shikhar Dhawan, Angelo Perera, Puneet Bisht, Jerome Taylor, Lakhwinder Singh, Praveen Gupta, Ross Taylor, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Sharad Lumba, Rayad Emrit, Sumit Narwal, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Rajwinder Singh, Anureet Singh,

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sharad Lumba Batter Shikhar Dhawan (C) Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Angelo Perera All-Rounder Ross Taylor Batter Puneet Bisht Wicketkeeper Bipul Sharma All-Rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Lakhwinder Singh Bowler Praveen Gupta Bowler Parwinder Awana Bowler

Delhi Royals Recent Form

Delhi Royals lost their opening game to Chattisgarh Warriors as they failed to defend 173 runs. They will be keen on registering their first win of the season.

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Royals and Rajasthan Kings are facing each other for the first time in Legend 90 League.

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Odds

Delhi Royals possess some of the top hitters in the game. The likes of Dhawan, Gunathilaka, and Taylor can hit a lot of fours and with it, they can take the game away from any opposition. Rajasthan Kings’ batters accumulate runs by running between the wickets and might not be adept at hitting more boundaries. Bet on Delhi Royals to hit most fours in the match.

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Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Top Batters

Shikhar Dhawan to be the top batter for Delhi Royals

Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi Royals skipper, didn’t have a great game in the last outing. He was dismissed for just six runs off four balls. But the left-hander is a gifted batter and it is only a matter of time before he plays a big knock. You can back Dhawan to be the top batter for the Royals.

Rajat Singh to be the top batter for Rajasthan Kings



Rajat Singh batted at number six for the Rajasthan Kings in the last game but was the top-scorer for them. He scored 30 runs off 18 balls at a strike rate of 166.67 with three fours and two sixes. You can back him to come good again and become the top batter for the Kings.

Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Top Bowlers

Jerome Taylor to be the top bowler for Delhi Royals

Jerome Taylor is still a potent fast bowler and he bowled well in the previous game. Opening the bowling for the Royals, he picked up two wickets. Even though he conceded 44 runs in his four overs, Taylor is a wicket-taker and can pick up more wickets in this game.

Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Rajasthan Kings

Ankit Rajpoor bowled his best spell in the previous game helping his team defend 111 runs. He picked up two wickets conceding just 12 runs in three overs and looked in great rhythm. You can bet on Rajpoot to be the top bowler for the Kings.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rajasthan Kings Rajasthan Kings to win the match @ 1.80 Batery Bet

Delhi Royals to win the match @ 2.00 Batery Bet Rajasthan Kings have an advantage and the winning momentum coming into this clash. Even though they don’t have any superstar players from the T20 circuit, the utility cricketers have done well for them in the only game they’ve played so far. On the other hand, the top players from the Royals didn’t come out all guns blazing and the onus will be on them again to click. Our prediction is for the Rajasthan Kings to win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





