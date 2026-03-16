Facts: Gujarat Samp Army spinner Saurin Thakar picked three wickets against Dubai Giants in Legend 90 League 2025 on Sunday

Rajat Singh has emerged as the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Kings in both their matches of Legend 90 League 2025 so far

Gujarat Samp Army captain Thisara Perera scored 42 runs off 18 balls against Dubai Giants on Sunday

Gujarat Samp Army vs Rajasthan Kings Chance of Winning

Gujarat Samp Army and Rajasthan Kings have won and lost a match each so far in the Legend 90 League 2025. On Sunday, Gujarat lost to Dubai Giants by seven wickets. Rajasthan Kings have also lost their last match against Delhi Royals by 41 runs.

Rajasthan Kings have a stronger bowling attack than Gujarat Samp Army, but they do lack presence of recognised batters in their line-up. Gujarat Samp Army are a more balanced side in comparison to Rajasthan, and that should help them to bounce back with a win. Rajasthan were restricted to 111/9 in their first match. and fell short of the target by 41 runs in their second outing. The Gujarat Samp Army must have taken a note of the same, and would be motivated to help their team get back to winning ways against Rajasthan.

Also, there is depth in Gujarat Samp Army batting unit. Gujarat must have realised their mistake of making changes to a successful opening pair of Shreevats Goswami and Chanderpaul Hemraj, and the duo might open together once again on Sunday. Chirag Gandhi also found rhythm with unbeaten 48 off 36 against Dubai Giants, and so did captain Thisara Perera, who chipped in with unbeaten 42 off 18. Gujarat Samp Army look set to hunt down Rajasthan Kings as a pack, and therefore their chances of winning are high.

Gujarat Samp Army chance of winning - 55%

Rajasthan Kings chance of winning - 45%

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Gujarat Samp Army vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Tips

Gujarat Samp Army wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami gave his team a good start in the opening match against Big Boys Unikari. The batter scored 22 runs off 21 balls and gave a very good support to attacking Chanderpaul Hemraj. The experience in the batting of the left-hander was very much visible and he would be looking to play again as per the situation on Sunday. The 35-year-old has featured in 111 recognised T20 matches till date and scored 2437 runs at an average of 26.78 and a strike rate of 115.55.

After getting dismissed for one in the first match against Dubai, Rajasthan Kings opener Gaurav Tomar scored 34 runs off 18 balls against Delhi Royals. The blazing knock from the wicketkeeper-batter consisted of three fours and as many sixes. Tomar is expected to gain a lot of confidence from the knock and come good against Gujarat Samp Army on Monday.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Rajasthan Kings Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss elected to field first in both the matches of Legend 90 League 2025 on Saturday. Big Boys Unikari elected to bat first against Gujarat Samp Army in Match but they ended up losing by six wickets. The team winning the toss is once again expected to bowl first in the day-night fixture on Sunday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Raipur on Monday, February 1-. With a humidity level of 36 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 8 km/h.

Gujarat Samp Army Player List

Obus Pienaar, William Perkins, Saurabh Tiwari, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Kesrick Williams, Shapoor Zadran, Jesal Karia, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Yusuf Pathan, Mausif Khan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Chaturanga de Silva, Miguel Cummins, and Navin Stewart

Gujarat Samp Army Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Shreevats Goswami (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Amitoze Singh All-rounder Prashant Gupta Batter Thisara Perera All-rounder Chirag Gandhi Wicketkeeper-batter Mausif Khan All-rounder Saurin Thakar Bowler Chaturanga de Silva Bowler Subodh Bhati Bowler Miguel Cummins Bowler

Gujarat Samp Army Recent Form

Gujarat Samp Army lost their second match of the Legend 90 League 205 by seven wickets. In their opening match, they defeated Big Boys Unikari by six wickets. They have lost two of their last three matches.

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Ankit Rajpoot, Phil Mustard, Shahbaz Nadeem, Faiz Fazal, Shadab Jakati, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Dwayne Bravo, Rajesh Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Pankaj Rao, Samiullah Shinwari, Rajat Singh, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, and Manpreet Gony.

