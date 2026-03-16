Facts: With 95 runs, Rajat Singh is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Kings in this campaign.

With 104 runs, Naman Sharma is the leading run scorer for Big Boys Unikari in this campaign.

Rajasthan Kings vs Big Boys Unikari Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Kings got off to a brilliant start this season as they beat Dubai Giants in the opening game but in the second match they struggled against Delhi Royals as they dominated the game and won the match by 41 runs. With a win in the last game, Rajasthan Kings have two wins in three games and are third on the table.

Unlike their opponents Big Boys Unikari have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as so far after three matches, Big Boys Unikari have failed to bag a single point and are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings ’ chances of winning - 67%

Big Boys Unikari’ chances of winning - 33%

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Rajasthan Kings vs Big Boys Unikari Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phil Mustard has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this tournament, Mustard has scored 36 runs in three matches with an average of 12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Robin Bist has been one of the most consistent batters for Big Boys Unikari in this campaign as so far this season he has scored 72 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Big Boys Unikari Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Rajasthan Kings News & Player List

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Asad Pathan, Faiz Fazal, Gaurav Tomar, Rajat Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Saket Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Karim Sadiq, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaykishan Kolsawala (Wk), Phil Mustard (Wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Imran Tahir, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pankaj Rao, Shadab Jakati, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi

Predicted Playing XI

Saket Sharma Batter Jaykishan Kolsawala Batter Faiz Fazal Batter Asad Pathan All-rounder Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Rajat Singh Batter Manpreet Gony All-rounder Shadab Jakati All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Gaurav Tomar Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Team Form

Rajasthan Kings have been decent so far as they have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table.

Big Boys Unikari News & Player List

Big Boys Unikari Player List

Anton Devcich, Jitendra Giri, Karanveer Singh, Mayank Tehlan, Naman Sharma, Robin Bist, Sarul Kanwar, Saurabh Tiwary, Vinod Chanawaria, Animesh Sharma, Asela Gunaratne, Ashish Sharma, Chris Gayle, Jatin Saxena, Nagendra Chaudhary, Sultan Ansari, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Vikram Batra, Sunny Singh (Wk), Abhishek Tamrakar, Amaradeep Sonkar, Himanshu Shaille, Ishan Malhotra, Kapil Rana, Monu Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Thilan Thushara

Predicted Playing XI

Jatin Saxena Batter Ishan Malhotra Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Naman Sharma All-rounder Sunny Singh Wicket-keeper Robin Bist Batter Asela Gunaratne All-rounder Jitendra Giri All-rounder Nagendra Chaudhary Bowler Thilan Thushara Bowler Amaradeep Sonkar Bowler

Big Boys Unikari Team Form

Big Boys Unikari have struggled so far as they have lost all three games so far and are currently seventh on the table.

Rajasthan Kings vs Big Boys Unikari Head to Head

This would be the first time Rajasthan Kings and Big Boys Unikari go head to head in this format.

Rajasthan Kings vs Big Boys Unikari Betting Odds

Rajasthan Kings to have a better opening partnership than Big Boys Unikari

Big Boys Unikari and Rajasthan Kings head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Big Boys Unikari have had a dismal campaign so far as they have failed to find their footing after three matches. Big Boys Unikari have lost all three games so far and need maximum points in the second half of the campaign if they aspire to make the finals this term. On the other hand, Rajasthan Kings are in the mix to finish in the top two spots on the table as they have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in all three games so far Big Boys Unikari have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Rajasthan Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Rajasthan Kings vs Big Boys Unikari Top Batters

Rajat Singh to be Rajasthan Kings’ top batter

Rajat Singh has been brilliant for Rajasthan Kings in this campaign. Even though he scored low in the last game, with 95 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Naman Sharma to be Big Boys Unikari’ top batter

Naman Sharma has been the stand out player for Big Boys Unikari in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 104 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Big Boys Unikari Top Bowlers

Manpreet Gony to be Rajasthan Kings’ top bowler

Manpreet Gony struggled in the first two matches this season but was exceptional in the last game against Gujarat Samp Army as he bagged two wickets. We expect him to carry on his form which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jitendra Giri to be Big Boys Unikari’ top bowler

Jitendra Giri struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the most consistent bowler for his side and is also the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.