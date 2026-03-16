Facts: With 95 runs, Rajat Singh is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Kings in this campaign.

With 85 runs, Jesse Ryder is the leading run scorer for Punjabi Sher in this campaign.

Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Kings have been brilliant so far in this tournament as they have three wins in four matches and are currently fourth on the table. Rajasthan Kings have won back to back games and a win in the upcoming game would see them climb up the table to second spot. In the last game they beat Big Boys Unikari by 39 runs.

Punjabi Sher have struggled to find their footing so far in this campaign. They are one of the two teams yet to register a single point thus far. Punjabi Sher need a perfect run in the final three matches if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings ’ chances of winning - 76%

Punjabi Sher’ chances of winning - 24%

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Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phil Mustard has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this tournament, Mustard has scored 74 runs in four matches with an average of 18.50 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ahsaan Siddique made his debut in the last game and was exceptional even though his team lost the game. Siddique scored a half century in the match and was the top run scorer. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Rajasthan Kings News & Player List

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Asad Pathan, Faiz Fazal, Gaurav Tomar, Rajat Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Saket Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Karim Sadiq, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaykishan Kolsawala (Wk), Phil Mustard (Wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Imran Tahir, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pankaj Rao, Shadab Jakati, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi

Predicted Playing XI

Saket Sharma Batter Jaykishan Kolsawala Batter Faiz Fazal Batter Asad Pathan All-rounder Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Rajat Singh Batter Manpreet Gony All-rounder Shadab Jakati All-rounder Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Gaurav Tomar Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Team Form

Rajasthan Kings have been brilliant thus far as they have three wins in four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Punjabi Sher News & Player List

Punjabi Sher Player List

Andre McCarthy, Danza Hyatt, Jesse Ryder, Narsingh Deonarine, Trevon Griffith, Anand Singh, Ayaan Khan, Himanshu Bishnoi, Javon Searles, Robbie Frylinck, Kennar Lewis (Wk), William Perkins (Wk), Dave Mohammed, Ishwar Pandey, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kyle Jarvis, Mohmad Ajrudeen, Nicholson Gordon, Ahsaan Siddique

Predicted Playing XI

Ahsaan Siddique Batter Jesse Ryder Batter Robbie Frylinck Batter Narsingh Deonarine All-rounder William Perkins Wicket-keeper Jon-Russ Jaggesar Batter Anand Singh All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Kyle Jarvis Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Nicholson Gordon Bowler

Punjabi Sher Team Form

Punjabi Sher have had a disappointing start to the campaign as they have lost all three matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Head to Head

This would be the first time Rajasthan Kings and Punjabi Sher go head to head in this format.

Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Betting Odds

Rajasthan Kings to have a better opening partnership than Punjabi Sher

Punjabi Sher and Rajasthan Kings head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Punjabi Sher have had a dismal campaign so far as they have failed to find their footing and have lost three games on the bounce. Punjabi Sher are currently sixth on the table and need a perfect run in the final three matches to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Rajasthan Kings have won three of the four matches and maximum points in the final two matches would seal a place in the finals this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three matches, Punjabi Sher have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Rajasthan Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Top Batters

Rajat Singh to be Rajasthan Kings’ top batter

Rajat Singh has been brilliant for Rajasthan Kings in this campaign. Even though he did not bat in the last game, With 95 runs he is the leading runs scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jesse Ryder to be Punjabi Sher’ top batter

As we predicted earlier Jesse Ryder would be a key player this season, he was brilliant in the second game and we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he is the top scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Top Bowlers

Ankit Rajpoot to be Rajasthan Kings’ top bowler

Ankit Rajpoot has been brilliant so far in this campaign. He continued his brilliance in the last game as he conceded just 18 runs and bagged one wicket, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholson Gordon to be Punjabi Sher’ top bowler

Nicholson Gordon was the stand out bowler for Punjabi Sher in this campaign thus far. With three wins in two matches, Gordon is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.