Rajasthan Kings Playing XI

Phil Mustard Batter Gaurav Tomar (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Faiz Fazal Batter Rajesh Bishnoi Batter Rajat Singh All-rounder Manpreet Gony All-rounder Jaykishan Kolsawala Batter Shadab Jakati Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Recent Form

Rajasthan Kings won their first match of the Legends 90 League 2025 by beating Dubai Giants by four runs. They lost to Delhi Royals by 41 runs in their second match. Rajasthan Kings have won three of their last four matches.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Rajasthan Kings Head-to-Head Record

The two sides will be facing each other for the first time.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Rajasthan Kings Odds

Gujarat Samp Army opening partnership to be under 19.5

Gujarat Samp Army opening pair of Chanderpaul Hemraj and Cameron Delport could partner for only one run against Dubai Giants on Sunday. Hemraj scored 15 off 11, while Delport was dismissed for zero off four balls. The Gujarat Samp Army management tinkered with the successful opening pair of Hemraj and Shreevats Goswami, and the result wasn't favourable. Goswami and Chandrapaul Hemraj had forged an opening stand off 68 runs off just 39 balls against Big Boys Unikari. Goswami scored 22 runs off 21 balls in an innings which consisted of three fours and a six. Chanderpaul was brutal in his approach and scored 72 runs off just 36 balls. It's unclear if Goswami would again open with Chanderpaul, but regardless Gujarat opening pair will be tested against a very impressive bowling unit of Rajasthan Kings consisting of Ankit Rajpoot, Manpreet Gony, Shahbaz Nadeem and Shadab Jakati.

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Gujarat Samp Army vs Rajasthan Kings Top Batters

Chanderpaul Hemraj to be the top batter for Gujarat Samp Army

Chanderpaul Hemraj's stay against Dubai Giants was a short one on Sunday, but he looked good once again. The West Indies international scored 15 runs off 11 balls with the help of two fours and a six. The left-hand batter was brutal in his approach against Big Boys Unikari in his side's first match of the Legend 90 League 2025. He scored 74 runs off just 32 balls in an innings which consisted of eight fours and six sixes. Overall, he has featured in a total of 46 recognised T20 matches in which he has scored 900 runs including a hundred, at an average of 20.45 and a strike rate of 117.80.

Rajat Singh to be the top batter for Rajasthan Kings

Rajasthan Kings batter Rajat Singh scored unbeaten 48 runs off just 32 balls against Delhi Royals in his side's last match. The innings consisted of four boundaries and three sixes. His unbeaten 76-run partnership off 56 balls with Manpreet Gony gave a late surge to Rajasthan which ended at 154/4 in 15 overs while chasing 196. Rajat scored 30 runs off 18 runs against Dubai Giants in Rajasthan Kings' first match of the Legend 90 League 2025. He has emerged as his side's leading run-scorer in both the matches despite batting down the order, and eyes will be on him once again.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Rajasthan Kings Top Bowlers

Saurin Thakar to be the top bowler for Gujarat Samp Army

Saurin Thakar has been extremely economical for Gujarat Samp Army in both the matches so far. He picked one wicket for 13 runs in three overs against Big Boys Unikari. In the second outing against Dubai Giants, the left-arm spinner once again impressed by picking the wickets of Dubai captain Richard Levi, and Rahul Yadav. The 26-year-old will be looking to continue his good run against Rajasthan, who don't have any recognised batter in their line-up.

Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Rajasthan Kings

Ankit Rajpoot, the former Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer, is still just 31-year-old and looking to leave his impact on franchise white-ball tournaments after announcing his retirement from Indian cricket in December last year. The speedster, who has played 80 first-class matches, and 87 T20 matches including 29 in the IPL, picked one wicket in his last outing against Delhi Royals. He clean bowled a dangerous Lendl Simmons, who scored 87 off just 39 balls. In his first match of the tournament, Rajpoot picked three wickets for just 12 runs in three overs and played a key role in helping his team defend a 112-run target. Overall, he has picked 105 T20 wickets at an average of 21.55.