Western Province vs Boland Match Prediction

Who will win? Western Province Boland Vote 0 votes

Facts: Western Province has won four out of their last five head-to-head encounters against Boland.

David Bedingham, from Western Province, has scored 141 runs in 3 matches at an average of 47.

Imraan Manack, from Boland, has secured 5 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 17.40.

Western Province vs Boland Chances of Winning

Western Province has been strong against Boland in the head-to-head encounters, which increases their chances of winning. But their recent record in the tournament has not been up to the mark. The team has players such as Oliver Whitehead, who scored 55 runs in the last game against the Titans, and Kyle Simmonds, who holds 8 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 11. On the other hand, Boland has shown better form in this season as compared to Western Province. They have stars such as Grant Roelofson, who has scored 125 runs in 3 matches at an average of 41.67, and Ferisco Adams, who holds 5 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 18.40.

Western Province Chances of Winning: 53%

Boland Chances of Winning: 47%

Western Province vs Boland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Western Province is struggling to secure wins in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. But they have a tremendous record against Boland, and the team also takes home ground advantage in the next game. Their batsmen have struggled to score runs as of now, with the team having players like Daniel Smith, who has scored 41 runs in 3 innings, and Valentine Kitime, who has scored just 22 runs in 3 innings. In their bowling line-up, Beuran Hendricks has taken 4 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 34.50.

On the other hand, Boland has started off well in the current edition of the tournament, holding the second spot in the standings. Considering their winning momentum, the team will pose some challenges to Western Province in the next game. The team has key batsmen such as Blayde Capell, who didn't have a good start to the tournament, scoring just 5 runs off the last game, and Gavin Kaplan, who has scored 25 runs in 3 innings. Glenton Stuurman, the team's skipper, has taken 6 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 18.17.

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Western Province vs Boland Match Toss Prediction

The next clash between Western Province and Boland will be played at Newlands, which is the home ground to Western Province. This ground is known for its batter-friendly pitch conditions, with the team batting first winning 31 games out of 48. The average score in the first innings remains at 235, dropping to 189 in the second innings. The team winning the toss in the match between Western Province and Boland is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Western Province and Boland won't be affected due to the weather conditions. The skies are expected to be clear during the game, which facilitates a smooth match flow.

Sunny 30% 22° - 29° C 13 kmph

Sunny 30% 22° - 29° C 13 kmph

Western Province and Boland Players List

Playing WEP BOL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Western Province Team Form

Western Province did not have a good start to the tournament, as the team lost all of its first three games.

Boland Team Form

Boland started off the tournament with a loss, but since then, the team has won both of its next two games, which puts them in a strong position.

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Western Province vs Boland Top Team Batsman

David Bedingham is the top run scorer for Western Province in the current edition. Playing just three games, Bedingham has managed to score 141 runs in 3 matches at an average of 47.

For Boland, Grant Roelofson has been able to do well with the bat. In three games, he has been able to score 125 runs at an average of 41.67 and a strike rate of 111.61.

Western Province vs Boland Top Team Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is the leading wicket-taker for Western Province in the current season. He is at the top of the wicket-taking charts, with 8 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 11.

On the other hand, the skipper of Boland, Glenton Stuurman, is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has grabbed 6 wickets in 3 matches for his team at an average of 18.17.