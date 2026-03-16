Facts: Gujarat Simp Army batter Saurabh Tiwary has scored 3454 runs at an average of 29.02 in 181 T20 matches

Big Boys opener Chris Gayle has scored 14562 runs in 463 T20 matches at an average of 36.22

Tillakaratne Dilshan has 5193 T20 runs at an average of 27.04 and a strike rate of 122.82 in 221 matches

Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Chance of Winning

Legends 90 League is full of superstars of the game, and the contest between Gujarat Samp Army and Big Boys, the third match in the inaugural league, will also showcase the likes of Chris Gayle and Herschelle Gibbs. The likes of Moeen Ali, Yusuf Pathan and Saurabh Tiwari will also feature in the match. An emotional prediction will see many choose Big Boys over Gujarat Samp Army, however, looking at the other dynamics becomes important.

The players in the Big Boys squad are extremely big in stature, but have retired from the game long back and are completely out of action. Gayle, Gibbs, Matt Prior, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga are a few stars who are part of Big Boys, and each of these players have retired from the game long back. For them facing the likes of Moeen Ali, Kesrick Williams and Miguel Cummins will not at all be easy. Gujarat squad also has former India international Saurabh Tiwari, who retired from first-class cricket last year only.

Big Boys could be looking really strong on paper, but they are very likely to be toppled by Gujarat Samp Army on the field for the reasons discussed above. The players of Gujarat are more agile, younger and have better reflexes and game sense of modern day cricket, and therefore they have a high chance of beating star-studded Big Boys in their first match of the Legend 90 League.

Gujarat Samp Army chance of winning - 60%

Big Boys chance of winning - 40%

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Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Betting Tips

Yusuf Pathan has all the chances in the world to emerge as one of the key players for Gujarat Samp Army in the Legends 90 League 2025. Now a MP from Bengal, the all-rounder has still got his cricketing mojo. The 42-year-old scored 30, 51*, 54* and 78 in his last four outings which came in the challenging World Championship of Legends last year. Overall, he has featured in 274 T20 matches and scored 4852 runs at a strike rate of 139.34, and picked 99 wickets at an average of 28.42.

Fast bowler Varun Aaron was actively playing cricket for Jharkhand until January this year, and would be one of the very few players in the Big Boys squad to be in good shape and rhythm. Once among one of the fastest Indian bowlers, Varun Aaron will look to emerge as the leading wicket-takers. He picked two wickets for 29 runs in his last professional outing which came against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Indian bowler will be more accustomed to the local conditions, and that's another plus for him to have a successful campaign. The 35-year-old has featured in 95 T20 matches and picked 93 wickets at an average of 29.36.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Toss Prediction

In the recently concluded five-match T20I series between India and England, both the teams elected to field first on each of the occasions after winning the toss. Things should not change in the Legends 90 League 2025. The dew factor can play the role and gripping the ball in the second innings becomes difficult. Therefore, there is a high chance of the team winning the toss opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Raipur on Friday, February 7. With a humidity level of 32 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 10 km/h.

Gujarat Samp Army Player List

Obus Pienaar, William Perkins, Saurabh Tiwari, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Kesrick Williams, Shapoor Zadran, Jesal Karia, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Yusuf Pathan, Mausif Khan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Chaturanga de Silva, Miguel Cummins, and Navin Stewart

Gujarat Samp Army Playing XI





Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Moeen Ali Batter Saurabh Tiwary All-rounder Yusuf Pathan Batter Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Batter William Perkins (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Shapoor Zadran Bowler Mohammad Ashraful Bowler Kesrick Williams Bowler Miguel Cummins Bowler

Gujarat Samp Army Recent Form

Gujarat Samp Army has the potential to emerge as the dark horses in the Legends 90 League. They would be eyeing a comprehensive win over Big Boys to kick off their campaign. Two spin-bowling all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Yusuf Pathan are their biggest strength.

