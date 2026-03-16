Facts: This would be the first time Dubai Giants and Punjabi Sher go head to head in this tournament.

With 98 runs, Kevin O'Brien is the leading run scorer for Dubai Giants in this campaign.

Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Chance of Winning

Dubai Giants have struggled to make an impact so far as they haven't been consistent after three rounds of games. Dubai lost the opening game against Rajasthan Kings by four runs but in the second game they were dominated by Chhattisgarh Warriors. In the last match they beat Gujarat Samp Army by seven wickets.

Punjabi Sher are the only team yet to play a single game thus far hence they would be playing a lot in the next few games. Punjabi Sher would be hoping to make a winning start in this campaign and inflict more misery for Dubai Giants. As per our calculations, Dubai Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dubai Giants ’ chances of winning - 57%

Punjabi Sher’ chances of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brendan Taylor has been brilliant for Dubai Giants so far in this campaign as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jesse Ryder has been sensational in T20 format as he has scored 25 half centuries in his career. Ryder would play a key role in this game and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Dubai Giants News & Player List

Dubai Giants Player List

Kevin O'Brien, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Richard Levi, Deepansh Kumar, Dwayne Smith, Iqbal Abdulla, Isuru Udana, Shakib Al Hasan, Udit Mohan, Brendan Taylor (Wk), Maninder Singh (Wk), Rahul Yadav (Wk), Luke Fletcher, Ravi Balara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas

Predicted Playing XI

Richard Levi Batter Kevin O'Brien Batter Kithuruwan Vithanage Batter Iqbal Abdulla All-rounder Brendan Taylor Wicket-keeper Udit Mohan Batter Luke Fletcher All-rounder Deepansh Kumar All-rounder Vikas Tokas Bowler Ravi Balara Bowler Siddharth Trivedi Bowler

Dubai Giants Team Form

Dubai Giants lost back to back games but in the last match they managed to turn things around as they beat Gujarat Samp Army by seven wickets.

Punjabi Sher News & Player List

Punjabi Sher Player List

Andre McCarthy, Danza Hyatt, Jesse Ryder, Narsingh Deonarine, Trevon Griffith, Anand Singh, Ayaan Khan, Himanshu Bishnoi, Javon Searles, Robbie Frylinck, Kennar Lewis (Wk), William Perkins (Wk), Dave Mohammed, Ishwar Pandey, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kyle Jarvis, Mohmad Ajrudeen, Nicholson Gordon

Predicted Playing XI

Kennar Lewis Batter Jesse Ryder Batter Robbie Frylinck Batter Narsingh Deonarine All-rounder William Perkins Wicket-keeper Jon-Russ Jaggesar Batter Anand Singh All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Kyle Jarvis Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Nicholson Gordon Bowler

Punjabi Sher Team Form

This is the first time Punjabi Sher will take center stage in this inaugural tournament.

Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Head to Head

This would be the first time Dubai Giants and Punjabi Sher go head to head in this format.

Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Betting Odds

Punjabi Sher to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Giants

Punjabi Sher and Dubai Giants head into this game with both sides hoping to go on a run and make the finals this season. This would be the first game for Punjabi Sher in this campaign and they would be hoping to pile up more misery for Dubai Giants who have already lost two games thus far. Dubai Giants lost the first two matches but managed to turn things around as they beat Gujarat Samp Army in the last match with seven wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three matches Dubai Giants have conceded a better opening partnership which makes us believe Punjabi Sher would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur., null Dubai Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Punjabi Sher Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Top Batters

Kevin O’Brien to be Dubai Giants’ top batter

Kevin O'Brien did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 98 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jesse Ryder to be Punjabi Sher’ top batter

Looking at the team Punjabi Sher might struggle in the batting department in this tournament which makes Jesse Ryder’s role even more important. We believe Ryder will have a brilliant game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Giants vs Punjabi Sher Top Bowlers

Vikas Tokas to be Dubai Giants’ top bowler

Vikas Tokas has been sensational so far in this campaign. In the last outing he bagged two wickets and with seven wickets so far, Tokas is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholson Gordon to be Punjabi Sher’ top bowler

We expect Nicholson Gordon to make a mark in this campaign for Punjabi Sher. Gordon has been one of the most consistent bowlers in Caribbean Premier League which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.