Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Match Prediction
GUJ
69%
Chance of Winning
31%
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Facts:
- With 196 runs, Chandrapaul Hemraj is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Samp Army in this campaign.
- With 85 runs, Jesse Ryder is the leading run scorer for Punjabi Sher in this campaign.
Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Chance of Winning
Gujarat Samp Army got off to a good start this season as they won the opening game against Big Boys Unikari but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table, two points shy of the top two spots. In the last match they beat Delhi Royals with eight wickets to spare.
Punjabi Sher have struggled to find their footing so far in this campaign. They are one of the two teams yet to register a single point so far as they have lost both matches. Punjabi Sher needs a win in this game to stay in contention for the top two spots. As per our calculations, Gujarat Samp Army are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Samp Army ’ chances of winning - 69%
- Punjabi Sher’ chances of winning - 31%
Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Chirag Gandhi has been solid so far for Gujarat Samp Army this season. In four matches he has scored 127 runs which includes a half century in the last match which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Anand Singh did not have a great game in the last outing but considering the fact he has fantastic in the opening game and is the second highest run scorer for his side, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Gujarat Samp Army News & Player List
Gujarat Samp Army Player List
Amitoze Singh, Cameron Delport, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chirag Gandhi, Jonathan Foo, Mausif Khan, Prashant Gupta, Chaturanga de Silva, Irfan Pathan, Jesal Karia, Saurin Thakar, Subodh Bhatti, Thisara Perera, Shreevats Goswami (Wk), Kesrick Williams, Malinda Pushpakumara, Miguel Cummins, Navin Stewart, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jesal Karia
|
Batter
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Batter
|
Chirag Gandhi
|
Batter
|
Amitoze Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Shreevats Goswami
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Prashant Gupta
|
Batter
|
Thisara Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Saurin Thakar
|
All-rounder
|
Subodh Bhatti
|
Bowler
|
Jesal Karia
|
Bowler
|
Miguel Cummins
|
Bowler
Gujarat Samp Army Team Form
Gujarat Samp Army won the opening game but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Punjabi Sher News & Player List
Punjabi Sher Player List
Andre McCarthy, Danza Hyatt, Jesse Ryder, Narsingh Deonarine, Trevon Griffith, Anand Singh, Ayaan Khan, Himanshu Bishnoi, Javon Searles, Robbie Frylinck, Kennar Lewis (Wk), William Perkins (Wk), Dave Mohammed, Ishwar Pandey, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kyle Jarvis, Mohmad Ajrudeen, Nicholson Gordon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kennar Lewis
|
Batter
|
Jesse Ryder
|
Batter
|
Robbie Frylinck
|
Batter
|
Narsingh Deonarine
|
All-rounder
|
William Perkins
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jon-Russ Jaggesar
|
Batter
|
Anand Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Ayaan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jarvis
|
Bowler
|
Ishwar Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
Bowler
Punjabi Sher Team Form
Punjabi Sher have had a disappointing start to the campaign as they have lost both matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Head to Head
This would be the first time Gujarat Samp Army and Punjabi Sher go head to head in this format.
Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Betting Odds
Punjabi Sher to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Samp Army
Punjabi Sher and Gujarat Samp Army head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Punjabi Sher are one of the two sides yet to bag a single point in this campaign. They have only played two games thus far but in both games they got dominated and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, after a win in the opening game Gujarat Samp Army have lost two of the last three games but with four points they are still in contention to make the finals this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Gujarat Samp Army have had a better season they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Punjabi Sher would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null
Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Top Batters
Chandrapaul Hemraj to be Gujarat Samp Army’ top batter
Chandrapaul Hemraj was simply majestic in the last outing against Delhi Royals as he scored 79 off 34 balls and with 196 runs thus far, Hemraj is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jesse Ryder to be Punjabi Sher’ top batter
As we predicted earlier Jesse Ryder would be a key player this season and he did not disappoint as in the last match he scored 66 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Top Bowlers
Saurin Thakar to be Gujarat Samp Army’ top bowler
Saurin Thakar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Gujarat Samp Army in this campaign. With four wickets, Thakar is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholson Gordon to be Punjabi Sher’ top bowler
Nicholson Gordon was the stand out bowler for Punjabi Sher once again in the last outing. With three wins in two matches, Gordon is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat Samp Army
- Gujarat Samp Army to win - 1.45 (PariMatch)
- Punjabi Sher to win - 2.58 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments