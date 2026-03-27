Eswatini vs Malawi ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction MAL 55 % Chance of Winning ESW 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 8th match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B is set to take place between Eswatini and Malawi. This match will be played on 27 March at 3:00 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field. Eswatini is heading into this game after losing their previous one against Tanzania by 158 runs. On the other hand, Malawi is heading into this game after losing their previous one against Ghana by 2 wickets.

Who will win? Eswatini Malawi Vote 0 votes

Facts: Malawi has won both of the head-to-head matches against Eswatini.

Daniel Jakiel, from Malawi, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.20.

Hujeifa Jangariya, from Eswatini, has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50.

Eswatini vs Malawi Chances of Winning

Malawi will be heading into the next game against Eswatini with a higher chance of winning. They have been undefeated against Eswatini in the head-to-head matches, which could help the team to get its first win in this tournament. They have players such as Daniel Jakiel, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.20, and Sami Sohail, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17. On the other hand, Eswatini will also be eager to regain its winning momentum. The team has players such as Hujeifa Jangariya, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50, and Melusi Magagula, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 4.75.

Eswatini Chances of Winning: 45%

Malawi Chances of Winning: 55%

Eswatini vs Malawi Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Eswatini started off the campaign with a win, but the team was not able to carry the momentum forward. With a win and a loss in two games, they stand in the 4th spot in the standings, eager to regain their winning momentum. They will be coming as a close contender in the match against Malawi. In the batting line-up, the team has players such as Mohammed Alamgir, who has scored 22 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11, and Minhaz Khojbariya, who has scored 19 runs in 2 innings at an average of 9.50. Adil Butt has been a key bowler for them, as he holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.50.

On the other hand, Malawi has shown signs of resurgence even after a bad start. Their last game against Ghana went till the last ball, but they ended up losing the same. Now, their upcoming match against Eswatini could help the team to get its first win, as they have been undefeated over them in the head-to-head matches. They have batsmen such as Daniel Jakiel, who has scored 21 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 53.84, and Kazim Somani, who has scored 30 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15. Mike Choomba has been a key wicket-taker, as he holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.

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Eswatini vs Malawi Match Toss Prediction

The match between Eswatini and Malawi will be played at the Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field. This venue has turned out to be neutral, favouring both batsmen and bowlers equally. Out of the 13 T20Is played here, 6 have been won by the team batting first and second. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 111, and it drops to 77 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Eswatini and Malawi also won't be affected due to the weather conditions. But the high wind speeds and humidity levels will have an impact on the game.

Sunny 77% 26° - 29° C 24 kmph

Sunny 77% 26° - 29° C 24 kmph

Eswatini and Malawi Player List

Playing MAL ESW First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Eswatini Team Form

Eswatini started off the tournament on a positive note, but they were not able to continue it for long. With their next game against Malawi, the team will aim to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Saqib Anwar, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.66, and Sibusiso Jele, who has scored 17 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 94.44.

Malawi Team Form

Malawi didn't start the tournament well, but the team put up a great show against Ghana. With their boosted confidence levels, they will be heading into the next game as the front-runners to win. They have players such as Gift Kansonkho, who has scored 19 runs in 2 innings at an average of 9.50, and Sami Sohail, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.

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Eswatini vs Malawi Top Batters

Hujeifa Jangariya is the top run scorer for Eswatini in this tournament. He has managed to score 37 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 18.50.

Sami Sohail stands as the top run scorer for Malawi in this tournament. He has been able to score 34 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 17.

Eswatini vs Malawi Top Bowlers

Melusi Magagula has been the key wicket-taker for Eswatini in this tournament. He has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 4.75.

Daniel Jakiel has been a vital asset to the bowling line-up of Malawi. In this tournament, he has managed to take 5 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 8.20.