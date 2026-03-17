Dolphins vs Boland Match Prediction DOL 55 % Chance of Winning ROC 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 21st match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One is awaited by the fans, as the Dolphins will be going against the Boland. This match will take place on 17 March at 4:30 PM IST at Kingsmead. Dolphins are heading into this game after losing their previous one to North West by 134 runs. On the other hand, Boland is also heading into this game after losing their previous one to Warriors by 87 runs. With both teams eager to end their losing streak, only one of them will be able to end it in the next game.

Who will win? Dolphins Boland Vote 0 votes

Facts: Dolphins have defeated Boland two times in their last five head-to-head encounters, while Boland has won one.

Keith Dudgeon, from Boland, took 3 wickets in the last game while conceding 87 runs in 10 overs.

Marques Ackerman is the highest scorer for the Dolphins in this tournament, with 158 runs in 5 matches at an average of 39.50.

Dolphins vs Boland Chances of Winning

Dolphins have encountered a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team takes home ground advantage in the next game over Boland, which might help them to end their losing streak. They have players such as Slade van Staden, who had scored 146 runs in 5 matches at an average of 36.50, and Bayanda Majola, who took 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 20.33. On the other hand, Boland will be keen to end its losing streak and rank up in the standings. Their better form increases their chances of winning. They have players such as Blayde Capell, who scored 94 runs off 89 balls in the last game, and Imran Manack, who has secured 7 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 26.14.

Dolphins Chances of Winning: 45%

Boland Chances of Winning: 55%

Dolphins vs Boland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Dolphins have not been able to do well in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. The team holds just one win in five games, which puts them down at the 7th spot in the standings. But in the next game against Boland, they take up the home ground advantage and also have a better head-to-head record lately. Their batting line-up has players such as Marques Ackerman, who has scored 158 runs in 5 matches at an average of 39.50, and Romashan Pillay, who scored 34 runs off 51 balls in the last game. Tristan Luus was also a key bowler for the team in the last game, taking 2 wickets at an average of 21.50.

On the other hand, Boland shall not be underestimated. They have shown better performances than the Dolphins in this tournament, as the team holds 5th spot in the standings with 2 wins and 3 losses in 5 games. They have batsmen such as Gavin Kaplan, who scored 88 runs off 83 balls, and Clyde Fortuin, who scored 31 runs off 21 balls in the last game. Akhona Mnyanka still remains a reliable bowler for the team, as he holds 7 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 25.

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Dolphins vs Boland Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Dolphins and Boland will be played at Kingsmead, which also serves as the home ground of the Dolphins. Overall, this venue has been known to favour the teams batting first. Out of the 53 ODIs played at this venue, 26 have been won by the team batting first and 20 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 233 and it drops to 185 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between the Dolphins and the Boland is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. But on the match day, there are approximately 20% chances of precipitation taking place.

Sunny 72% 22° - 27° C 14 kmph

Sunny 72% 22° - 27° C 14 kmph

Dolphins and Boland Player List

Playing DOL BOL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have not been able to do well in this tournament, as the team holds just one win and three losses in five games.

Boland Team Form

Boland has shown mixed performances in this tournament, as the team holds two wins and three losses in five matches.

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Dolphins vs Boland Top Batters

Marques Ackerman is the top run scorer for the Dolphins in this tournament. In 5 matches, he has been able to score 158 runs for the team at an average of 39.50.

Slade van Staden is the top run scorer for Boland in this tournament. He has been able to score 146 runs for the team in 5 matches at an average of 36.50.

Dolphins vs Boland Top Bowlers

Despite going wicketless in the last game, Imran Tahir is the leading wicket-taker for the Dolphins. He holds 7 wickets to his name in 5 matches at an average of 36.43.

Imran Manack is the leading wicket-taker for Boland in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 26.14.