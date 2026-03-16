Facts: Gujarat Samp Army opener Chanderpaul Hemraj scored 74 runs off just 32 balls against Big Boys Unikari

Dubai Giants batter Kevin O’Brien has registered scores of 32 and 55 in his first two innings of Legend 90 League 2025

Gujarat Samp Army captain Thisara Perera has picked 282 runs and scored 4873 runs in T20 cricket

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Chance of Winning

Gujarat Samp Army and Dubai Giants will be facing each other for the first time in Legend 90 League 2025 on Sunday. Gujarat Samp Army defeated Big Boys Unikari by six wickets in their only match of the season so far. On the other hand, Dubai Giants have lost each of their opening two matches. Chhattisgarh Warriors defeated them by 63 runs on Saturday, and earlier Rajasthan Kings had defeated them by four runs.

Dubai Giants will once again have a very low chance of beating Gujarat Samp Army. Their batting was disappointing once again against Chhattisgarh Warriors. In their first match, they failed to chase down a 112-run target, while in the second match 134/8 is the all they could manage while chasing 198. Kevin O'Brien and Brendan Taylor are the only two recognised batters in the squad. Taylor was promoted up the order in the second and he responded positively by scoring 39 off 23, but the remaining batters except O'Brien failed once again. Their bowling unit also struggled in the match against some quality bowling.

Gujarat Samp Army have a nice set of batters in the form of Shreevats Goswami, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Thisara Perera. They also have a young quick in the form of Miguel Cummins, and a quality left-arm spinner in Chaturanga de Silva, who will make life difficult for the already under-pressure Dubai Giants batter.

Gujarat Samp Army chance of winning - 60%

Dubai Giants chance of winning - 40%

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Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Betting Tips

Gujarat Samp Army wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami gave his team a good start in the opening match against Big Boys Unikari. The batter scored 22 runs off 21 balls and gave a very good support to attacking Chanderpaul Hemraj. The experience in the batting of the left-hander was very much visible and he would be looking to play again as per the situation on Sunday. The 35-year-old has featured in 111 recognised T20 matches till date and scored 2437 runs at an average of 26.78 and a strike rate of 115.55.

Iqbal Abdulla of Dubai Giants picked three wickets against Chhattisgarh Warriors on Sunday. The left-arm spinner, who has represented India A, RCB, KKR and RR in the past, also picked the wicket of Peter Trego - who scored 87 runs off 32 balls in the match. The 35-year-old has played a total of 104 T20 matches and picked 86 wickets at an average of 27.33, and an economy rate of 6.86.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss elected to field first in both the matches of Legend 90 League 2025 on Saturday. Big Boys Unikari elected to bat first against Gujarat Samp Army in Match but they ended up losing by six wickets. The team winning the toss is once again expected to bowl first in the day-night fixture on Sunday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Raipur on Sunday, February 9. With a humidity level of 29 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 32 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 8 km/h.

Gujarat Samp Army Player List

Obus Pienaar, William Perkins, Saurabh Tiwari, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Kesrick Williams, Shapoor Zadran, Jesal Karia, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Yusuf Pathan, Mausif Khan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Chaturanga de Silva, Miguel Cummins, and Navin Stewart

Gujarat Samp Army Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Shreevats Goswami (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Amitoze Singh All-rounder Prashant Gupta Batter Thisara Perera All-rounder Chirag Gandhi Wicketkeeper-batter Mausif Khan All-rounder Saurin Thakar Bowler Chaturanga de Silva Bowler Subodh Bhati Bowler Miguel Cummins Bowler

Gujarat Samp Army Recent Form

Gujarat Samp Army defeated Big Boys Unikari by six wickets in their first match of the Legend 90 League 2025. They have won two of their last three matches and three of their last five matches.

Dubai Giants Player List

Shakib Al Hasan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Siddharth Trivedi, Kevin O'Brien, Hamilton Masakadza, Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, Christopher Mpofu, Luke Fletcher, Brendan Taylor, Rahul Yadav, Richard Levi, and Kennar Lewis.

