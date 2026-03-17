India Captains vs Southern Super Stars Match Prediction IND 52 % Chance of Winning SOS 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Fans are waiting for the 6th game of the Legends League Cricket, as India Captains will be going against the Southern Super Stars. This match will take place on 16 March at 2:30 PM IST at the Gandhi Sports Complex Ground. India's captains are heading into this game after losing their previous one against Konark Suryas Odisha by 18 runs. On the other hand, Southern Super Stars are heading into this game as the defending champions, who won the title in the last season.

Who will win? India Captains Southern Super Stars Vote 0 votes

Facts: This will be for the first time when India Captains and Southern Super Stars face each other in Legends League Cricket.

Priyank Panchal, from India Captains, scored 24 runs off 22 balls in the last game against Konark Suryas Odisha.

Baltej Singh Dhanda, from Southern Super Stars, has grabbed 53 wickets in 41 T20s.

India Captains vs Southern Super Stars Chances of Winning

Southern Super Stars start their campaign in the new edition as the defending champions. This makes them eager to start off with a victory over India Captains. Their line-up has some key players such as Diwesh Pathania, who holds 107 wickets in 87 T20s at an average of 21.55, and Puneet Bist, who has scored 1038 runs in 55 T20s at an average of 23.82. On the other hand, India Captains have not been able to maintain their positive start in this tournament. With their positive start to the tournament, the team has a higher chance of winning. They have players such as Imtiaz Ahmed, who took a wicket in the last game at an economy of 8.80, and Sheldon Jackson, who scored 51 runs in their first game at a strike rate of 164.52.

India Captains vs Southern Super Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Southern Super Stars finished as the most dominant team in the previous edition of the Legends League Cricket. And the team will be keen to continue the same form in this season, when they begin their campaign against India Captains. They are also known for having a balanced batting line-up, with players such as Varun Sood, who has scored 258 runs in 16 innings at an average of 25.80, and Robin Bist, who has scored 476 runs in 33 innings. Siddharth Trivedi will be a key bowler for the team, as he holds 103 wickets in 102 T20 innings at an average of 26.13.

On the other hand, India Captains started off their campaign with a win but lost their very next game. This mixed form could create some challenges for them in the upcoming match against the defending champions. Their batting line-up has players such as Priyank Panchal, who has scored 24 runs off 22 balls in the last game, and Hashim Amla, who scored 24 runs off 18 balls in the last game. Samar Quadri will be playing a crucial role with the ball, as he took a wicket in the last game at an economy of 4.

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India Captains vs Southern Super Stars Match Toss Prediction

The match between the India Captains and the Southern Super Stars will be played at the Gandhi Sports Complex Ground. This venue is yet to host any international or domestic T20 match. However, it is known for offering a balanced contest with both bat and ball. Along with that, the dew factor also takes an important role to determine what teams would choose after winning the toss. Noting the pitch conditions, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would elect to field first.

Weather Report

The match between the India Captains and the Southern Super Stars could be affected due to the weather conditions. There are approximately 90% chances of precipitation on the match day.

Rain 62% Humidity 12° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph

Rain 62% Humidity 12° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph

India Captains and Southern Super Stars Player List

Team Form

India Captains Team Form

India Captains have received a mixed start to the tournament, winning one and losing one of the two games played.

Southern Super Stars Team Form

Southern Super Stars will be playing their first match of the tournament, as they enter as the defending champions.

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India Captains vs Southern Super Stars Top Batters

Hashim Amla is one of the key batsmen for India Captains in this tournament. He brings in a lot of experience to the team, and has scored 4563 runs in the T20 format at an average of 30.83

Yusuf Pathan steps in as one of the most experienced batsmen for Southern Super Stars in this tournament. Playing 243 innings, he has managed to score 4852 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 21.66.

India Captains vs Southern Super Stars Top Bowlers

Asela Gunaratne was able to take 4 wickets for the India Captains in the first match they played this season. He grabbed 4 wickets in 4 overs at an average of just 5.

Baltej Singh Dhanda still remains one of the key bowlers for Southern Super Stars in this tournament. He has played 41 T20s and managed to take 53 wickets at an average of 21.86.