Facts: With 204 runs, Phil Mustard is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Kings in this campaign.

With 272 runs, Rishi Dhawan is the leading run scorer for Chhattisgarh Warriors in this campaign.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Kings had been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages as they ended up second on the table. They failed to replicate their form in the first round of the playoffs as they were beaten by Chhattisgarh Warriors but in the last game they beat Delhi Royals with six wickets to spare.

Chhattisgarh Warriors got off to a great start this season they won four games on the bounce but surrendered their winning run in the last game against Rajasthan Kings. They avenged their loss in the playoffs as they beat Rajasthan Kings in the first round. As per our calculations, Chhattisgarh Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings ’ chances of winning - 30%

Chhattisgarh Warriors’ chances of winning - 70%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rajat Singh has been sensational for Rajasthan Kings thus far. So far this season he has scored 165 runs with an average of 55 and in the last match he scored 56 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rishi Dhawan was sensational in the last game against Rajasthan Kings as he scored 99 runs. With 272 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Rajasthan Kings News & Player List

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Asad Pathan, Faiz Fazal, Gaurav Tomar, Rajat Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Saket Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Karim Sadiq, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaykishan Kolsawala (Wk), Phil Mustard (Wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Imran Tahir, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pankaj Rao, Shadab Jakati, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi

Predicted Playing XI

Saket Sharma Batter Jaykishan Kolsawala Batter Faiz Fazal Batter Asad Pathan All-rounder Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Rajat Singh Batter Manpreet Gony All-rounder Shadab Jakati All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Gaurav Tomar Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Team Form

Rajasthan Kings head into the playoffs after dominating the group stages in the second half of the campaign. They beat Delhi Royals in the last game and made the finals this season.

Chhattisgarh Warriors News & Player List

Chhattisgarh Warriors Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, Amit Mishra, Amit Verma, Colin de Grandhomme, Kalim Khan, Kevon Cooper, Rishi Dhawan, Vishal Kushwah, Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Unmukt Chand (Wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Sakuja, Pawan Negi, Siddarth Kaul

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter Suresh Raina Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Sheldon Jackson Wicket-keeper Unmukt Chand Batter Pawan Negi All-rounder Kevon Cooper All-rounder Kalim Khan Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler

Chhattisgarh Warriors Team Form

Chhattisgarh Warriors were brilliant in the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table. They beat Rajasthan Kings in the playoffs and made the finals.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Head to Head

Rajasthan Kings and Chhattisgarh Warriors went head to head twice this season. Rajasthan Kings won in the group stages and Chhattisgarh Warriors won in the playoffs.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Kings: 1

Chhattisgarh Warriors: 1

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Kings

Chhattisgarh Warriors and Rajasthan Kings head into this game after both sides have dominated the group stages this season. Both teams have been consistent throughout the group stages and both teams ended up level on points. They went head to head in the playoffs and Chhattisgarh Warriors dominated the game from the start as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. Chhattisgarh Warriors also had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both playoff matches, Rajasthan Kings have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Chhattisgarh Warriors will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null Chhattisgarh Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now! Rajasthan Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.95 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Top Batters

Phil Mustard to be Rajasthan Kings’ top batter

Phil Mustard struggled in the group stages but has been sensational in both playoff games thus far. With 204 runs so far, Mustard is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Martin Guptill to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top batter

Martin Guptill struggled in the last game as he failed to open his account against Rajasthan Kings but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the consistent batter for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Top Bowlers

Ankit Rajput to be Rajasthan Kings’ top bowler

Ankit Rajput was brilliant against Delhi Royals in the last match as he bagged two wickets and with nine wickets thus far, Rajput is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kalim Khan to be Chhattisgarh Warriors’ top bowler

Kalim Khan has had a stunning campaign so far. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.