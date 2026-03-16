Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Match Prediction
DUB
57%
Chance of Winning
43%
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
Facts:
- This would be the first time Dubai Giants and Punjabi Sher go head to head in this tournament.
- With 98 runs, Kevin O'Brien is the leading run scorer for Dubai Giants in this campaign.
Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Chance of Winning
Dubai Giants have struggled to make an impact so far as they haven't been consistent after three rounds of games. Dubai lost the opening game against Rajasthan Kings by four runs but in the second game they were dominated by Chhattisgarh Warriors. In the last match they beat Gujarat Samp Army by seven wickets.
Punjabi Sher are the only team yet to play a single game thus far hence they would be playing a lot in the next few games. Punjabi Sher would be hoping to make a winning start in this campaign and inflict more misery for Dubai Giants. As per our calculations, Dubai Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Dubai Giants ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Punjabi Sher’ chances of winning - 43%
Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Brendan Taylor has been brilliant for Dubai Giants so far in this campaign as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jesse Ryder has been sensational in T20 format as he has scored 25 half centuries in his career. Ryder would play a key role in this game and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Dubai Giants News & Player List
Dubai Giants Player List
Kevin O'Brien, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Richard Levi, Deepansh Kumar, Dwayne Smith, Iqbal Abdulla, Isuru Udana, Shakib Al Hasan, Udit Mohan, Brendan Taylor (Wk), Maninder Singh (Wk), Rahul Yadav (Wk), Luke Fletcher, Ravi Balara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas
Predicted Playing XI
|
Richard Levi
|
Batter
|
Kevin O'Brien
|
Batter
|
Kithuruwan Vithanage
|
Batter
|
Iqbal Abdulla
|
All-rounder
|
Brendan Taylor
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Udit Mohan
|
Batter
|
Luke Fletcher
|
All-rounder
|
Deepansh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Vikas Tokas
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Balara
|
Bowler
|
Siddharth Trivedi
|
Bowler
Dubai Giants Team Form
Dubai Giants lost back to back games but in the last match they managed to turn things around as they beat Gujarat Samp Army by seven wickets.
Punjabi Sher News & Player List
Punjabi Sher Player List
Andre McCarthy, Danza Hyatt, Jesse Ryder, Narsingh Deonarine, Trevon Griffith, Anand Singh, Ayaan Khan, Himanshu Bishnoi, Javon Searles, Robbie Frylinck, Kennar Lewis (Wk), William Perkins (Wk), Dave Mohammed, Ishwar Pandey, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kyle Jarvis, Mohmad Ajrudeen, Nicholson Gordon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kennar Lewis
|
Batter
|
Jesse Ryder
|
Batter
|
Robbie Frylinck
|
Batter
|
Narsingh Deonarine
|
All-rounder
|
William Perkins
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jon-Russ Jaggesar
|
Batter
|
Anand Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Ayaan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jarvis
|
Bowler
|
Ishwar Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
Bowler
Punjabi Sher Team Form
This is the first time Punjabi Sher will take center stage in this inaugural tournament.
Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Head to Head
This would be the first time Dubai Giants and Punjabi Sher go head to head in this format.
Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Betting Odds
Punjabi Sher to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Giants
Punjabi Sher and Dubai Giants head into this game with both sides hoping to go on a run and make the finals this season. This would be the first game for Punjabi Sher in this campaign and they would be hoping to pile up more misery for Dubai Giants who have already lost two games thus far. Dubai Giants lost the first two matches but managed to turn things around as they beat Gujarat Samp Army in the last match with seven wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three matches Dubai Giants have conceded a better opening partnership which makes us believe Punjabi Sher would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur., null
Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Top Batters
Kevin O’Brien to be Dubai Giants’ top batter
Kevin O'Brien did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 98 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jesse Ryder to be Punjabi Sher’ top batter
Looking at the team Punjabi Sher might struggle in the batting department in this tournament which makes Jesse Ryder’s role even more important. We believe Ryder will have a brilliant game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Top Bowlers
Vikas Tokas to be Dubai Giants’ top bowler
Vikas Tokas has been sensational so far in this campaign. In the last outing he bagged two wickets and with seven wickets so far, Tokas is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholson Gordon to be Punjabi Sher’ top bowler
We expect Nicholson Gordon to make a mark in this campaign for Punjabi Sher. Gordon has been one of the most consistent bowlers in Caribbean Premier League which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Giants
- Dubai Giants to win - 1.73 (PariMatch)
- Punjabi Sher to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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