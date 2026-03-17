Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Match Prediction MSPA 48 % Chance of Winning BHIK 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 7th match of the Legends League Cricket has kept the fans waiting, as Mumbai Spartans will be going against Konark Suryas Odisha. This match will be played on 17 March at 2:30 PM IST at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium. Mumbai Spartans are heading into this game after winning their previous one against India Tigers by 17 runs. On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha are heading into this game after losing their previous one to Royal Riders Punjab by 43 runs. It will be either Mumbai who continue their winning momentum or Konark that regains its form.

Who will win? Mumbai Spartans Konark Suryas Odisha Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai Spartans and Konark Suryas Odisha will be facing each other for the first time in the Legends League Cricket.

Bharath Chipli is the highest run scorer for Mumbai Spartans, with 89 runs in 2 innings at an average of 44.50.

Ankit Rajpoot is the leading wicket-taker for Konark Suryas Odisha, with 4 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 13.50.

Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning

Mumbai Spartans have just gained their winning momentum in the tournament. They will be looking forward to defeating Konark in the next game and maintaining their winning streak. The team has players such as Bharath Chipli, who has scored 89 runs in 2 innings at an average of 44.50, and Amit Verma, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 11.60. On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha will also be eager to regain its winning momentum. The team will be heading into the next game with players such as Morne van Wyk, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Ankit Rajpoot, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.50. With Konark having strength in its line-up, the team has a higher chance of winning.

Mumbai Spartans Chances of Winning: 48%

Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning: 52%

Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Spartans started off the tournament with a loss, but the team was able to secure a victory in the last game. Now, going against Konark Suryas Odisha, they will be eager to make a statement by defeating the finalists of the last season. They have batsmen such as Asad Pathan, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50, and Mausif Khan, who scored 18 runs off 9 balls in the last game. Shadab Jakati is also a key bowler for the team, as he has secured 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.67.

On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha will be keen to regain their winning momentum in this tournament. Since they are going against the Mumbai Spartans for the first time, the team will be eager to use their key players to grab the win. They have batsmen such as Jermaine Blackwood, who scored 6 runs off 9 balls, and Chirag Gandhi, who scored 7 runs off 11 balls in the last game. With the ball, the team has Saurin Thakar, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 13.25.

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Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai Spartans and Konark Suryas Odisha will be played at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium. This venue has not hosted any international matches in a long time and has yet to host a T20 game. The pitch conditions are considered to be neutral. The pacers could get an early advantage, but the pitch is expected to slow down later in the game. Dew could also make it easier for the chasing team to secure a win. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team would elect to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Mumbai Spartans and Konark Suryas Odisha is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is a 10% chance of rain, but not during the match time.

Mumbai Spartans and Konark Suryas Odisha Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Spartans Team Form

Mumbai Spartans didn't start the campaign well, but the team has now secured its first-ever win in LLC history. The team has players such as Rahul Yadav, who scored 18 runs off 28 balls, and Suboth Bhati, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 22.67. Winning their last game, they will aim to continue the winning momentum.

Konark Suryas Odisha Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha started the campaign well, but the team suffered a loss in the last game, affecting their momentum. They have players such as Faiz Ahmad Khan, who scored 15 runs off 10 balls in the last game, and Malinda Pushpakumara, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20. Konark Suryas Odisha will find the next game as a chance to regain their form.

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Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Top Batters

Bharath Chipli is the top run scorer for Mumbai Spartans in this tournament. He has managed to score 89 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 171.15.

Morne van Wyk remains the highest run scorer for Konark Suryas Odisha in this campaign. He has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 136.84.

Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Top Bowlers

Amit Verma is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Spartans, and he also leads the tournament wicket-taking charts. He has secured 5 wickets for the team in 2 matches at an average of 11.60.

Ankit Rajpoot, on the other hand, leads the wicket-taking charts for Konark Suryas Odisha. He has secured 4 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 13.50.