Big Boys Player List

Matt Prior, Shannon Gabriel, Ishan Malhotra, Varun Aaron, Monu Kumar, Neil Broom, Chris Gayle, Karanveer Singh, Chirag Gandhi, Robin Bist, Vinod Chawariya, Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, Naman Sharma, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kapil Rana, Herschelle Gibbs, and Abdur Razzak.

Big Boys Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Tillakaratne Dilshan Batter Tamim Iqbal Batter Upul Tharanga Wicketkeeper-batter Matt Prior (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Robin Bist All-rounder Chirag Gandhi Batter Karanveer Singh/Ishan Malhotra Bowler Abdur Razzak Bowler Shannon Gabriel Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler

Big Boys Recent Form

Had Big Boys played with the same bunch of players five years ago, they would have been the favourites to win the title. However, with age catching up on the majority of their star players, it could be a see-saw campaign for the side. Shannon Gabriel and Tamim Iqbal can emerge as the two key players for Big Boys in Legends 90 League 2025.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Head-to-Head Record

It's the inaugural edition of Legend 90 League, and the two teams would be competing against each other for the first time.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Odds

Big Boys opening partnership to be under 19.5

Big Boys could be looking to open their innings with Chris Gayle and either Tamim Iqbal, Herschelle Gibbs or Tillakaratne Dilshan. Gayle and Gibbs last held a bat in their hand in July 2024, while Dilshan last came out to bat in December 2023. Gibbs is 50-year-old, Dilshan 48 and Gayle turned 45 in September last year. Tamim is the youngest and still an active player in franchise cricket, but he could come out to bat at one down to make room for Gibbs or Dilshan at the top. They will be facing active cricketers Miguel Cummins, Moeen Ali, and Kesrick Williams, and one can expect a wicket to fall early. Also all these players succeeded due their hand-eye coordination, and the reflexes get slow with age, and so quite naturally stitching a partnership of more than 19 runs would be difficult for Big Boys.

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Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Top Batters

Moeen Ali to be the top batter for Gujarat Samp Army

Moeen Ali is expected to bat up the order for Gujarat Samp Army. He retired from England cricket last year, but is still a very active cricketer in the franchise circuit. He was recently seen in SA20, where he failed to impress. The southpaw would be aiming for a perfect warmup ahead of the IPL 2025 where he would be playing for the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Moeen Ali has featured in a total of 373 T20 matches and scored 7118 runs at a strike rate of 138.75. He has also picked 243 wickets.

Tamim Iqbal to be the top batter for Big Boys

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has the chance of emerging as the leading batter for Big Boys. The southpaw retired from international cricket in January this year, and was last seen playing in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025. The 35-year-old still has a lot of cricket left in him, and could emerge as a major threat for most of the teams. The opener has played a total of 280 T20 matches and scored 8229 runs at an average of 32.78. Iqbal might come out to bat at number three for Big Boys, would get ample time to score big in the 90-ball format.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Top Bowlers

Kesrick Williams to be the top bowler for Gujarat Samp Army

Kesrick Williams has got the flair in him, and his competitive attitude which makes him entertaining and dangerous at the same time. His banter with Virat Kohli is etched in the memories of the fan. He is in line to play his first professional match in over two years, and would be aching to get back on the field. The 35-year-old right-arm pacer enjoys bowling against the big players, and the Big Boys squad has a plethora of star batters in their line-up. The West Indies international has featured in 116 T20 matches and picked 146 wickets at an average of 22.67.

Shannon Gabriel to be the top bowler for Big Boys

Shannon Gabriel was an integral part of the West Indies Test cricket team. He played a total of 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is for them. The pacer announced his international retirement in 2023, but played first-class and List A cricket until last year. The 36-year-old right-arm pacer is expected to emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Big Boys in the Legends 90 League 2025. The veteran of 125 first-class matches has picked a total of 32 wickets in 39 T20 matches at an average of 25.06.