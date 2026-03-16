Facts: With 196 runs, Chandrapaul Hemraj is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Samp Army in this campaign.

With 85 runs, Jesse Ryder is the leading run scorer for Punjabi Sher in this campaign.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Chance of Winning

Gujarat Samp Army got off to a good start this season as they won the opening game against Big Boys Unikari but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table, two points shy of the top two spots. In the last match they beat Delhi Royals with eight wickets to spare.

Punjabi Sher have struggled to find their footing so far in this campaign. They are one of the two teams yet to register a single point so far as they have lost both matches. Punjabi Sher needs a win in this game to stay in contention for the top two spots. As per our calculations, Gujarat Samp Army are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Samp Army ’ chances of winning - 69%

Punjabi Sher’ chances of winning - 31%

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Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chirag Gandhi has been solid so far for Gujarat Samp Army this season. In four matches he has scored 127 runs which includes a half century in the last match which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Anand Singh did not have a great game in the last outing but considering the fact he has fantastic in the opening game and is the second highest run scorer for his side, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Gujarat Samp Army News & Player List

Gujarat Samp Army Player List

Amitoze Singh, Cameron Delport, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chirag Gandhi, Jonathan Foo, Mausif Khan, Prashant Gupta, Chaturanga de Silva, Irfan Pathan, Jesal Karia, Saurin Thakar, Subodh Bhatti, Thisara Perera, Shreevats Goswami (Wk), Kesrick Williams, Malinda Pushpakumara, Miguel Cummins, Navin Stewart, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Jesal Karia Batter Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Amitoze Singh All-rounder Shreevats Goswami Wicket-keeper Prashant Gupta Batter Thisara Perera All-rounder Saurin Thakar All-rounder Subodh Bhatti Bowler Jesal Karia Bowler Miguel Cummins Bowler

Gujarat Samp Army Team Form

Gujarat Samp Army won the opening game but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Punjabi Sher News & Player List

Punjabi Sher Player List

Andre McCarthy, Danza Hyatt, Jesse Ryder, Narsingh Deonarine, Trevon Griffith, Anand Singh, Ayaan Khan, Himanshu Bishnoi, Javon Searles, Robbie Frylinck, Kennar Lewis (Wk), William Perkins (Wk), Dave Mohammed, Ishwar Pandey, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kyle Jarvis, Mohmad Ajrudeen, Nicholson Gordon

Predicted Playing XI

Kennar Lewis Batter Jesse Ryder Batter Robbie Frylinck Batter Narsingh Deonarine All-rounder William Perkins Wicket-keeper Jon-Russ Jaggesar Batter Anand Singh All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Kyle Jarvis Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Nicholson Gordon Bowler

Punjabi Sher Team Form

Punjabi Sher have had a disappointing start to the campaign as they have lost both matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Head to Head

This would be the first time Gujarat Samp Army and Punjabi Sher go head to head in this format.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Betting Odds

Punjabi Sher to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Samp Army

Punjabi Sher and Gujarat Samp Army head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Punjabi Sher are one of the two sides yet to bag a single point in this campaign. They have only played two games thus far but in both games they got dominated and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, after a win in the opening game Gujarat Samp Army have lost two of the last three games but with four points they are still in contention to make the finals this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Gujarat Samp Army have had a better season they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Punjabi Sher would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null Gujarat Samp Army Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Punjabi Sher Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Top Batters

Chandrapaul Hemraj to be Gujarat Samp Army’ top batter

Chandrapaul Hemraj was simply majestic in the last outing against Delhi Royals as he scored 79 off 34 balls and with 196 runs thus far, Hemraj is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jesse Ryder to be Punjabi Sher’ top batter

As we predicted earlier Jesse Ryder would be a key player this season and he did not disappoint as in the last match he scored 66 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Top Bowlers

Saurin Thakar to be Gujarat Samp Army’ top bowler

Saurin Thakar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Gujarat Samp Army in this campaign. With four wickets, Thakar is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholson Gordon to be Punjabi Sher’ top bowler

Nicholson Gordon was the stand out bowler for Punjabi Sher once again in the last outing. With three wins in two matches, Gordon is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.