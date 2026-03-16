Facts: Thisara Perera was recently playing in Bangladesh Premier League and scored 212 runs at a strike rate of 176.66.

Imran Tahir is one of the massively active players among retired cricketers and picked up seven wickets in SA20 2025.

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Chance Winning

Rajasthan Kings and Dubai Giants will get their campaign underway in the second game of the inaugural edition of Legend 90 League. It is a unique format of the game with both teams playing only 90 balls in their innings and the fans will be entertained thoroughly right through the match.

Retired players from all over the world will sizzle on the field in this encounter. The Giants have signed top players like Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Smith, and Richard Levi among others. Their bowling attack comprises the likes of Luke Fletcher, Seekkugge Prasanna, Siddarth Trivedi which makes it for an interesting viewing of their line-up.

As for the Rajasthan Kings, they have one of the best T20 players in the world, Dwayne Bravo who can change the game on its head. Their team is filled with spinners like Shahbaz Nadeem, Shadab Jakati, Ashley Nurse and Imran Tahir who have the ability to pick wickets at any stage in the game. Even though they look a little light on the explosive batters, their bowlers are likely to make up for it.

Looking at both squads, it is certain that the cricket fans in Raipur will be in for a thrilling action for 180 balls and the teams will give it their all to start their tournament on a winning note.

As for this encounter, Dubai Giants look stronger among the two teams. However, the bookies have given them the equal chance of winning this game.

Rajasthan Kings’ chance of winning: 45%

Dubai Giants’ chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Betting Tips

Corey Anderson is one of the better players to have played the shortest format of the game. The left-handed batter from New Zealand played 187 matches in the T20 format and scored 3232 at a strike rate of 132 and for the same reason, you can bet on him to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Shakib Al Hasan is arguably the best player to have turned up for Bangladesh ever. Even though he hasn’t played most of international cricket recently, the all-rounder is among the best and should dominate the proceedings in this match. You can back to him pick at least two wickets and also score at least 25 runs in this match.

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Toss Prediction

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will have hosted only one match of the season when this match gets underway. The game will start at 4 PM and the second innings will be played under lights when the ball is expected to come better on the bat. Expect the captain winning the toss to bowl first for the same reason.

Weather Report

The forecast in Raipur is very much clear on Friday (February 7). It will be sunny right through the day with the sun shining bright. The temperature will hover around 25-29 Degrees Celsius during the match. There is no chance of rain during the match in Raipur.

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Dwayne Bravo, Ankit Rajpoot, Phil Mustard, Shahbaz Nadeem, Faiz Fazal, Shadab Jakati, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Rajesh Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Pankaj Rao, Samiullah Shinwari, Rajat Singh, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Manpreet Gony

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Faiz Fazal Batter Jaskaran Malhotra Wicket-keeper Samiullah Shinwari All-rounder Phil Mustard Batter Rajesh Bishnoi All-rounder Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Rajat Singh All-rounder Ashley Nurse All-rounder Manpreet Gony Bowler Dawlat Zadran Bowler Shadab Jakati Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Recent Form

This is the first match of the season for the Rajasthan Kings. They will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Dubai Giants Players List

Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Kennar Lewis, Kevin O'Brien, Brendan Taylor, Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, H. Masakadza, Richard Levi, Luke Fletcher, Rahul Yadav, Christopher M, Sid Trivedi, S. Prasanna

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dwayne Smith All-Rounder Hamilton Masakadza Batter Brendan Taylor Wicketkeeper Kevin O’Brien Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Richard Levi Batter Thisara Perera All-rounder Luke Fletcher Bowler Christopher Mpofu Bowler Siddarth Trivedi Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Bowler

Dubai Giants Recent Form

Dubai Giants are playing their first match of the season and will be eager to start their season on a high.

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Head-to-Head Record

This is the first edition of Legend 90 League and this is the first-ever clash between Rajasthan Kings and Dubai Giants.

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Betting Odds

Dubai Giants to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Dubai Giants have a lot of six-hitting players in their line-up. The players like Shakib, Taylor, Smith, Richard Levi and Thisara Perera can clear the ropes at will. At the same time, the Kings do not possess more explosive players and are unlikely to hit many sixes. Bet on Dubai Giants to hit most sixes in this match.

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null Rajasthan Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Dubai Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Top Batters

Corey Anderson to be the top batter for Rajasthan Kings

Corey Anderson has played a lot of T20 cricket in his career and is known to clear the ropes easily. He played 187 matches in the shortest format and is expected to lead with the bat for the KIngs. Given his experience, Anderson is expected to be the top batter for the Rajasthan Kings.

Thisara Perera to be the top batter for Dubai Giants





Thisara Perera recently featured in the Bangladesh Premier League and looked in decent touch with the bat. He scored 212 runs in 10 innings at an impeccable strike rate of 176.66 and also scored a century in one of the matches. You can back him to be the top batter of the Dubai Giants.

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be the top bowler for Rajasthan Kings

Former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir has been actively playing in T20 leagues and was recently involved in SA20 turning up for Jo’burg Super Kings. He played nine matches and accounted for seven wickets at an average of 27.28 and an economy of 6.16 was one of the best in the tournament. He is expected to be the top bowler for Rajasthan Kings.

Liam Plunkett to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

Liam Plunkett hasn’t played any kind of cricket since July 2024 but is one of the fastest bowlers among others in the tournament. He has picked 151 wickets in the T20 format so far and can be backed to run through the opposition line-up in this match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Dubai Giants Rajasthan Kings to win the match @ 1.90 Batery Bet

Dubai Giants to win the match @ 1.90 Batery Bet Dubai Giants certainly have an advantage in this game with quite a few active T20 freelancers featuring for them. Shakib and Thisara Perera alongside Brendan Taylor, Kevin O’Brien and Hamilton Masakadza are part of the side which makes them look stronger. On the other hand, the Kings are light on batting with Corey Anderson being the only big name with the bat playing for them. Our prediction is for Dubai Giants to win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