Dubai Giants Playing XI

Richard Levi Batter Brendan Taylor Wicketkeeper-batter Kevin O’Brien Batter Kithuruwan Vithanga All-rounder Iqbal Abdulla All-rounder Luke Fletcher All-rounder Vikas Tokas All-rounder R Balhara All-rounder D Kumar Bowler S Trivedi Bowler U Mohan Bowler

Dubai Giants Recent Form

Dubai Giants have lost each of their opening two matches. Chhattisgarh Warriors defeated them by 63 runs on Saturday, and Rajasthan Kings defeated them by four runs in their tournament opener. The side has lost each of their last five matches.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Head-to-Head Record

Both the teams have played just one match against each other till date. In the match played in 2024, Dubai Giants won by 57 runs.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Odds

Gujarat Samp Army opening partnership to be under 19.5

Gujarat Samp Army opening pair of Shreevats Goswami and Chandrapaul Hemraj stitched an opening stand off 68 runs against Big Boys Unikari. The partnership came off just 39 balls. Goswami scored 22 runs off 21 balls in an innings which consisted of three fours and a six. Chanderpaul, on the other hand, smashed 72 runs off just 36 balls. Eight fours and as many as six sixes came off his bat. Goswami is a highly skilled batter in Indian conditions and have scored over 3000 runs in first class and List A cricket. The former SRH, KKR, RCB and RR batter has also scored close to 2500 runs. West Indies international Chanderpaul Hemraj has already shown the damage he can inflict with his bat. Chhattisgarh Warriors openers Martin Guptill and Rishi Dhawan partnered for 51 runs for the first wicket against Dubai Giants on Saturday, and Gujarat openers will also fancy their chance of scoring over 19 runs together on Sunday.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null Gujarat Samp Army Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Dubai Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Top Batters

Chanderpaul Hemraj to be the top batter for Gujarat Samp Army

West Indies international Chanderpaul Hemraj was majestic in his batting against Big Boys Unikari. He scored 74 runs off just 32 balls in an innings which consisted of eight fours and six sixes. The 31-year-old batter has found early rhythm in the Legend 90 League and will look to encash on the upcoming opportunities. In total, he has featured in a total of 46 T20 matches in which he has scored 900 runs at an average of 20.45 and a strike rate of Big Boys Unikari. He also has one T20 hundred to his name.

Kevin O’Brien to be the top batter for Dubai Giants

Kevin O’Brien is key to the batting of Dubai Giants, and the veteran batter hasn't disappointed in his first two outings of Legend 90 League 2025. After a fifty against Rajasthan Kings on Friday, he scored 32 off 22 against Chhattisgarh Warriors on Saturday, The innings consisted of two fours and as many sixes. The former Ireland international played a flamboyant knock against Rajasthan, scoring 55 runs off just 34 balls. The smashing innings consisted of seven fours and three sixes. Overall, the 40-year-old has played a total of 258 T20 matches and scored 4577 runs at an average of 22.11 and a strike rate of 134.41.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Top Bowlers

Miguel Cummins to be the top bowler for Gujarat Samp Army

Miguel Cummins can again emerge as the key bowler of Gujarat Samp Army on Sunday in Raipur. In his first outing, the pacer picked two wickets for 10 runs in three overs. The 34-year-old, who played 14 Tests and 11 ODIs for West Indies, was recently seen playing in the Bangladesh Premier League. He has played 15 T20 matches till date in which he has picked seven wickets. With 92 first-class matches under his belt, he focussed a lot in red-ball cricket, but looks determined to make an impact in the shorter formats of the game now. Cummins could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat in the match against Dubai.

Vikas Tokas to be the top bowler for Dubai Giants

Vikas Tokas was once again amongst wickets in the match against Chhattisgarh Warriors on Saturday. He picked two wickets for 42 runs in three wickets. Earlier, he emerged as the leading wicket-taker against Rajasthan Kings. Tokas picked three wickets by giving just 30 runs in four overs. The 38-year-old former Delhi and RCB has played a total of 17 recognised T20 matches and picked 16 wickets at an average of 24.81.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Samp Army Gujarat Samp Army to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch)

Dubai Giants to win @ 2.25 (Parimatch) Gujarat Samp Army will be the favourites to beat Dubai Giants in their second match of the Legend 90 League on Sunday. Dubai Giants are under pressure after back-to-back two defeats and the lack of depth in their batting unit has already been exposed. Gujarat Samp Army have an edge over Dubai as they have a decent batting core, and a quality bowling unit which is expected to make scoring really difficult for Dubai Giants once again. Thisara Perera, the former Sri Lanka all-rounder, gives a balance to Gujarat Samp Army which can prove really fatal for the Dubai side which does not have any known Indian star who can exploit the conditions nicely in Raipur. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





