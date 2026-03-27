Seychelles vs Tanzania ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction SEY 45 % Chance of Winning TAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 9th match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B will be intense, as Seychelles will be going against Tanzania. This match will be played on 27 March at 7:20 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field. Seychelles are heading into this game after winning their previous one against Saint Helena by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Tanzania is heading into this game also by winning their previous one against Eswatini by 158 runs.

Who will win? Seychelles Tanzania Vote 0 votes

Facts: Seychelles and Tanzania will be facing each other for the first time in the T20 format.

Ally Kimote, from Tanzania, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 3.20.

Rashen de Silva, from Seychelles, has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

Seychelles vs Tanzania Chances of Winning

Tanzania will enter the next game against Seychelles with a higher chance of winning. The team has showcased strong momentum in this tournament, which boosts their confidence levels for another win. They have players such as Mukesh Suthar, who has scored 65 runs off 42 balls in the last game, and Ally Kimote, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 3.20. On the other hand, Seychelles will be eager to maintain its winning momentum in this tournament. For the next game, they have players such as Rashen de Silva, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50, and Samarathunga Rukmal, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.33.

Seychelles Chances of Winning: 45%

Tanzania Chances of Winning: 55%

Seychelles vs Tanzania Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Seychelles has regained its winning momentum right before the match against Tanzania. While a win boosts their confidence for the next game, the team still has fewer chances to get a turnaround against a strong team like Tanzania. As of now, Seychelles hold 3rd spot in the standings with a win and a loss. Their batting line-up has players such as Jobayer Hossen, who has scored 26 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 78.78, and Thiwanka Rajapaksha, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50. Mazharul Islam also turned out to be vital with the ball, as he holds 2 wickets in an inning at an average of 8.50.

On the other hand, Tanzania has maintained itself as the most dominant team in this tournament. With two wins in two games, the team holds the top spot in the standings with their NRR being above 5. In the upcoming match against Seychelles, they have batsmen such as Arun Yadav, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 106.81, and Ivan Selemani, who has scored 38 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19. Khalidy Juma has been a key bowler for them, as he also holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 3.60.

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Seychelles vs Tanzania Match Toss Prediction

The Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field will host the Seychelles versus Tanzania game. This venue has proven to be neutral, giving equal priority to bowlers and batters. The side batting first and second has won six games each out of the 13 T20Is played here. At this venue, the average score in the first inning is 111, and it falls to 77 in the second. The team that wins the toss is likely to bat first based on the conditions of the pitch.

Weather Report

The match between Seychelles and Tanzania is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. Rain is not in the forecast, but high wind speeds and humidity levels will have an impact on the game.

Sunny 77% 26° - 29° C 24 kmph

Sunny 77% 26° - 29° C 24 kmph

Seychelles and Tanzania Player List

Playing SEY TAN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Seychelles Team Form

Seychelles did not start the tournament well, but the team managed to regain its winning momentum in the last game. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum even in the next game against Tanzania. Their line-up has star performers such as Mazharul Islam, who has scored 13 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 56.52, and Thilina Silva, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

Tanzania Team Form

Tanzania has stepped up as the most dominant team in this tournament. They didn't just secure wins in the first two games; they won the matches by big margins. Their line-up has key players such as Yalinde Nkanya, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 4.

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Seychelles vs Tanzania Top Batters

Rashen de Silva is the top run scorer for Seychelles in this tournament. He has managed to score 55 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

On the other hand, Mukesh Suthar is the highest run scorer for Tanzania in this campaign. He has played just one inning and still managed to score 65 runs off 42 balls.

Seychelles vs Tanzania Top Bowlers

Samarathunga Rukmal is the leading wicket-taker for Seychelles in this campaign. In just two games, he has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 11.33.

Ally Kimote is leading the wicket-taking charts for Tanzania with his impressive bowling skills. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 3.20.