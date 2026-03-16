Facts: With 41 runs, Anand Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjabi Sher in this campaign.

With 203 runs, Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer for Chhattisgarh Warriors in this campaign.

Punjabi Sher vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Chance of Winning

Punjabi Sher made their debut last night against Dubai Giants and struggled in the game. They batted first in the game and thanks to a brilliant knock by Anand Singh, Punjabi Sher posted 128 runs on the scoreboard. In response Punjabi Sher bowlers struggled to make an impact as Dubai Giants won the game with four wickets to spare.

Chhattisgarh Warriors have been the best team in this tournament as they remain the only team in this tournament yet to lose a game thus far. In the last match their openers destroyed Big Boys Unikari as they won the game by 89 runs. As per our calculations, Chhattisgarh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjabi Sher ’ chances of winning - 25%

Chhattisgarh Warriors’ chances of winning - 75%

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Punjabi Sher vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anand Singh has got off to a great start in this campaign as in the opening game against Dubai Giants he was the only one who looked comfortable as he scored 41 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rishi Dhawan has been brilliant for Chhattisgarh Warriors this season as he has scored 76 runs in two matches. In the last game he scored 76 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Punjabi Sher vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Punjabi Sher News & Player List

Punjabi Sher Player List

Andre McCarthy, Danza Hyatt, Jesse Ryder, Narsingh Deonarine, Trevon Griffith, Anand Singh, Ayaan Khan, Himanshu Bishnoi, Javon Searles, Robbie Frylinck, Kennar Lewis (Wk), William Perkins (Wk), Dave Mohammed, Ishwar Pandey, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kyle Jarvis, Mohmad Ajrudeen, Nicholson Gordon

Predicted Playing XI

Kennar Lewis Batter Jesse Ryder Batter Robbie Frylinck Batter Narsingh Deonarine All-rounder William Perkins Wicket-keeper Jon-Russ Jaggesar Batter Anand Singh All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Kyle Jarvis Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Nicholson Gordon Bowler

Punjabi Sher Team Form

This is the first time Punjabi Sher will take center stage in this inaugural tournament. They lost the opening game against the Dubai Giants.

Chhattisgarh Warriors News & Player List

Chhattisgarh Warriors Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, Amit Mishra, Amit Verma, Colin de Grandhomme, Kalim Khan, Kevon Cooper, Rishi Dhawan, Vishal Kushwah, Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Unmukt Chand (Wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Sakuja, Pawan Negi, Siddarth Kaul

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter Suresh Raina Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Sheldon Jackson Wicket-keeper Unmukt Chand Batter Pawan Negi All-rounder Kevon Cooper All-rounder Kalim Khan Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler

Chhattisgarh Warriors Team Form

Chhattisgarh Warriors has been sensational so far as they have won all three matches and are at the top of the table.

Punjabi Sher vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Head to Head

This would be the first time Punjabi Sher and Chhattisgarh Warriors go head to head in this format.

Punjabi Sher vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Punjabi Sher

Chhattisgarh Warriors and Punjabi Sher head into this game in what seems like a mismatch. Punjabi Sher kicked off their campaign in the last match against Dubai Giants and struggled to make an impact as Dubai Giants won the game with four wickets to spare. Punjabi Sher also conceded a bigger opening stand in the game. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Warriors have been the best team in the tournament as they remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament and with three wins in three games they are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Chhattisgarh Warriors have had a better opening stand in all three matches which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Punjabi Sher vs Chhattisgarh Warriors India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null Punjabi Sher Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Chhattisgarh Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.30 Bet Now!

Punjabi Sher vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Top Batters

Jesse Ryder to be Punjabi Sher’ top batter

As we predicted earlier Punjabi Sher did struggle in the batting department which was pretty evident against Dubai Giants. Even though Jesse Ryder scored low we are going to back him because of his experience which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Martin Guptill to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top batter

Expectations were high for Martin Guptill and he has not disappointed as he was sensational in the last match where he scored 160 and with 203 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjabi Sher vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Top Bowlers

Nicholson Gordon to be Punjabi Sher’ top bowler

Nicholson Gordon was the stand out bowler in the last game as even though Punjabi Sher lost the game, Gordon bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kalim Khan to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top bowler

Kalim Khan has been a revelation for Chhattisgarh Warriors in this campaign as so far this season Khan has bagged five wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.