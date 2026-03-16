Facts: With 115 runs, Faiz Fazal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Kings in this campaign.

With 234 runs, Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer for Chhattisgarh Warriors in this campaign.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Kings have been one of the most consistent teams this season. They ended the group stages with four wins in five matches and made the playoffs this season. They head into this game after three wins on the bounce. In the last match they went head to head against Chhattisgarh Warriors and won the game.

Chhattisgarh Warriors got off to a great start this season they won four games on the bounce but surrendered their winning run in the last game against Rajasthan Kings who won the game with six wickets to spare and ended at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Chhattisgarh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings ’ chances of winning - 31%

Chhattisgarh Warriors’ chances of winning - 69%

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Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phil Mustard has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this tournament, Mustard has scored 74 runs in five matches. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rishi Dhawan has been brilliant for Chhattisgarh Warriors this season as he has scored 173 runs in four matches. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Rajasthan Kings News & Player List

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Asad Pathan, Faiz Fazal, Gaurav Tomar, Rajat Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Saket Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Karim Sadiq, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaykishan Kolsawala (Wk), Phil Mustard (Wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Imran Tahir, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pankaj Rao, Shadab Jakati, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi

Predicted Playing XI

Saket Sharma Batter Jaykishan Kolsawala Batter Faiz Fazal Batter Asad Pathan All-rounder Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Rajat Singh Batter Manpreet Gony All-rounder Shadab Jakati All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Gaurav Tomar Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Team Form

Rajasthan Kings head into the playoffs after dominating the group stages in the second half of the campaign as they won three games on the bounce and were second on the table.

Chhattisgarh Warriors News & Player List

Chhattisgarh Warriors Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, Amit Mishra, Amit Verma, Colin de Grandhomme, Kalim Khan, Kevon Cooper, Rishi Dhawan, Vishal Kushwah, Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Unmukt Chand (Wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Sakuja, Pawan Negi, Siddarth Kaul

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter Suresh Raina Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Sheldon Jackson Wicket-keeper Unmukt Chand Batter Pawan Negi All-rounder Kevon Cooper All-rounder Kalim Khan Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler

Chhattisgarh Warriors Team Form

Chhattisgarh Warriors won each of the first four matches but lost the final game in the group stages. They ended up at the top of the table.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Head to Head

Rajasthan Kings and Chhattisgarh Warriors went head to head in the last group game and Rajasthan Kings won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Kings: 1

Chhattisgarh Warriors: 0

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Betting Odds

Rajasthan Kings to have a better opening partnership than Chhattisgarh Warriors

Chhattisgarh Warriors and Rajasthan Kings head into this game after both sides have dominated the group stages this season. Both teams have been consistent throughout the group stages as both sides had similar records with four wins in five matches and ended up as the top two sides on the points table. Rajasthan Kings head into this game after three wins on the bounce. On the other hand Chhattisgarh Warriors won each of the first four matches but in the final game of the group stages they went head to head against Rajasthan Kings who dominated the game. But it was Chhattisgarh Warriors who had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null Chhattisgarh Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Rajasthan Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Top Batters

Faiz Fazal to be Rajasthan Kings’ top batter

Faiz Fazal has been one of the most consistent players for Rajasthan Kings this season. With 115 runs so far, Fazal is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Martin Guptill to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top batter

Martin Guptill continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 30 off 20 balls. With 234 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Top Bowlers

Ankit Rajput to be Rajasthan Kings’ top bowler

Ankit Rajput was brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kalim Khan to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top bowler

Kalim Khan has had a stunning campaign so far. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, with eight wickets, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.